IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: KKR's bowlers not letting MI score freely
updated: May 09 2022, 22:14 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up in Mumbai on Monday.
22:11
MI 58/2 after 9 overs
Varun to bowl, Singh is on strike,
8.1Varun to Singh, 1 run, full outside off, whacked down the ground
8.2Varun to Ishan, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to long on
8.3Varun to Singh, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed wide of cover
8.4Varun to Ishan, 1 run, full outside leg, flicked to deep square leg
8.5Varun to Singh, 2 runs, Tossed up on middle, sliced to deep extra cover
8.6Varun to Singh, 1 run
22:07
MI 51/2 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, Singh is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Singh, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
7.2Narine to Ishan, 1 run, short outside off, punched to deep mid wicket
7.3Narine to Singh, 1 run, full on off, flicked to long on
7.4Narine to Ishan, 1 run, fuller outside off, slapped to wide of long on
7.5Narine to Singh, 1 leg bye
7.6Narine to Ishan, no run
22:03
MI 46/2 after 7 overs
Varun to bowl, Singh is on strike.
6.1 Varun to Singh, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
6.2Varun to Ishan, 1 run, Fuller on leg stump, flicked to deep mid wicket
6.3Varun to Singh, 1 run, fuller around off and middle, steered to backward square
6.4Varun to Ishan, no run, fuller, flatter outside off, pushed to cover
6.5Varun to Ishan,FOUR!! Full, drilled outside off, smashed wide of long on
6.6Varun to Ishan, 1 run
21:59
MI 37/2 after 6 overs
Narine to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
5.1 Narine to Ishan, no run, full outside off, slapped back to bowler
5.2Narine to Ishan, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to mid wicket
Here is Ramandeep Singh.
5.3Narine to Singh, no run, carrom ball, on good length around off, defended
5.4Narine to Singh, wide
5.4Narine to Singh, 1 run, length ball on off, tapped to cover
5.5Narine to Ishan, 1 run, fuller, flatter on middle, tucked to mid wicket
5.6Narine to Singh, 1 run
21:54
MI 32/2 after 5 overs
Russell to bowl, Varma is on strike.
4.1 Russell to Varma, 1 leg bye
4.2Russell to Ishan, no run, short and wide, hits the toe end of the bat, falls short of keeper
4.3Russell to Ishan, 1 run, short on the stumps,pulled to deep square leg
4.4Russell to Varma,FOUR!! short and wide, slashed it over keeper and first slip
4.5Russell to Varma, no run, back of length, on middle, defended on the backfoot
4.6Russell to Varma,OUT! Caught! back of length this time around off, looks to guide it to third, edges it to Rana at first slip
21:49
MI 26/1 after 4 overs
Cummins to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
Tilak Varma is the new batter.
3.1Cummins to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, driven down the ground with authority.
3.2Cummins to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, looks to upper cut it, misses
3.3Cummins to Ishan, 1 run, length ball around off stump, steered to third
3.4Cummins to Varma, 1 run, short ball outside off, steered to third
3.5Cummins to Ishan, 2 runs, short, wide, and slow, slashed wide of deep backward point
3.6Cummins to Ishan, 2 runs
21:45
MI 16/1 after 3 overs
Southee to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, beats the outside edge as he looks to defend it
2.2Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot
2.3Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball on the stumps, goes for a pull, mistimes it.
2.4Southee to Ishan,FOUR!! around the wicker, Short and wide, edges it over first slip to third man boundary.
2.5Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball, angling in, play and a miss
2.6Southee to Ishan, 1 run
21:40
MI 11/1 after 2 overs
Cummins to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
1.1 Cummins to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, defended on the front foot
1.2 Cummins to Ishan, 4 leg byes
1.3 Cummins to Ishan, no run, Full around off stump, looks to drive it, under edge back to bowler
1.4 Cummins to Ishan, no run, back of length, around off, cut to point
1.5 Cummins to Ishan,FOUR!! Full on off stump, comes down and drives it straight down the ground
1.6 Cummins to Ishan, 1 run
21:34
MI 2/1 after 1 over
Southee to start for KKR, Sharma is on strike.
0.1Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to cover
0.2Southee to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball on middle and leg, tucked to backward square leg
0.3Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone
0.4Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball on leg stump, comes down to loft it over leg side, hits the pad
0.5Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to point
0.6Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball around off stump, cramps him, a slight noise as Sheldon takes it to his left while diving, KKR reviews! inside edge there. Rohit goes.
21:30
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:15
KKR 165/9 after 20 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
Here is Varun.
19.1Bumrah to Rinku, no run, around the wicket, slow ball back of length, pulls it to fine leg
19.2Bumrah to Rinku, no run, Yorker, on middle and leg, digs it out, under edge to keeper
19.3Bumrah toRinku, no run, slower full toss on off, drilled to mid off
19.4Bumrah to Rinku, no run, length ball on his pads, tickled to fine leg
19.5Bumrah toRinku, no run, very full on off stump, hit to mid wicket
19.6Bumrah toRinku, 1 run
21:10
KKR 164/9 after 19 overs
Sams to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
18.1Sams to Rinku, no run, slower one, comes in, cuts it to backward point
18.2Sams to Rinku, no run, slower yorker, on off stump, dug out.
18.3Sams to Rinku,SIX!! Slower one again full outside off, sends it in the stands with a disdain.
18.4Sams to Rinku, wide
18.4Sams to Rinku, 1 run, Short, slow, outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket
18.5Sams to Southee, no run,back of length, Southee lets it go
18.6Sams to Southee,OUT! Caught! 9 down! Slower ball, on good length outside off, heaves it straight to Pollard at long on
21:02
KKR 156/8 after 18 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Jackson is on strike.
17.1Bumrah to Jackson,OUT! Caught at deep cover! Short ball, fast outside off, looks to pull it, miscues it to Daniel Sams who runs in from deep point to take it.
Here's Cummins.
17.2Bumrah to Cummins, no run, short ball aimed at his head, ducks under it
17.3Bumrah to Cummins,OUT! Caught! Short ball on middle and leg, rushes him, and miscues the pull, Tilak Varma takes it at square leg.
Here's Narine. Bumrah has 4 wickets for 9 runs. Can he get to his fifith?
17.4Bumrah to Narine, OUT! Caught and bowled! Around the wicket this time, short and quick, on middle and leg, looks to defend it, lobes it back to Bumrah.
Here is Southee, Hat-trick loading. Bumrah has a fifer!!
17.5Bumrah to Southee, no run, yorker on middle stump, dugs it out.
17.6Bumrah to Southee, no run
20:56
KKR 156/5 after 17 overs
Meredith to bowl, Jackson is on strike.
16.1Meredith to Jackson, 1 run, short ball on his hips, worked away to mid wicket
16.2Meredith to Rinku,FOUR!! Length ball on his hips, tickled wide of keeper
16.3Meredith to Rinku, 2 runs, length ball around off stump, wide of third man
16.4Meredith to Rinku, 1 run, Slower ball on good length around middle and off, pushed to mid off
16.5Meredith to Jackson, 1 run, very full on pads, worked to deep mid wicket
16.6Meredith to Rinku,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, pulls it to deep square leg
20:53
KKR 143/5 after 16 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Jackson is on strike.
15.1 Ashwin to Jackson, no run, floated on off, blocks it
15.2Ashwin to Jackson, 1 run, Length ball,quicker, googly, squeezes it wide of keeper
15.3Ashwin to Rinku, no run, full around off stump,driven to cover
15.4Ashwin to RInku, 1 run, tossed up on pads, swept to fine leg
15.5Ashwin to Jackson, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, works it to the on side
15.6Ashwin to Rinku, no run
20:44
KKR 140/5 after 15 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Russell is on strike.
14.1 Bumrah to Russell, no run, yorker, rigth infron of the stump, jammed it.
14.2Bumrah to Russell,OUT! Caught! Short ball around off stump, takes on Bumrah and lacks timing, hits it to Pollard at long on.
Here's Rinku.
14.3Bumrah to Rinku, 2 runs, length ball around off stump, pushed to deep cover
14.4Bumrah to Rinku, 1 run. back of a length around off, pulled to deep square leg
14.5Bumrah to Rana, OUT! Caught behind!no run, short ball, around off stump, he looks to duck under it, might have gloved it, Bumrah appeals, Umpire gives it not out.MI reviews this one! He has gloved it!
Here is Jackson.
14.6Bumrah to Jackson, 1 run
20:36
KKR 136/3 after 14 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
13.1 Ashwin to Shreyas,OUT! Caught behind! Little quicker, floated around off stump, he looks to defend it, clips the outside edge to Ishan.
Here's Russell
13.2Ashwin to Russell, 2 runs, Tossed up on middle stump, slices it to deep point
13.3Ashwin to Russell,SIX!! Full on middle and off, smashes it just over long on fielder
13.4Ashwin to Russell, 1 run, fires it in on pads, steers it to square leg
13.5Ashwin to Rana,FOUR!! Full around leg stump, swept it wide of deep square leg
13.6Ashwin to Rana, no run
20:30
KKR 123/2 after 13 overs
Pollard to bowl, Rana is on strike,
12.1Pollard to Rana,SIX!! Full and wide outside off, steps down and launches it over deep extra cover
12.2Pollard to Rana, no run, short ball on the stumps, looks to upper cut it, misses
12.3Pollard to Rana, no run, short ball, slower one again, moves outside off, to lapp it, misses again
12.4Pollard to Rana, wide
12.4Pollard to Rana,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, smashes it wide of extra cover fielder
12.5Pollard to Rana,SIX!! Slower one, full outside off, deposits it over cow corner
12.6Pollard to Rana, no run
20:26
KKR 106/2 after 12 overs
Meredith to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
11.1Meredith to Shreyas, no run, length ball on off and middle, looks to play it to on side, leading edfe to point
11.2Meredith to Shreyas, no run
11.3Meredith to Shreyas, no run, short ball outside off, pulled straight to mid wicket
11.4Meredith to Shreyas, 1 run,slow bouncer outside leg, steered to fine leg
11.5Meredith to Rana, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
11.6Meredith to Shreyas,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slapped to deep extra cover
20:21
KKR 100/2 after 11 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
10.1 Kartikeya toRahane, no run
10.2Kartikeya to Rahane,OUT! Tossed up outside off, goes for reverse sweep, ball goes under the bat and hits off stump
Here's Shreyas.
10.3Kartikeya to Shreyas, no run, short on the stumps, pushed back to bowler
10.4Kartikeya to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, steered to deep square leg
10.5Kartikeya to Rana,SIX!! Tossed up, very full on middle and off, clears the front leg, goes down the ground
10.6Kartikeya to Rana,SIX! Flatter around off, slog swept over long on
20:14
KKR 87/1 after 10 overs
Pollard to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
9.1 Pollard to Rahane,FOUR!!Length ball outside off, steered wide of point
9.2Pollard to Rahane, 1 run, length ball outside off, pulled to deep square leg
9.3Pollard to Rana, 1 run, length ball around off stump, steered to short third
9.4Pollard to Rahane, 1 run, short ball, slower on around middle and off, pulled to deep backward square
9.5Pollard to Rana, 1 run, Short and wide, cut away to deep point
9.6Pollard to Rahane, 1 run
20:09
KKR 78/1 after 9 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
8.1 Kartikeya to Rahane, no run, flatter outside off,misses the cut
8.2Kartikeya to Rahane, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, worked to deep mid wicket
8.3Kartikeya to Rana, no run, leg spin,tossed up very full on off stump, jammed to cover
8.4Kartikeya to Rana, 1 run
8.5Kartikeya to Rahane, no run, Full and wide, tossed up outside off, goes for a wild drive, misses it, Ishan removes the bails, foot is on the ground
8.6Kartikeya to Rahane, 1 run
20:05
KKR 75/1 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
7.1 Ashiwn to Rahane,FOUR!! Tossed up around leg stump, swept it fine of fine leg
7.2Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run, Floated outside off, pushed wide of point
7.3Ashwin to Rana, no run, tossed up outside off, worked to mid wicket
7.4Ashwin to Rana, no run
7.5Ashwin to Rana, 1 run, short around leg stump, tucked to short fine leg
7.6Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run
20:00
KKR 68/1 after 7 overs
Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
6.1 Sams to Rahane, 1 run, Full on off stump, chipped over mid wicket
6.2Sams to Rana, no run, back of length, around off stump, pushed to square leg
6.3Sams to Rana, 2 runs, back of length on off stump, tucked away wide of fine leg
6.4Sams to Rana, no run, banged in short, ducks under it
6.5Sams to Rana, no run, back of length around off, pushed to mid on
6.6Sams to Rana, wide
6.6 Sams to Rana, no run
19:54
KKR 64/1 after 6 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, V Iyer is on strike.
5.1 Kartikeya toV Iyer,FOUR!! Full outside off, big swing, takes an outside edge fine of short third
5.2Kartikeya toV Iyer, 2 runs, Short and wide, cut away to deep cover
5.3Kartikeya toV Iyer,SIX!! No half measures from Iyer! Tossed up outside off, slog swept it over deep mid wicket
5.4Kartikeya toV Iyer,OUT!! Caught!! Tossed up again, outside off, again goes for a swing, this time top edges it cover fielder
Here's Rana.
5.5Kartikeya to Rana, no run, flatter outside off, steered to point
5.6Kartikeya to Rana,FOUR!! Tossed up, full toss outside off, driven through cover
19:47
KKR 48/0 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
4.1 Meredith to Rahane, 1 leg bye
4.2Meredith to V Iyer,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, comes down and slices it over cover
4.3Meredith toV Iyer,SIX!! Length ball outside off, shuffles across and laps it over fine leg
4.4Meredith toV Iyer,no run, back of length, slower ball outside off, pulled to mid on
4.5Meredith toV Iyer, 4 + wide
4.5 Meredith toV Iyer, 1 run, Full on middle stump, jammed to mid wicker
4.6Meredith to Rahane, no run
19:43
KKR 31/0 after 4 overs
Bumrah tobowl, Rahane is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Rahane,FOUR!! Short around off stump, steered wide of point and third man.
3.2Bumrah to Rahane, no run, length ball angling in on the off stump, shuffles on the off stump, defended
3.3Bumrah to Rahane, 1 run, length ball angling in, around off stump, defendds but it gets it off the under edge to short fine leg
3.4Bumrah to V Iyer, no run, Back of length on hard length, short arm jabs it to mid wicket
3.5Bumrah toV Iyer, no run, length ball around middle and off, beats the outside edge as he looks to play it straight
3.6Bumrah toV Iyer, no run
19:38
KKR 26/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
2.1 Sams to Rahane, no run, very full outside off, pushed to cover
2.2Sams to Rahane, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to short fine
2.3Sams to V Iyer, no run, Length ball around off, pushed to cover
2.4Sams toV Iyer,SIX!! Slower ball full on middle leg stump, stomped over long on
2.5Sams toV Iyer, 1 run, Length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
2.6Sams to Rahane, wide
2.6 Sams to Rahane, 1 run
19:33
KKR 16/0 after 2 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
1.1Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run, Floated around off,pushed wide of cover
1.2Ashwin to V Iyer, wide
1.2Ashwin toV Iyer,SIX!! Short, on leg stump, googly, smacked over deep square leg
1.3Ashwin toV Iyer, no run, Fuller on off, pushed to cover
1.4Ashwin toV Iyer, no run, short ball around leg stump, pushed to short fine leg
1.5Ashwin toV Iyer, no run flatter outside off, pushed to points
1.6Ashwin toV Iyer,FOUR!!Tossed up around off, driven wide of extra cover
19:28
KKR 4/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Venkatesh Iyer is on the strike.
0.1Sams to V Iyer, no run, full ball on off stump, driven tomid off
0.2Sams toV Iyer, 2 runs, Full on middle and leg, tucks it away to deep square leg
0.3Sams toV Iyer, no run, Full on pads, tucked to short mid wicket
0.4Sams toV Iyer, no run, length ball around off stump, punched to cover
0.5Sams toV Iyer, 1 run, Short ball on middle, goes for a pull, mistimes it wide of short fine leg
0.6Sams to Rahane, 1 run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy
19:00
Toss
MI won the toss and opted to bowl first.
18:30
MumbaiIndians enjoy an advantage thanks to their massive 22-8 head-to-head record against the Knights Riders.
18:30
Two-time winners KKR, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, came a cropper against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and the huge margin of defeat has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.
18:29
MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.
