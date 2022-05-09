IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: MI opt to bowl
updated: May 09 2022, 19:07 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up in Mumbai on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy
19:00
Toss
18:30
MumbaiIndians enjoy an advantage thanks to their massive 22-8 head-to-head record against the Knights Riders.
18:30
Two-time winners KKR, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, came a cropper against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and the huge margin of defeat has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.
18:29
MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.
Teams
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Toss
