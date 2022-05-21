IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: Rovam Powell is taking no prisoners today
IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live: Rovam Powell is taking no prisoners today
updated: May 21 2022, 20:46 ist
The Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match of the IPL league stage at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for live updates.
20:40
DC 105/4 after 15 overs
Powell is on strike, Sams to bowl.
14.1 Sams to Powell, no run, slower ball on a good length around off steered to short third
14.2Sams to Powell, wide
14.2Sams to Powell, 2 runs, back of a length around off slower one, slaps hard back to Sams, who just manages to evade it, hits his arm and deflects to mid-off
14.3Sams to Powell, 1 run, full on leg stump, edged to deep cover
14.4Sams to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep square leg
14.5Sams to Powell, 1 run
14.6Sams to Pant, 1 run
20:35
DC 99/4 after 14 overs
Powell is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
13.1 Meredith to Powell, wide
13.1Meredith to Powell, no run, length ball on his legs, swivels and misses
13.2Meredith to Powell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off steered to short third
13.3Meredith to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to cover
13.4Meredith to Pant, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended to mid-off
13.5Meredith to Pant, no run, slower ball fuller outside off, slams it to mid-off
13.6Meredith to Pant, no run
20:30
DC 96/4 after 13 overs
Powell is on strike,Markande to bowl.
12.1 Markande to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up on off, smashes it just over long-off
12.2Markande to Powell, 4 byes
12.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on
12.4Markande to Pant, 1 run, wrong'un on leg stump, drags it from off to mid-wicket
12.5Markande to Powell, no run
12.6Markande to Powell, 1 run
20:24
DC 84/4 after 12 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
11.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
11.2Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.2Shokeen to Powell,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket
11.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated outside off, spins in and pushed to mid-on
11.4Shokeen to Powell,SIX! Comes down and this time it his on his legs, pumps it over mid-wicket
Around.
11.5Shokeen to Powell,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slashes to short third, misfielded and balls runs to the boundary.
11.6Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.6 Shokeen to Powell, 1 run
20:20
DC 64/4 after 11 overs
Pant is on strike,Markande to bowl.
10.1 Markande to Pant, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point
10.2Markande to Powell, no run, floated outside off, lunges forward, takes the edge but falls short of slip
10.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, floated around off, wrong'un on a good length, flicked to deep square leg
10.4Markande to Pant, 2 runs, short and wide, slapped hard but short of cover.
10.5Markande to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulls it to long-on, misfielded
10.6Markande to Pant, 1 run
20:15
DC 55/4 after 10 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
9.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run
9.2Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, bounces at him, fended off on the backfoot
9.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, spins back, looks to sweep it, beaten and his the abdomen.MI reviews! impact umpire's call. NOT OUT
9.4Shokeen to Powell, 1 run, fuller on his legs, pushed to deep square leg
9.5Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and outside off, cut away to deep point
9.6Shokeen to Powell, no run
20:13
DC52/4 after 9 overs
Khan is on strike, Markande to bowl
8.1Markande to Khan,1 run
8.2Markande to Pant, no run, length around off, pushed to mid-wicket
8.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, floated on leg stump, wrong'un, cut away to point
8.4Markande to Khan,OUT! Caught behind! Floated outside off, on a length, does not spin much, prods his bat out to guide it to third, outside edge to Ishan.
Here's Powell.
8.5Markande to Powell, no run, floated on off, defended.
8.6Markande to Powell. 2 runs
20:04
DC 48/3 after 8 overs
Khan is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
7.1Meredith to Khan, 1 run
7.2Meredith to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point on the up
7.3Meredith to Khan, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
7.4Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller on off, driven to mid-on
7.5Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller around his pads, tucked to square leg
7.6Meredith to Pant,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, slashes and thick edge flies wide of third
19:59
DC 41/3 after 7 overs
Pant is on strike, Markande to bowl
6.1 Markande to Pant, no run, fuller around middle pushed to mid-on
6.2Markande to Pant, no run, length ball on middle punched to extra cover
6.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square
6.4Markande to Sarfaraz, 1 run, length ball goes on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg
6.5Markande to Pant, 2 runs, floated on middle, wrong'un cut away to backward point
6.6Markande to Pant, no run
19:54
DC 37/3 after 6 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
5.1Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to cover
5.2Bumrah to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball around off driven wide of mid-off
5.3Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around middle and off, nudged to square leg
5.4Bumrah to Shaw,OUT! Caught behind! Snorter, bouncer comes back in viciously, Shaw tries hard to get away from it, gloves it and ball lobes and Kishan takes it diving to his front.
Here's Sarfaraz
5.5Bumrah to Sarfaraz, no run
5.6Bumrah to Sarfaraz,SIX! Short ball on his body, pulls it over deep backward square
19:49
DC 29/2 after 5 overs
Shaw is on strike, Shokeen to bowl
4.1Shokeen to Shaw,FOUR! Fuller around off, swept to square leg
4.2Shokeen to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back
4.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around off, tucked to mid-wicket
4.4Shokeen to Pant, no run, fuller around off, lunges forward to push it back
4.5Shokeen to Pant, no run, flatter around off, pushed from backfoot to mid-on
4.6Shokeen to Pant, no runFuller ball hits him on gull as he looks to sweep it, Umpire has given it not out
19:43
DC 24/2 after 4 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
Here's Marsh.
3.1 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off and middle punched to mid-off
3.2 Bumrah to Marsh,OUT! Gone first ball! Length ball outside off, pokes his bat to get a feel of the ball, the balls nips just away and takes outside edge to Rohit Sharma, at first slip and he holds on to a low catch.
Here's Pant.
3.3 Bumrah to Pant,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on his pads, clipped to fine leg
3.4 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, fuller around middle and off, punched back to mid-off.
3.5 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, bouncer around off, angling in, upper cuts and beaten
3.6 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run
19:38
DC 21/1 after 3 overs
Shaw is on strike, Sams to bowl.
2.1 Sams to Shaw, no run, length ball on off and middle, driven straight back to Sams
2.2Sams to Shaw,SIX!! Steps down the track, slower ball outside off, smashes it to long-off
2.3Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.4Sams to Warner, 1 leg bye, fuller around leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg
2.5Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.6Sams to Warner,OUT! Back of a length around off, slashes to short third
19:34
DC 12/0 after 2 overs
Warner is on strike, Shokeen to bowl.
1.1 Shokeen to Warner, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off
1.2Shokeen to Shaw, around the wicket, length ball on off stump, fended off the backfoot
1.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, fuller around the stumps, clipped to deep mid-wicket
1.4Shokeen to Warner, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on
1.5Shokeen to Warner,FOUR!! Floated on off and middle, drills it over mid-on
1.6Shokeen to Warner, no run
19:28
DC 6/0 after 1 over
Prithvi Shaw is on strike, Daniel Sams to start for MI
0.1Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length on off stump,punched to mid-off
0.2Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length outside off, angling across, slashes and misses
0.3Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length hint of shape in, on middle stump, fended off the backfoot
0.4Sams to Shaw, no run, bouncer around leg stump, ducks under it
0.5Sams to Shaw,FOUR! Back of a length around off. jabs it past mid-wicket
0.6Sams to Shaw, 2 runs
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
DC 105/4 after 15 overs
Powell is on strike, Sams to bowl.
14.1 Sams to Powell, no run, slower ball on a good length around off steered to short third
14.2Sams to Powell, wide
14.2Sams to Powell, 2 runs, back of a length around off slower one, slaps hard back to Sams, who just manages to evade it, hits his arm and deflects to mid-off
14.3Sams to Powell, 1 run, full on leg stump, edged to deep cover
14.4Sams to Pant, 1 run, length ball, pulled to deep square leg
14.5Sams to Powell, 1 run
14.6Sams to Pant, 1 run
DC 99/4 after 14 overs
Powell is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
13.1 Meredith to Powell, wide
13.1Meredith to Powell, no run, length ball on his legs, swivels and misses
13.2Meredith to Powell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off steered to short third
13.3Meredith to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to cover
13.4Meredith to Pant, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended to mid-off
13.5Meredith to Pant, no run, slower ball fuller outside off, slams it to mid-off
13.6Meredith to Pant, no run
DC 96/4 after 13 overs
Powell is on strike,Markande to bowl.
12.1 Markande to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up on off, smashes it just over long-off
12.2Markande to Powell, 4 byes
12.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on
12.4Markande to Pant, 1 run, wrong'un on leg stump, drags it from off to mid-wicket
12.5Markande to Powell, no run
12.6Markande to Powell, 1 run
DC 84/4 after 12 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
11.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
11.2Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.2Shokeen to Powell,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket
11.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated outside off, spins in and pushed to mid-on
11.4Shokeen to Powell,SIX! Comes down and this time it his on his legs, pumps it over mid-wicket
Around.
11.5Shokeen to Powell,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slashes to short third, misfielded and balls runs to the boundary.
11.6Shokeen to Powell, wide
11.6 Shokeen to Powell, 1 run
DC 64/4 after 11 overs
Pant is on strike,Markande to bowl.
10.1 Markande to Pant, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point
10.2Markande to Powell, no run, floated outside off, lunges forward, takes the edge but falls short of slip
10.3Markande to Powell, 1 run, floated around off, wrong'un on a good length, flicked to deep square leg
10.4Markande to Pant, 2 runs, short and wide, slapped hard but short of cover.
10.5Markande to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball on off, pulls it to long-on, misfielded
10.6Markande to Pant, 1 run
DC 55/4 after 10 overs
Pant is on strike,Shokeen to bowl.
9.1 Shokeen to Pant, 1 run
9.2Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, bounces at him, fended off on the backfoot
9.3Shokeen to Powell, no run, floated around off, spins back, looks to sweep it, beaten and his the abdomen.MI reviews! impact umpire's call. NOT OUT
9.4Shokeen to Powell, 1 run, fuller on his legs, pushed to deep square leg
9.5Shokeen to Pant, 1 run, short and outside off, cut away to deep point
9.6Shokeen to Powell, no run
DC52/4 after 9 overs
Khan is on strike, Markande to bowl
8.1Markande to Khan,1 run
8.2Markande to Pant, no run, length around off, pushed to mid-wicket
8.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, floated on leg stump, wrong'un, cut away to point
8.4Markande to Khan,OUT! Caught behind! Floated outside off, on a length, does not spin much, prods his bat out to guide it to third, outside edge to Ishan.
Here's Powell.
8.5Markande to Powell, no run, floated on off, defended.
8.6Markande to Powell. 2 runs
DC 48/3 after 8 overs
Khan is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
7.1Meredith to Khan, 1 run
7.2Meredith to Pant, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point on the up
7.3Meredith to Khan, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
7.4Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller on off, driven to mid-on
7.5Meredith to Pant, no run, fuller around his pads, tucked to square leg
7.6Meredith to Pant,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, slashes and thick edge flies wide of third
DC 41/3 after 7 overs
Pant is on strike, Markande to bowl
6.1 Markande to Pant, no run, fuller around middle pushed to mid-on
6.2Markande to Pant, no run, length ball on middle punched to extra cover
6.3Markande to Pant, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square
6.4Markande to Sarfaraz, 1 run, length ball goes on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg
6.5Markande to Pant, 2 runs, floated on middle, wrong'un cut away to backward point
6.6Markande to Pant, no run
DC 37/3 after 6 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
5.1Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to cover
5.2Bumrah to Shaw, 2 runs, length ball around off driven wide of mid-off
5.3Bumrah to Shaw, no run, back of a length around middle and off, nudged to square leg
5.4Bumrah to Shaw,OUT! Caught behind! Snorter, bouncer comes back in viciously, Shaw tries hard to get away from it, gloves it and ball lobes and Kishan takes it diving to his front.
Here's Sarfaraz
5.5Bumrah to Sarfaraz, no run
5.6Bumrah to Sarfaraz,SIX! Short ball on his body, pulls it over deep backward square
DC 29/2 after 5 overs
Shaw is on strike, Shokeen to bowl
4.1Shokeen to Shaw,FOUR! Fuller around off, swept to square leg
4.2Shokeen to Shaw, no run, length ball outside off, pushed back
4.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around off, tucked to mid-wicket
4.4Shokeen to Pant, no run, fuller around off, lunges forward to push it back
4.5Shokeen to Pant, no run, flatter around off, pushed from backfoot to mid-on
4.6Shokeen to Pant, no runFuller ball hits him on gull as he looks to sweep it, Umpire has given it not out
DC 24/2 after 4 overs
Shaw is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
Here's Marsh.
3.1 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run, length ball on off and middle punched to mid-off
3.2 Bumrah to Marsh,OUT! Gone first ball! Length ball outside off, pokes his bat to get a feel of the ball, the balls nips just away and takes outside edge to Rohit Sharma, at first slip and he holds on to a low catch.
Here's Pant.
3.3 Bumrah to Pant,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on his pads, clipped to fine leg
3.4 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, fuller around middle and off, punched back to mid-off.
3.5 Bumrah to Shaw, no run, bouncer around off, angling in, upper cuts and beaten
3.6 Bumrah to Shaw, 1 run
DC 21/1 after 3 overs
Shaw is on strike, Sams to bowl.
2.1 Sams to Shaw, no run, length ball on off and middle, driven straight back to Sams
2.2Sams to Shaw,SIX!! Steps down the track, slower ball outside off, smashes it to long-off
2.3Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.4Sams to Warner, 1 leg bye, fuller around leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg
2.5Sams to Shaw, 1 run, back of a length around middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket
2.6Sams to Warner,OUT! Back of a length around off, slashes to short third
DC 12/0 after 2 overs
Warner is on strike, Shokeen to bowl.
1.1 Shokeen to Warner, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off
1.2Shokeen to Shaw, around the wicket, length ball on off stump, fended off the backfoot
1.3Shokeen to Shaw, 1 run, fuller around the stumps, clipped to deep mid-wicket
1.4Shokeen to Warner, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on
1.5Shokeen to Warner,FOUR!! Floated on off and middle, drills it over mid-on
1.6Shokeen to Warner, no run
DC 6/0 after 1 over
Prithvi Shaw is on strike, Daniel Sams to start for MI
0.1Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length on off stump,punched to mid-off
0.2Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length outside off, angling across, slashes and misses
0.3Sams to Shaw, no run, back of a length hint of shape in, on middle stump, fended off the backfoot
0.4Sams to Shaw, no run, bouncer around leg stump, ducks under it
0.5Sams to Shaw,FOUR! Back of a length around off. jabs it past mid-wicket
0.6Sams to Shaw, 2 runs
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Rain update
The rain is gone, and there is clear sky.
It's raining out there at Wankhede and they've covered the ground. Looks like we're we will see a delayed start to the match.
Toss
MI won the toss and opted to bowl