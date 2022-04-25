IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live: Punjab are starting to accelerate with Rajapaksa and Dhawan in the middle
updated: Apr 25 2022, 20:13 ist
Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL match in Mumbai on Monday.
20:08
PBKS 63/1 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
8.1 Jadeja to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
8.2Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, full on off, swept behind square leg
8.3Jadeja toRajapaksa, wide
8.3 Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked behind on legside
8.4Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, tucked to deep point
8.5Jadeja toRajapaksa,SIX!! Full ball outside off, slog sweeped over deep mid wicket, where he spills the catch.
8.6Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run
20:03
PBKS 51/1 after 8 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Pretorius to Dhawan, wide
7.1Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball outside off, pushed to extra cover
7.2Pretorius to Rajapaksa, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss.
7.3Pretorius toRajapaksa, no run, length ball, slow outside off, drive and a miss
7.4Pretorius toRajapaksa, 1 run, full ball outside off, pushed to deep point
7.5Pretorius to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full, slow and wide, slashed infront of deep cover
7.6Pretorius to Dhawan,.wide
7.6 Pretotius to Dhawan, no run
19:59
PBKS 43/1 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked behind on legside
6.2Jadeja to Rajapaksa,1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
6.3Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cut to backward point
6.4Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run, full ball on leg stump, high in the sky and dropped at deep mid wicket
6.5Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run
6.6Jadeja toRajapaksa, wide
6.6 Jadeja toRajapaksa, no run
19:54
PBKS 37/1 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on off stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
5.2Theekshana to Dhawan,SIX! Full ball outside off, swept over deep mid wicket. 9000 T20 runs for Shikhar Dhawan
5.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, pushed to mid off
5.4Theekshana to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to extra cover
5.5Theekshana to Agarwal,OUT! Touch full this time, flat, quick, and outside off, thick edge goes to backward point.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter
5.6Theekshana to Rajapaksa, no run
19:50
PBKS 29/0 after 5 overs
Santner to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Santner to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed through cover
4.2Santner to Agarwal, 1 leg bye
4.3Santner to Dhawan, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
4.4Santner to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept infront of long on
4.5Santner to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to long on
4.6Santner to Dhawan, no run
19:45
PBKS 22/0 after 4 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1Mukesh to Dhawan, 2 run, full ball outside off, lofted over mid off.
3.2Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full, wide and outside off, slashed in between coverand deep point
3.3Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run, short ball on stumps, pulled to square leg
3.4Mukesh to Dhawan, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
3.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, dabbed to backward point
3.6Mukesh to Agarwal, wide
3.6 Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run
19:40
PBKS 15/0 after 3 overs
Santner to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
2.1 Santner to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to mid off
2.2Santner to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to backjward point
2.3Santner to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, under edge to short fine leg
2.4Santner to Agarwal, no run, full ball outside off, tucked to extra cover
2.5Santner to Agarwal, no run, length ball around off stump, goes straight, misses
2.6Santner to Agarwal, no run
19:35
PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
1.1 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point.6000 runs for Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL.
1.2Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run, full on leg stump, clipped to long on
1.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, touch fuller on off stump, dabbed to short cover
1.4Theekshana to Agarwal, no run. touch fuller outside off stump, pushed to cover
1.5Theekshana to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, deft touch wide of short third man.
1.6Theekshana to Agarwal, wide
1.6 Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run
19:27
PBKS 4/0 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Agarwal, 2 runs, length ball outside off, driven through extra cover
0.2Mukesh to Agarwal, non run, length ball on stumps, pushed to cover
0.3Mukesh to Agarwal, no run, touch fuller on off, driven to short extra cover
0.4Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball, outside off, pushed to cover
0.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, defended to short cover
0.6Mukesh to Agarwal, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKSopeners Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
18:51
18:50
18:50
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Toss
CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first
Punjabbatting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livinstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.
Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.
While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in theIPLpoints table.
CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far, whilePunjabKings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.