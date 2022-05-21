IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: Rovam Powell is taking no prisoners today

  • updated: May 21 2022, 20:46 ist
The Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match of the IPL league stage at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 20:40

    DC 105/4 after 15 overs

    Powell is on strike, Sams to bowl.

    14.1 Sams to Powell, no run, slower ball on a good length around off steered to short third

    14.2Sams to Powell, wide

    14.2Sams to Powell, 2 runs, back of a length around off slower one, slaps hard back to Sams, who just manages to evade it, hits his arm and deflects to mid-off

    14.3Sams to Powell, 1 run, full on leg stump, edged to deep cover

    14.4Sams to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep square leg

    14.5Sams to Powell, 1 run

    14.6Sams to Pant, 1 run

  • 20:35

    DC 99/4 after 14 overs

    Powell is on strike, Meredith to bowl.

    13.1 Meredith to Powell, wide

    13.1Meredith to Powell, no run, length ball on his legs, swivels and misses

    13.2Meredith to Powell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off steered to short third

    13.3Meredith to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to cover

    13.4Meredith to Pant, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended to mid-off

    13.5Meredith to Pant, no run, slower ball fuller outside off, slams it to mid-off

    13.6Meredith to Pant, no run

  • 20:30

    DC 96/4 after 13 overs

    Powell is on strike,Markande to bowl.

    12.1 Markande to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up on off, smashes it just over long-off

    12.2Markande to Powell, 4 byes

    12.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on

    12.4Markande to Pant, 1 run, wrong'un on leg stump, drags it from off to mid-wicket

    12.5Markande to Powell, no run

    12.6Markande to Powell, 1 run

  • 20:24

    DC 84/4 after 12 overs

    Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.

    11.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point

    11.2Shokeen to Powell, wide

    11.2Shokeen to Powell,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket

    11.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated outside off, spins in and pushed to mid-on

    11.4Shokeen to Powell,SIX! Comes down and this time it his on his legs, pumps it over mid-wicket

    Around.

    11.5Shokeen to Powell,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slashes to short third, misfielded and balls runs to the boundary.

    11.6Shokeen to Powell, wide

    11.6 Shokeen to Powell, 1 run

  • 20:20

    DC 64/4 after 11 overs

    Pant is on strike,Markande to bowl.

    10.1 Markande to Pant, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point

    10.2Markande to Powell, no run, floated outside off, lunges forward, takes the edge but falls short of slip

    10.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, floated around off, wrong'un on a good length, flicked to deep square leg

    10.4Markande to Pant, 2 runs, short and wide, slapped hard but short of cover.

    10.5Markande to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulls it to long-on, misfielded

    10.6Markande to Pant, 1 run

  • 20:15

    DC 55/4 after 10 overs

    Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.

    9.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run

    9.2Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, bounces at him, fended off on the backfoot

    9.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, spins back, looks to sweep it, beaten and his the abdomen.MI reviews! impact umpire's call. NOT OUT

    9.4Shokeen to Powell, 1 run, fuller on his legs, pushed to deep square leg

    9.5Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and outside off, cut away to deep point

    9.6Shokeen to Powell, no run

  • 20:13

    DC52/4 after 9 overs

    Khan is on strike, Markande to bowl

    8.1Markande to Khan,1 run

    8.2Markande to Pant, no run, length around off, pushed to mid-wicket

    8.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, floated on leg stump, wrong'un, cut away to point

    8.4Markande to Khan,OUT! Caught behind! Floated outside off, on a length, does not spin much, prods his bat out to guide it to third, outside edge to Ishan.

    Here's Powell.

    8.5Markande to Powell, no run, floated on off, defended.

    8.6Markande to Powell. 2 runs

  • 20:04

    DC 48/3 after 8 overs

    Khan is on strike, Meredith to bowl.

    7.1Meredith to Khan, 1 run

    7.2Meredith to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point on the up

    7.3Meredith to Khan, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third

    7.4Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller on off, driven to mid-on

    7.5Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller around his pads, tucked to square leg

    7.6Meredith to Pant,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, slashes and thick edge flies wide of third

  • 19:59

    DC 41/3 after 7 overs

    Pant is on strike, Markande to bowl

    6.1 Markande to Pant, no run, fuller around middle pushed to mid-on

    6.2Markande to Pant, no run, length ball on middle punched to extra cover

    6.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square

    6.4Markande to Sarfaraz, 1 run, length ball goes on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg

    6.5Markande to Pant, 2 runs, floated on middle, wrong'un cut away to backward point

    6.6Markande to Pant, no run

  • 19:54

    DC 37/3 after 6 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.

    5.1Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to cover

    5.2Bumrah to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball around off driven wide of mid-off

    5.3Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around middle and off, nudged to square leg

    5.4Bumrah to Shaw,OUT! Caught behind! Snorter, bouncer comes back in viciously, Shaw tries hard to get away from it, gloves it and ball lobes and Kishan takes it diving to his front.

    Here's Sarfaraz

    5.5Bumrah to Sarfaraz, no run

    5.6Bumrah to Sarfaraz,SIX! Short ball on his body, pulls it over deep backward square

  • 19:49

    DC 29/2 after 5 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Shokeen to bowl

    4.1Shokeen to Shaw,FOUR! Fuller around off, swept to square leg

    4.2Shokeen to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back

    4.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around off, tucked to mid-wicket

    4.4Shokeen to Pant, no run, fuller around off, lunges forward to push it back

    4.5Shokeen to Pant, no run, flatter around off, pushed from backfoot to mid-on

    4.6Shokeen to Pant, no runFuller ball hits him on gull as he looks to sweep it, Umpire has given it not out

  • 19:43

    DC 24/2 after 4 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.

    Here's Marsh.

    3.1 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off and middle punched to mid-off

    3.2 Bumrah to Marsh,OUT! Gone first ball! Length ball outside off, pokes his bat to get a feel of the ball, the balls nips just away and takes outside edge to Rohit Sharma, at first slip and he holds on to a low catch.

    Here's Pant.

    3.3 Bumrah to Pant,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on his pads, clipped to fine leg

    3.4 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, fuller around middle and off, punched back to mid-off.

    3.5 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, bouncer around off, angling in, upper cuts and beaten

    3.6 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run

  • 19:38

    DC 21/1 after 3 overs

    Shaw is on strike, Sams to bowl.

    2.1 Sams to Shaw, no run, length ball on off and middle, driven straight back to Sams

    2.2Sams to Shaw,SIX!! Steps down the track, slower ball outside off, smashes it to long-off

    2.3Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep mid-wicket

    2.4Sams to Warner, 1 leg bye, fuller around leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg

    2.5Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket

    2.6Sams to Warner,OUT! Back of a length around off, slashes to short third

  • 19:34

    DC 12/0 after 2 overs

    Warner is on strike, Shokeen to bowl.

    1.1 Shokeen to Warner, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off

    1.2Shokeen to Shaw, around the wicket, length ball on off stump, fended off the backfoot

    1.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, fuller around the stumps, clipped to deep mid-wicket

    1.4Shokeen to Warner, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on

    1.5Shokeen to Warner,FOUR!! Floated on off and middle, drills it over mid-on

    1.6Shokeen to Warner, no run

  • 19:28

    DC 6/0 after 1 over

    Prithvi Shaw is on strike, Daniel Sams to start for MI

    0.1Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length on off stump,punched to mid-off

    0.2Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length outside off, angling across, slashes and misses

    0.3Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length hint of shape in, on middle stump, fended off the backfoot

    0.4Sams to Shaw, no run, bouncer around leg stump, ducks under it

    0.5Sams to Shaw,FOUR! Back of a length around off. jabs it past mid-wicket

    0.6Sams to Shaw, 2 runs

  • 19:27

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:09

  • 19:07

    Teams

    Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

    Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

  • 19:07

    Rain update

    The rain is gone, and there is clear sky.

  • 19:04

    It's raining out there at Wankhede and they've covered the ground. Looks like we're we will see a delayed start to the match.

  • 19:02

    Toss

    MI won the toss and opted to bowl