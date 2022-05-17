IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: Umran sends back Ishan, SRH are back in the game
updated: May 17 2022, 22:40 ist
Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.
22:33
MI 101/2 after 12 overs
Ishan is on strike, Umran to bowl
11.1Umran to Ishan,FOUR!! 140 KMPH!! Back of a length on middle stump, gets under it and upper cut it fine of third
11.2Umran to Ishan, no run, Back of a length outside off, pushed to cover
11.3Umran to Ishan,OUT! Gets him!! Caught! Fuller on his pads, looks to flick it, it was bowled at 145 KMPH, miscues it to Priyam Garg at long-on
Here's Varma.
11.4Umran to Varma, wide, that was some welcome at the crease, fast bouncer on the middle stump, ducks under it
11.4Umran to Varma, no run, back of a length on middle and off, tucked to square leg
11.5Umran to Varma, no run, back of a length outside off, nudged to backward point
11.6Umran to Varma, no run
22:28
MI 971/1 after 11 overs
Sharma is on strike, Sundar to bowl
10.1Sundar to Sharma,FOUR!! Short he makes room and slashes at it, thick edge flies past keeper
10.2Sundar to Sharma, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, slapped to deep square leg
10.3Sundar to Ishan, 1 run, full on middle and leg, punched to long-off
10.4Sundar to Sharma,OUT! Shimmy down the track as he looks to muscle it over deep mid-wicket. Sundar pulls his length short and Rohit hits it to deep mid-wicket fielder.
Here's Sams.
10.5Sundar to Sams,1 run
10.6Sundar to Ishan, 1 run
22:24
MI 89/0 after 10 overs
Sharma is on strike, Abhishek to bowl.
9.1 Abhishek toSharma, 1 leg bye
9.2Abhishek to Ishan, 1 run, Yorker on leg stump, jammed out to long-on
9.3Abhishek to Sharma,SIX!! Floated on middle, comes down and hammers it to long-on
9.4Abhishek to Sharma, 1 run, short ball around off, pulled to leg side
9.5Abhishek to Ishan, 1 run, floated around off, shimmy down and drags it to the on side
9.6Abhishek to Sharma, 1 run
22:16
MI 78/0 after 9 overs
Ishan is on strike,Umran to bowl.
8.1 Umran to Ishan, 1 run,no ball, beamer
Free-hit,
8.1 Umran to Rohit, wide
8.1 Umran to Sharma, FREE HIT - FOUR!! Short ball aimed at his head, manages to put bat on it and flies over short fine leg. NO BALL., second bouncer of the over.
8.1 Umran to Sharma, FREE HIT, 1 leg bye, full toss on his pads, and they run.
8.2Umran to Ishan,SIX!! Short ball from around the wicket on his hips, looks to pull it, top edges it to over keeper
8.3Umran to Ishan, no run, short ball outside off, slashes and misses
8.4Umran to Ishan, no run, back of a length outside off, pulls and misses
8.5Umran to Ishan, 1 run,150 KMPH!!Full outside off, jammed out to long-on
8.6Umran to Sharma, 1 run
22:09
MI 61/0 after 8 overs
Ishan is on strike, Natarajan to bowl
7.1 Natarajan to Ishan, no run, full on pads, flicked to short fine leg
7.2Natarajan to Ishan, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
7.3Natarajan to Sharma, 1 run, Length ball outside off,slapped to deep cover
7.4Natarajan to Ishan, 1 run, Low full toss on off stump, clipped wide of cover
7.5Natarajan to Sharma, 1 run
7.6Natarajan to Ishan, 1 run
22:06
MI 56/0 after 7 overs
Ishan is on strike,Sundar to bowl.
6.1 Sundar to Ishan, no run, full on middle pushd back
6.2 Sundar to Ishan, 1 run
6.3Sundar to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to long-on
6.4Sundar to Ishan, 1 run, short and around off, cut away to deep point
6.5Sundar to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length around middle, pushed to long-on
6.6Sundar to Ishan, 1 run
22:00
MI 51/0 after 6 overs
Ishan is on strike,Farooqi to bowl.
5.1 Farooqi to Ishan, wide
5.1Farooqi to Ishan, 1 run, slower ball on legs, flicked to deep backward square
5.2Farooqi to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, driven to point
5.3Farooqi to Sharma, 2 runs, Full outside off driven to deep extra cover
5.4Farooqi to Sharma, no run, slower ball on good length, punched to cover
5.5Farooqi to Sharma, 1 run
5.6Farooqi to Ishan, 1 run
21:55
MI 45/0 after 5 overs
Sharma is on strike, Natarajan to bowl.
4.1 Natarajan to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, punched to cover
4.2Natarajan to Sharma, 1 run, full ball around off, hit wide of mid-on
4.3Natarajan to Ishan,FOUR! Back of a length outside off, slashes at it just wide of short third
4.4Natarajan to Ishan,FOUR!! Full ball around off, in his slot and smacks it over mid-off
4.5Natarajan to Ishan, 1 run
4.6Natarajan to Sharma,SIX!! Length ball outside off, goes on one knee, and slaps it to deep backward square
21:50
MI 28/0 after 4 overs
Sharma is on strike,Bhuvneshwar to bowl.
3.1 Bhuvneshwar to Sharma,SIX!! Back of a length outside off, scorching pull to deep mid-wicket
3.2Bhuvneshwar to Sharma, 1 run, Full toss on pads, flicked to fine leg
3.3Bhuvneshwar to Ishan, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed back
3.4Bhuvneshwar to Ishan, no run, back of a length, outside off, slower one, steps down and misses
3.5Bhuvneshwar to Ishan, 1 run, Full ball around off, flicked to deep square leg
3.6Bhuvneshwar to Sharma, no run
21:46
MI 20/0 after 3 overs
Ishan is on strike, Sundarto bowl.
2.1 Sundarto Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside leg stump, sweeps it to fine leg
2.2Sundarto Ishan, 1 run, Full on middle and leg, flicked wide of mid-on
2.3Sundarto Sharma, no run, length ball steps down and pushed back
2.4Sundarto Sharma, 1 run, short around off, punched wide of cover
2.5Sundarto Ishan,FOUR!! Full around off, drills it straight down the ground.
2.6Sundarto Ishan, no run
21:41
MI 10/0 after 2 overs
Sharma is on strike, Bhuvneshwar to bowl.
1.1Bhuvneshwar to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to fine leg
1.2Bhuvneshwar to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid-on
1.3Bhuvneshwar to Sharma, no run, Length ball hint of swing in, pushed to mid-on
1.4Bhuvneshwar to Sharma, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid-wicket
1.5Bhuvneshwar to Sharma,SIX!! Full-on his off stump, in his slot and smokes it over long-on
1.6Bhuvneshwar to Sharma, no run
21:35
MI 2/0 after 1 over
Fazalhaq to bowl, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Fazalhaq to Sharma, wide
0.1Fazalhaq to Sharma, no run, Full ball outside off, reaches for it and driven to cover
0.2Fazalhaq to Sharma, no run, length ball on middle and leg, tucked to square leg
0.3Fazalhaq to Sharma, no run, length ball, wide outside off, drives and misses
0.4Fazalhaq to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, punched to cover
0.5Fazalhaq to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on off and middle, worked to the onside
0.6Fazalhaq to Ishan, no run
21:32
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
21:17
SRH 193/6 after 20 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Kane is on strike.
19.1Bumrah to Kane, no run, full toss outside off, misses
19.2Bumrah to Kane,FOUR!! Slower ball, yorker outside off, slices it behind point
19.3Bumrah to Kane, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point
19.4Bumrah to Sundar, no run, around, full toss on the stumps, jammed back to bowler
19.5Bumrah to Sundar, 2 runs, Yorker around off stump, drags it to deep mid-wicket
19.6Bumrah to Sundar,OUT! Bowled! Full toss on offf stump, he goes for a swing, and misses.
21:09
SRH 184/5 after 19 overs
Kane is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
18.1 Meredith to Kane, 1 run.
Here's Sundar.
18.2Meredith to Sundar, wide
18.2Meredith to Sundar, 3 runs, length ball outside off, slapped wide of long-off, excellent fielding and running
18.3Meredith to Kane, 1 run, Yorker on off stump, dug out to short third
18.4Meredith to Sundar, 2 runs, Full outside off, sliced to third.
18.5Meredith to Sundar, wide
18.5 Meredith to Sundar, 2 runs, full ball outside off, sliced to deep extra cover
18.6Meredith to Sundar, no run
21:03
SRH 175/5 after 18 overs
Markram is on strike,Ramandeep to bowl.
17.1 Ramandeep to Markram, 1 run, Back of a length around off punched down the ground
17.2Ramandeep to Rahul,around the stumps,OUT! Fuller ball outside off, looks to smoke it and miscues it to Tilak at long-on.
Here's Kane.
17.3Ramandeep to Kane, no run, full outside off, pushed to mid-off
17.4Ramandeep to Kane, 1 run, Yorker outside off, squeezed to short third
17.5Ramandeep to Markram, no run, Yorker outside off, dug out back to bowler
17.6Ramandeep to Markram,OUT! Caught! Full around off, goes for a heave and hit straight to Tim David at long-off
20:53
SRH 173/3 after 17 overs
Pooran is on strike,Meredith to bowl.
16.1 Meredith to Pooran, 1 run.
16.2Meredith to Rahul,SIX!! Fuller on leg stump, clears the front league, smokes it to mid-wicket
16.3Meredith to Rahul, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, flicked to square leg
16.4Meredith to Pooran, no run, slow bouncer, outside off, beaten
16.5Meredith to Pooran,OUT! Caught! Full ball on leg stump flicks it to deep square leg, WHAT A CATCH!
Here's Markram.
16.6Meredith to Markram, 1 run
20:46
SRH 164/2 after 16 overs
Rahul is on strike, Sams to bowl
15.1Sams to Rahul, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, slashes it to deep point
15.2Sams to Pooran, 1 run, Back of a length slow ball on off stump, worked to square leg
15.3Sams to Rahul, SIX!! Length ball outside off, smokes it over long-off
15.4Sams to Rahul,FOUR!! Moves outside of his offstump, length ball on leg stump, sweeps it wide of short fine leg
15.5Sams to Rahul, no run
15.6Sams to Rahul,FOUR!! Full ball wide outside off, slices it beautifully in front of deep point
20:41
SRH 148/2 after 15 overs
Rahul is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
50 for Rahul Tripathi.
14.1 Bumrah to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off sliced away to third
14.2Bumrah to Pooran, 1 run, low full toss on his pads, flicked to fine leg
14.3Bumrah to Rahul, 2 runs, length ball on off, jabbed to deep mid-wicket
14.4Bumrah to Rahul, no run
14.5Bumrah to Rahul,1 run, back of a length on the stumps tucked to square leg
14.6Bumrah toPooran, no run
20:35
SRH 143/2 after 14 overs
Pooran is on strike,Markande to bowl.
13.1 Markande to Pooran, 1 run
13.2Markande to Rahul, 1 run, floated outside off, drilled to long-off
13.3Markande to Pooran,FOUR!! Fuller around off, wrong'un, swings it over cover
13.4Markande to Pooran,SIX!! Fuller on the middle stumps, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket
13.5Markande toPooran, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, wrong'un, punched to long-on
13.6Markande to Rahul, 1 run
20:31
SRH 129/2 after 13 overs
Pooran is on strike, Meredith to bowl.
12.1 Meredith to Pooran, 1 run, fuller outside off, steered to third
12.2Meredith to Rahul, 2 runs, fuller on middle, tucked to deep square leg
12.3Meredith toRahul, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
12.4Meredith to Pooran,SIX!! Full in his slot around off, smashes it just over long-off
12.5Meredith to Pooran,SIX!! Length ball around off stumpwhacks it over deep square leg.
12.6Meredith to Pooran, 1 run
20:25
SRH 112/2 after 12 overs
Pooran is on strike,Ramandeep to bowl.
11.1 Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run, slower ball on off stump, on a good length pushed to long-on
11.2Ramandeep to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off, swing away to deep mid-wicket
11.3Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to long-on
11.4Ramandeep toRahul, wide
11.4 Ramandeep toRahul, 1 run, slower ball, full wide outside off, clipped to long-on
11.5Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run, length ball on off stump, swing away to deep mid-wicket
11.6Ramandeep toRahul,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, drills it to long-on
20:20
SRH 102/2 after 11 overs
Pooran is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
10.1 Bumrah to Pooran,FOUR!! Back of a length on his hips, works it fine of fine leg
10.2Bumrah to Pooran, no run, around, length ball on off and middle, a solid defence on the front foot
10.3Bumrah to Pooran, no run, length ball hint of nip in, on middle, tucked to mid-wicket
10.4Bumrah to Pooran, 1 run, slower one finds the outside edge and falls short of keeper
10.5Bumrah to Rahul, no run, length ball on the stumps, fended off.
10.6Bumrah to Rahul, no run
20:13
SRH 97/2 after 10 overs
Rahul is on strike, Ramandeep to bowl.
9.1 Ramandeep to Rahul,FOUR!! length ball outside off, slashes it just over backward point for four.
9.2Ramandeep to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off, flicked to deep mid-wicket
9.3Ramandeep toGarg, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut to backward point
9.4Ramandeep to Rahul, 1 run, Slower ball around off stump, steered to point
9.5Ramandeep toGarg,OUT! Caught and bowled, fuller ball on off stump checks as the ball stops in the pitch hits it straight to the bowler.
Here's Pooran.
9.6Ramandeep to Pooran, 1 run
20:08
SRH 89/1 after 9 overs
Garg is on strike, Markande to bowl.
8.1Markande to Garg, 2 runs, length ball on his pads, worked it very fine of short fine leg
8.2Markande toGarg,FOUR!! Floated outside off, reverse sweeps it behind point
8.3Markande toGarg, 1 run, floated on off stump, wrong'un, tapped to backward point
8.4Markande to Rahul, 1 run, fuller around off, pushed to point
8.5Markande toGarg,FOUR!! Floated around off, slog sweeps it to deep mid-wicket
8.6Markande to Garg, no run
20:04
SRH 77/1 after 8 overs
Garg is on strike, Sanjay Yadav to bowl.
7.1Sanjay Yadav to Garg, no run, length ball outside off, beaten.
7.2Sanjay Yadav to Garg,SIX! Length ball on the off stump, goes on one knee and slog sweeps it just over deep square leg fielder
7.3Sanjay Yadav to Garg, 1 run, length ball around off, driven to extra cover
7.4Sanjay Yadav to Rahul,FOUR! Floated outside off, comes down and plays inside out over deep extra cover
7.5Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, wide
7.5 Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, 2 runs
7.6Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, wide
7,6 Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run
19:59
SRH 62/1 after 7 overs
Garg is on strike,Markande to bowl.
6.1 Markande to Garg, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep cover
6.2Markande to Rahul. 1 run, length ball on middle, worked to deep mid-wicket
6.3Markande to Garg, 1 run, length ball on middle worked to the on side
6.4Markande to Rahul, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to point
6.5Markande toGarg, 1 run, short ball around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket
6.6Markande to Rahul, no run,stumping appeal, sent upstairs, foot well within.
19:54
SRH 57/1 after 6 overs
Garg is on strike, Sams to bowl.
5.1Sams to Garg, no run, length ball,slower one outside off, prods his bat, beatm
5.2Sams to Garg, 2 runs, back of a length on his hips, skies it, Bumrah is running behind from square leg, Sanjay Yadacdrops it.
5.3Sams to Garg, 1 run, length ball on pads, worked to square leg
5.4Sams to Rahul, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to short third
5.5Sams to Garg,SIX! Back of a length, hooks it over the deep backward square, hits the second tier, had all the time in the world.
5.6Sams to Garg, 1 run
19:49
SRH 42/1 after 5 overs
Garg is on strike, Bumrah to bowl.
4.1 Bumrah to Garg, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, chips it wide of mid-on
4.2Bumrah to Rahul, no run, yorker on the off stump, dug out to square leg
4.3Bumrah to Rahul, no run, length ball on middle stump, jammed out to point
4.4Bumrah to Rahul,SIX! Back of a length this time, on the stumps hangs back and pulls it over square leg.
4.5Bumrah to Rahul,FOUR! Length ballaround off stump, slower one, squeezes it in between backward point and short third man
4.6Bumrah to Rahul,FOUR! Length ball on off stump, driven wide of mid-off
19:45
SRH 31/1 after 4 overs
Rahul is on strike, Sanjay Yadav to bowl.
3.1 Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run, fuller outside off, jammed back
3.2Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run, fuller on middle and off, hit to mid-on
3.3Sanjay Yadav to Rahul,FOUR! Fuller around middle and leg, sweeps it to deep backward square
3.4Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run, fuller on the stumps, again goes for sweeps, beaten and hit ont he pads
3.5Sanjay Yadav to Rahul,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, driven through the extra cover
3.6Sanjay Yadav to Rahul, no run
19:39
SRH 23/1 after 3 overs
Sharma is on strike, Sams to bowl.
2.1Sams to Sharma, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to deep point
2.2Sams to Garg,FOUR! Back of a length on his hips, swivels and guides it to deep backward square
2.3Sams to Garg, 1 run, back of a length on his hips tucked to fine leg
2.4Sams to Sharma,OUT! Touch fuller, hint of shape away,around off stump, looks to hit it straight down the ground, miscues it and Mayank Markande takes it at mid-off.
Here's Rahul.
2.5Sams to Rahul, 1 run, fuller on pads, flicked to deep square leg
2.6Sams to Garg,FOUR! Length ball outside off, miscues it over mid-off
19:34
SRH 12/0 after 2 overs
Meredith to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1Meredith to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, driven through cover
1.2Meredith to Sharma, 2 runs, fuller on pads, flicked wide of mid-on
1.3Meredith to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
1.4Meredith to Sharma, 1 run, short ball on his hips, tucked to square leg
1.5Meredith to Garg, no run, length ball on off stump, looks to fend it off the front foot, beats the outside edge as it swings past him.
1.6Meredith to Garg, no run
19:28
SRH 5/0 after 1 over
Daniels Sams to start for MI, and Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1 Sams to Sharma, no run,
0.2Sams to Sharma, no run, length ball around off, beaten
0.3Sams to Sharma, no run
0.4Sams to Sharma, 1 run, length on off stump, steered to third
0.5Sams to Garg,FOUR!! Fuller on pads, tucked to fine leg
0.6Sams to Garg, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MIplayers are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
But a loss againstMumbaiat the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points.
18:42
SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.
18:41
It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.
MI won the toss and chose to bowl first
SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.