IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against LSG

IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: MI opt to bowl

Seeking to end their five-match losing streak, MI made one change from their previous match playing XI

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 15:18 ist
Credit: PTI/IANS Photos

 Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Seeking to end their five-match losing streak, MI made one change from their previous match playing XI with Fabian Allen replacing Basil Thampi.

Super Giants also made one change with Manish Pandey coming in for K Gowtham.

The Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
IPL 2022
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG
MI
Cricket

What's Brewing

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Royal styles in the modern world

Royal styles in the modern world

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Open Sesame | National language

Open Sesame | National language

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

 