IPL 2022 | Chasing 200 target, MI 87/3 after 10 overs

IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: MI 87/3 after 10 overs

Seeking to end their five-match losing streak, MI made one change from their previous match playing XI

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 18:34 ist
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Chasing a big target of 200, Mumbai Indians are at 87/3 after 10 overs.

Skipper K L Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide Lucknow Super Giants to 199 for 4 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Saturday.

Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, his unbeaten innings laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul, 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32) vs MI. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
IPL 2022
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG
MI
Cricket

What's Brewing

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Royal styles in the modern world

Royal styles in the modern world

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Open Sesame | National language

Open Sesame | National language

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

 