IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: MI remain winless as Rahul drives LSG to victory

IPL | MI remain winless as Rahul drives LSG to victory

Chasing a target of 200 runs, MI scored 181 at the loss of nine wickets

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 19:47 ist
KL Rahul of Lucknow celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Skipper K L Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide LSG to 199 for 4 after being invited to bat first.

In reply, MI were restricted to 181 for nine. LSG's Avesh Khan finished with excellent figures of 3/30 in four overs.

Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, and his unbeaten innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul, 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32)

Mumbai Indians: 181 for nine in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Avesh Khan 3/30). 

IPL
IPL 2022
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG
MI
Cricket

