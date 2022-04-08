IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Tewatia pulls off a "Tewatia" as GT prevail over PBKS

A perfect match for Gujarat Titans, after a 100 runs partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan with Gill managing 96 at the end. Hardik Pandya's late flourish at the end, with 12 runs required of last 2 balls and Rahul Tewatia on strike. Rahul Tewatia yet again managed to pull off a 'Tewatia' by hitting two massive sixes as PBKS lost to Gujarat Titans.