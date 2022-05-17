IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: Rahul and Pooran are not holding back
updated: May 17 2022, 20:52 ist
Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.
20:46
SRH 164/2 after 16 overs
Rahul is on strike, Sams to bowl
15.1Sams to Rahul, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, slashes it to deep point
15.2Sams to Pooran, 1 run, Back of a length slow ball on off stump, worked to square leg
15.3Sams to Rahul, SIX!! Length ball outside off, smokes it over long-off
15.4Sams to Rahul,FOUR!! Moves outside of his offstump, length ball on leg stump, sweeps it wide of short fine leg
15.5Sams to Rahul, no run
15.6Sams to Rahul,FOUR!! Full ball wide outside off, slices it beautifully in front of deep point
20:41
SRH 148/2 after 15 overs
Rahul is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
50 for Rahul Tripathi.
14.1 Bumrah to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off sliced away to third
14.2Bumrah to Pooran, 1 run, low full toss on his pads, flicked to fine leg
14.3Bumrah to Rahul, 2 runs, length ball on off, jabbed to deep mid-wicket
14.4Bumrah to Rahul, no run
14.5Bumrah to Rahul,1 run, back of a length on the stumps tucked to square leg
14.6Bumrah toPooran, no run
20:35
SRH 143/2 after 14 overs
Pooran is on strike,Markande to bowl.
13.1 Markande to Pooran, 1 run
13.2Markande to Rahul, 1 run, floated outside off, drilled to long-off
13.3Markande to Pooran,FOUR!! Fuller around off, wrong'un, swings it over cover
13.4Markande to Pooran,SIX!! Fuller on the middle stumps, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket
13.5Markande toPooran, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, wrong'un, punched to long-on
13.6Markande to Rahul, 1 run
20:31
SRH 129/2 after 13 overs
Pooran is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
12.1 Meredith to Pooran, 1 run, fuller outside off, steered to third
12.2Meredith to Rahul, 2 runs, fuller on middle, tucked to deep square leg
12.3Meredith toRahul, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
12.4Meredith to Pooran,SIX!! Full in his slot around off, smashes it just over long-off
12.5Meredith to Pooran,SIX!! Length ball around off stumpwhacks it over deep square leg.
12.6Meredith to Pooran, 1 run
20:25
SRH 112/2 after 12 overs
Pooran is on strike,Ramandeep to bowl.
11.1 Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run, slower ball on off stump, on a good length pushed to long-on
11.2Ramandeep to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off, swing away to deep mid-wicket
11.3Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to long-on
11.4Ramandeep toRahul, wide
11.4 Ramandeep toRahul, 1 run, slower ball, full wide outside off, clipped to long-on
11.5Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run, length ball on off stump, swing away to deep mid-wicket
11.6Ramandeep toRahul,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, drills it to long-on
20:20
SRH 102/2 after 11 overs
Pooran is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
10.1 Bumrah to Pooran,FOUR!! Back of a length on his hips, works it fine of fine leg
10.2Bumrah to Pooran, no run, around, length ball on off and middle, a solid defence on the front foot
10.3Bumrah to Pooran, no run, length ball hint of nip in, on middle, tucked to mid-wicket
10.4Bumrah to Pooran, 1 run, slower one finds the outside edge and falls short of keeper
10.5Bumrah to Rahul, no run, length ball on the stumps, fended off.
10.6Bumrah to Rahul, no run
20:13
SRH 97/2 after 10 overs
Rahul is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl.
9.1 Ramandeep to Rahul,FOUR!! length ball outside off, slashes it just over backward point for four.
9.2Ramandeep to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off, flicked to deep mid-wicket
9.3Ramandeep toGarg, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut to backward point
9.4Ramandeep to Rahul, 1 run, Slower ball around off stump, steered to point
9.5Ramandeep toGarg,OUT! Caught and bowled, fuller ball on off stump checks as the ball stops in the pitch hits it straight to the bowler.
Here's Pooran.
9.6Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run
20:08
SRH 89/1 after 9 overs
Garg is on strike, Markande to bowl.
8.1Markande to Garg, 2 runs, length ball on his pads, worked it very fine of short fine leg
8.2Markande toGarg,FOUR!! Floated outside off, reverse sweeps it behind point
8.3Markande toGarg, 1 run, floated on off stump, wrong'un, tapped to backward point
8.4Markande to Rahul, 1 run, fuller around off, pushed to point
8.5Markande toGarg,FOUR!! Floated around off, slog sweeps it to deep mid-wicket
8.6Markande to Garg, no run
20:04
SRH 77/1 after 8 overs
Garg is on strike, Sanjay Yadav to bowl.
7.1Sanjay Yadav to Garg, no run, length ball outside off, beaten.
7.2Sanjay Yadav to Garg,SIX! Length ball on the off stump, goes on one knee and slog sweeps it just over deep square leg fielder
7.3Sanjay Yadav to Garg, 1 run, length ball around off, driven to extra cover
7.4Sanjay Yadav to Rahul,FOUR! Floated outside off, comes down and plays inside out over deep extra cover
7.5Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, wide
7.5 Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, 2 runs
7.6Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, wide
7,6 Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run
19:59
SRH 62/1 after 7 overs
Garg is on strike,Markande to bowl.
6.1 Markande to Garg, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep cover
6.2Markande to Rahul. 1 run, length ball on middle, worked to deep mid-wicket
6.3Markande to Garg, 1 run, length ball on middle worked to the on side
6.4Markande to Rahul, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to point
6.5Markande toGarg, 1 run, short ball around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket
6.6Markande to Rahul, no run,stumping appeal, sent upstairs, foot well within.
19:54
SRH 57/1 after 6 overs
Garg is on strike, Sams to bowl.
5.1Sams to Garg, no run, length ball,slower one outside off, prods his bat, beatm
5.2Sams to Garg, 2 runs, back of a length on his hips, skies it, Bumrah is running behind from square leg, Sanjay Yadacdrops it.
5.3Sams to Garg, 1 run, length ball on pads, worked to square leg
5.4Sams to Rahul, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to short third
5.5Sams to Garg,SIX! Back of a length, hooks it over the deep backward square, hits the second tier, had all the time in the world.
5.6Sams to Garg, 1 run
19:49
SRH 42/1 after 5 overs
Garg is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
4.1 Bumrah to Garg, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, chips it wide of mid-on
4.2Bumrah to Rahul, no run, yorker on the off stump, dug out to square leg
4.3Bumrah to Rahul, no run, length ball on middle stump, jammed out to point
4.4Bumrah to Rahul,SIX! Back of a length this time, on the stumps hangs back and pulls it over square leg.
4.5Bumrah to Rahul,FOUR! Length ballaround off stump, slower one, squeezes it in between backward point and short third man
4.6Bumrah to Rahul,FOUR! Length ball on off stump, driven wide of mid-off
19:45
SRH 31/1 after 4 overs
Rahul is on strike, Sanjay Yadav to bowl.
3.1 Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run, fuller outside off, jammed back
3.2Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run, fuller on middle and off, hit to mid-on
3.3Sanjay Yadav to Rahul,FOUR! Fuller around middle and leg, sweeps it to deep backward square
3.4Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run, fuller on the stumps, again goes for sweeps, beaten and hit ont he pads
3.5Sanjay Yadav to Rahul,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, driven through the extra cover
3.6Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run
19:39
SRH 23/1 after 3 overs
Sharma is on strike, Sams to bowl.
2.1Sams to Sharma, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to deep point
2.2Sams to Garg,FOUR! Back of a length on his hips, swivels and guides it to deep backward square
2.3Sams to Garg, 1 run, back of a length on his hips tucked to fine leg
2.4Sams to Sharma,OUT! Touch fuller, hint of shape away,around off stump, looks to hit it straight down the ground, miscues it and Mayank Markande takes it at mid-off.
Here's Rahul.
2.5Sams to Rahul, 1 run, fuller on pads, flicked to deep square leg
2.6Sams to Garg,FOUR! Length ball outside off, miscues it over mid-off
19:34
SRH 12/0 after 2 overs
Meredith to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1Meredith to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, driven through cover
1.2Meredith to Sharma, 2 runs, fuller on pads, flicked wide of mid-on
1.3Meredith to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
1.4Meredith to Sharma, 1 run, short ball on his hips, tucked to square leg
1.5Meredith to Garg, no run, length ball on off stump, looks to fend it off the front foot, beats the outside edge as it swings past him.
1.6Meredith to Garg, no run
19:28
SRH 5/0 after 1 over
Daniels Sams to start for MI, and Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1 Sams to Sharma, no run,
0.2Sams to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, beaten
0.3Sams to Sharma, no run
0.4Sams to Sharma, 1 run, length on off stump, steered to third
0.5Sams to Garg,FOUR!! Fuller on pads, tucked to fine leg
0.6Sams to Garg, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MIplayers are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
But a loss againstMumbaiat the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points.
18:42
SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.
18:41
It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.
