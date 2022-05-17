IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: MI opt to bowl

Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.
    Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

    Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

    Toss

    MI won the toss and chose to bowl first

    But a loss againstMumbaiat the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points.

    SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

    It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.