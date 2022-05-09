IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Nitish Rana not holding back even after 2 quick wickets
updated: May 09 2022, 20:36 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up in Mumbai on Monday.
20:30
KKR 123/2 after 13 overs
Pollard to bowl, Rana is on strike,
12.1Pollard to Rana,SIX!! Full and wide outside off, steps down and launches it over deep extra cover
12.2Pollard to Rana, no run, short ball on the stumps, looks to upper cut it, misses
12.3Pollard to Rana, no run, short ball, slower one again, moves outside off, to lapp it, misses again
12.4Pollard to Rana, wide
12.4Pollard to Rana,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, smashes it wide of extra cover fielder
12.5Pollard to Rana,SIX!! Slower one, full outside off, deposits it over cow corner
12.6Pollard to Rana, no run
20:26
KKR 106/2 after 12 overs
Meredith to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
11.1Meredith to Shreyas, no run, length ball on off and middle, looks to play it to on side, leading edfe to point
11.2Meredith to Shreyas, no run
11.3Meredith to Shreyas, no run, short ball outside off, pulled straight to mid wicket
11.4Meredith to Shreyas, 1 run,slow bouncer outside leg, steered to fine leg
11.5Meredith to Rana, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
11.6Meredith to Shreyas,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slapped to deep extra cover
20:21
KKR 100/2 after 11 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
10.1 Kartikeya toRahane, no run
10.2Kartikeya to Rahane,OUT! Tossed up outside off, goes for reverse sweep, ball goes under the bat and hits off stump
Here's Shreyas.
10.3Kartikeya to Shreyas, no run, short on the stumps, pushed back to bowler
10.4Kartikeya to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, steered to deep square leg
10.5Kartikeya to Rana,SIX!! Tossed up, very full on middle and off, clears the front leg, goes down the ground
10.6Kartikeya to Rana,SIX! Flatter around off, slog swept over long on
20:14
KKR 87/1 after 10 overs
Pollard to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
9.1 Pollard to Rahane,FOUR!!Length ball outside off, steered wide of point
9.2Pollard to Rahane, 1 run, length ball outside off, pulled to deep square leg
9.3Pollard to Rana, 1 run, length ball around off stump, steered to short third
9.4Pollard to Rahane, 1 run, short ball, slower on around middle and off, pulled to deep backward square
9.5Pollard to Rana, 1 run, Short and wide, cut away to deep point
9.6Pollard to Rahane, 1 run
20:09
KKR 78/1 after 9 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
8.1 Kartikeya to Rahane, no run, flatter outside off,misses the cut
8.2Kartikeya to Rahane, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, worked to deep mid wicket
8.3Kartikeya to Rana, no run, leg spin,tossed up very full on off stump, jammed to cover
8.4Kartikeya to Rana, 1 run
8.5Kartikeya to Rahane, no run, Full and wide, tossed up outside off, goes for a wild drive, misses it, Ishan removes the bails, foot is on the ground
8.6Kartikeya to Rahane, 1 run
20:05
KKR 75/1 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
7.1 Ashiwn to Rahane,FOUR!! Tossed up around leg stump, swept it fine of fine leg
7.2Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run, Floated outside off, pushed wide of point
7.3Ashwin to Rana, no run, tossed up outside off, worked to mid wicket
7.4Ashwin to Rana, no run
7.5Ashwin to Rana, 1 run, short around leg stump, tucked to short fine leg
7.6Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run
20:00
KKR 68/1 after 7 overs
Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
6.1 Sams to Rahane, 1 run, Full on off stump, chipped over mid wicket
6.2Sams to Rana, no run, back of length, around off stump, pushed to square leg
6.3Sams to Rana, 2 runs, back of length on off stump, tucked away wide of fine leg
6.4Sams to Rana, no run, banged in short, ducks under it
6.5Sams to Rana, no run, back of length around off, pushed to mid on
6.6Sams to Rana, wide
6.6 Sams to Rana, no run
19:54
KKR 64/1 after 6 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, V Iyer is on strike.
5.1 Kartikeya toV Iyer,FOUR!! Full outside off, big swing, takes an outside edge fine of short third
5.2Kartikeya toV Iyer, 2 runs, Short and wide, cut away to deep cover
5.3Kartikeya toV Iyer,SIX!! No half measures from Iyer! Tossed up outside off, slog swept it over deep mid wicket
5.4Kartikeya toV Iyer,OUT!! Caught!! Tossed up again, outside off, again goes for a swing, this time top edges it cover fielder
Here's Rana.
5.5Kartikeya to Rana, no run, flatter outside off, steered to point
5.6Kartikeya to Rana,FOUR!! Tossed up, full toss outside off, driven through cover
19:47
KKR 48/0 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
4.1 Meredith to Rahane, 1 leg bye
4.2Meredith to V Iyer,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, comes down and slices it over cover
4.3Meredith toV Iyer,SIX!! Length ball outside off, shuffles across and laps it over fine leg
4.4Meredith toV Iyer,no run, back of length, slower ball outside off, pulled to mid on
4.5Meredith toV Iyer, 4 + wide
4.5 Meredith toV Iyer, 1 run, Full on middle stump, jammed to mid wicker
4.6Meredith to Rahane, no run
19:43
KKR 31/0 after 4 overs
Bumrah tobowl, Rahane is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Rahane,FOUR!! Short around off stump, steered wide of point and third man.
3.2Bumrah to Rahane, no run, length ball angling in on the off stump, shuffles on the off stump, defended
3.3Bumrah to Rahane, 1 run, length ball angling in, around off stump, defendds but it gets it off the under edge to short fine leg
3.4Bumrah to V Iyer, no run, Back of length on hard length, short arm jabs it to mid wicket
3.5Bumrah toV Iyer, no run, length ball around middle and off, beats the outside edge as he looks to play it straight
3.6Bumrah toV Iyer, no run
19:38
KKR 26/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
2.1 Sams to Rahane, no run, very full outside off, pushed to cover
2.2Sams to Rahane, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to short fine
2.3Sams to V Iyer, no run, Length ball around off, pushed to cover
2.4Sams toV Iyer,SIX!! Slower ball full on middle leg stump, stomped over long on
2.5Sams toV Iyer, 1 run, Length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
2.6Sams to Rahane, wide
2.6 Sams to Rahane, 1 run
19:33
KKR 16/0 after 2 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
1.1Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run, Floated around off,pushed wide of cover
1.2Ashwin to V Iyer, wide
1.2Ashwin toV Iyer,SIX!! Short, on leg stump, googly, smacked over deep square leg
1.3Ashwin toV Iyer, no run, Fuller on off, pushed to cover
1.4Ashwin toV Iyer, no run, short ball around leg stump, pushed to short fine leg
1.5Ashwin toV Iyer, no run flatter outside off, pushed to points
1.6Ashwin toV Iyer,FOUR!!Tossed up around off, driven wide of extra cover
19:28
KKR 4/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Venkatesh Iyer is on the strike.
0.1Sams to V Iyer, no run, full ball on off stump, driven tomid off
0.2Sams toV Iyer, 2 runs, Full on middle and leg, tucks it away to deep square leg
0.3Sams toV Iyer, no run, Full on pads, tucked to short mid wicket
0.4Sams toV Iyer, no run, length ball around off stump, punched to cover
0.5Sams toV Iyer, 1 run, Short ball on middle, goes for a pull, mistimes it wide of short fine leg
0.6Sams to Rahane, 1 run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:00
Toss
MI won the toss and opted to bowl first.
18:30
MumbaiIndians enjoy an advantage thanks to their massive 22-8 head-to-head record against the Knights Riders.
18:30
Two-time winners KKR, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, came a cropper against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and the huge margin of defeat has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.
18:29
MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.
