IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: MI opt to bowl

But a loss againstMumbaiat the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points.
SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Toss
MI won the toss and chose to bowl first
