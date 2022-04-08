IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live: Rashid restricts PBKS juggernaut to 189
updated: Apr 08 2022, 21:44 ist
Gujarat Titans' lethal pace attack is all set to ask some probing questions to the dynamic Punjab Kings top-order when the two teams lock horns in an IPL match on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
21:36
GT 10/0 after 1 over
Vaibhav Arora to bowl, Wade is on strike.
0.1Arora to Wade, 1 run
0.2Arora to Gill,FOUR!! Short and wide, cracked it in between cover and point
0.3Arora to Gill,FOUR!! Swinging on his pads, glances it long leg
0.4Arora to Gill, no run
0.5Arora to Gill, 1 run
0.6Arora to Wade, no run
21:35
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.PBKSplayers are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wademarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:18
PBKS 189/9 after 20 overs
Hardik to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
19.1 Hardik to Rahul,SIX!! Slower ball bouncer, hammers it behind square leg
19.2Hardik to Rahul, 1 run
19.3Hardik to Singh, 1 run
19.4Hardik to Rahul,FOUR!! Yorker on leg stump, gets under it and flicks it long leg
19.5Hardik to Rahul, 1 run
19.6Hardik to Singh, 3 runs
21:13
PBKS 173/9 after 19 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
18.1Ferguson to Rahul, no run
18.2Ferguson to Rahul.FOUR!! Slower ball on fourth stump, driller through covers
18.3Ferguson to Rahul, no run
18.4Ferguson to Rahul, 1 run
18.5Ferguson to Singh, no run
18.6Ferguson to Singh, FOUR!! Short and slow, slaps it over deep square leg
21:07
PBKS 164/9 after 18 overs
Shami to bowl, Arora is on strike,
17.1Shami to Arora, no run
17.2Shami to Arora, no run
17.3Shami to Arora, 1 run
17.4Shami to Rahul, 1 run
17.5Shami to Arora,OUT! Bowled'im!! Full and straight, He misses it and Shami splatters the stumps.
Arshdeep Singh is new batter.
17.6Shami to Singh, 2 runs
21:02
PBKS 160/8 after 17 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
16.1Ferguson to Rahul, no run
16.2Ferguson to Rahul, 1 run.Has Rabada ran himself out here? Gently glanced to third man for a single, Rahul never cared for a second one. Rabada wants one and is sent back. Meanwhile, Mathew Wade removes the bail. TOTAL CHAOS!
Vaibhav Arora is new batter.
16.3Ferguson to Arora, no run
16.4Ferguson to Arora, wide
16.4 Ferguson to Arora, 1 run
16.5Ferguson to Rahul, no run
16.6Ferguson to Rahul,2 runs
20:55
PBKS 155/7 after 16 overs
Rashid to bowl, SRK is on strike.
15.1 Rashid to SRK, no run
15.2Rashid to SRK, 1 run
15.3Rashid to Livingstone,OUT! Short ball, hangs back and pulls it straight to deep midwicket.
Kagiso Rabada is next batter.
15.4Rashid to Rabada, 1 run
15.5Rashid to SRK,OUT!! LBW!! Googly. Full and straight. SRK looks to sweep hit and misses it. He has reviewed this! Ball is hitting middle and leg.
Rahul Chahar is new batter.
15.6Rashid to Rahul,1 run
20:47
PBKS 152/5 after 15 overs
Shami to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
14.1 Shami to Livingstone, 1 run
14.2Shami to SRK, no run
14.3Shami to SRK,SIX!! Good length ball, on stumps, thumps it over long-on
14.4Shami to SRK,SIX!! Slower ball on fifth, hammers it over wide long on
14.5Shami to SRK, 1 run
14.6Shami to Livingstone,FOUR! Full and just drives this one down the ground
20:39
PBKS 134/5 after 14 overs
Nalkande to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
13.1 Nalkande to Sharma,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Wide and full, taken at long on
Odean Smith is next batter.
13.2Nalkande to Smith, OUT!Slower ball, wide and full, taken at long on
Shahrukh Khan is next batter.
13.3Nalkande to SRK, 1 run
13.4Nalkande to Livingstone,FOUR!! Slower ball bouncer, runs it down to fine leg
13.5Nalkande to Livingstone,FOUR!! Quick and shot, swivels it backward of square leg
13.6Nalkande to Livingstone, 1 run
20:34
PBKS 124/3 after 13 overs
Tewatia to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
12.1 Tewatia to Livingstone,FOUR!! Slow and wide off stump, powers it infront of cover
12.2Tewatia to Livingstone, 1 run
12.3Tewatia to Sharma,SIX!! On off stump and sits down and launches it over deep mid wicket
12.4Tewatia to Sharma,SIX!! This time on leg stump, heaves it over deep mid wicket
12.5Tewatia to Sharma, 1 run
12.6Tewatia to Livingstone,SIX!! On fifth stump, hangs back and muscles it over deep mid wicket
20:29
PBKS 100/3 after 12 overs
Hardik to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
11.1 Hardik to Livingstone, 1 run
11.2Hardik to Sharma,FOUR!! On fifth stump cuts it over backward point
11.3Hardik to Sharma, no run
11.4Hardik to Sharma, 3 runs
11.5Hardik to Livingstone, wide
11.5Hardik to Livingstone, no run
11.6Hardik to Livingstone, 1 run
20:24
PBKS 90/3 after 11 overs
Rashid to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
10.1Rashid to Shikhar,OUT!! Googly a little slower, he looks to defend as ball kisses the outside edge.
Jitesh Sharma is new batter
10.2Rashid to Sharma, no run
10.3Rashid to Sharma, 1 run
10.4Rashid to Livingstone, 1 run
10.5Rashid to Sharma, 2 runs
10.6Rashid to Sharma, no run
20:18
PBKS 86/2 after 10 overs
Nalkande to bowl. Livingstone is on strike.
9.1 Nalkande to Livingstone,SIX!! Wide of off stump, laps it over long leg
9.2Nalkande to Livingstone,FOUR!! Again does the same, slowe way outside off, behind the line and laps it over long leg
9.3Nalkande to Livingstone, no run
9.4Nalkande to Livingstone, 1 run
9.5Nalkande to Shikhar, 1 run
9.6Nalkande to Livingstone,FOUR!! Slower wide of off, pumps it infront of covers
20:11
PBKS 70/2 after 9 overs
Rashid to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
8.1Rashid to Shikhar, 2 runs
8.2Rashid to Shikhar, 1 run
8.3Rashid to Livingstone, no run
8.4Rashid to Livingstone,SIX!! Googly, short of length, he goes back and pulls it. Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket touches the rope with ball in hand.
8.5Rashid to Livingstone, 1 run
8.6Rashid to Shikhar, no run
20:05
PBKS 60/2 after 8 overs
Nalkande to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
7.1 Nalkande to Livingstone, wide
7.1Nalkande to Livingstone, 1 run
7.2Nalkande to Shikhar, no run
7.3Nalkande to Shikhar, 1 run
7.4Nalkande to Livingstone,SIX!! Down the wicket he comes, down the ground he hammers it.
7.5Nalkande to Livingstone, 1 run
7.6Nalkande to Shikhar, 1 run
20:01
PBKS 49/2 after 7 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
6.1Ferguson to Shikhar, no run
6.2Ferguson to Shikhar, no run
6.3Ferguson to Shikhar, 2 runs
6.4Ferguson to Shikhar, 1 run
6.5Ferguson to Livingstone, 1 run
6.6Ferguson to Shikhar, 2 runs
19:57
PBKS 43/2 after 6 overs
Rashid to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
5.1Rashid to Shikhar, 1 run
5.2Rashid to Livingstone, 1 run
5.3Rashid to Shikhar, no run
5.4Rashid to Shikhar, 2 runs
5.5Rashid to Shikhar, no run
5.6Rashid to Shikhar, 1 run
19:50
PBKS 38/2 after 5 overs
Lockie Ferguson to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
4.1Ferguson to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full and on fifth stump, uppish drive over long off
4.2Ferguson to Shikhar,FOUR!! Full and this time driven through the covers
4.3Ferguson to Shikhar, 1 run
4.4Ferguson to Bairstow, no run
4.5Ferguson to Bairstow,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Short ball on his body and he looks to guide it over short third man but didn't time it.
Liam Livingstone is next batter.
4.6Ferguson to Livingstone,FOUR!! On leg stump, glances it to fine leg
19:44
PBKS 25/1 after 4 overs
Hardik to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
3.1Hardik to Shikhar, no run
3.2Hardik to Shikhar, no run
3.3Hardik to Shikhar, 1 run.Gently tapped the bowl and Miller at cover was quick to pick and throw the ball. Saved by a whisker
3.4Hardik to Bairstow, no run
3.5Hardik to Bairstow, no run
3.6Hardik to Bairstow,FOUR!! Short ball pulls it to square leg
19:40
PBKS 20/1 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.Jonny Bairstow is next batter
2.1 Shami to Shikhar,FOUR!! Short of length, tries to guide it to third man, inisde egde and ball goes to fine leg
2.2Shami to Shikhar, no run
2.3Shami to Shikhar, 1 run
2.4Shami to Bairstow,FOUR!! On his pads and flicks it to square leg
2.5Shami to Bairstow, no run
2.6Shami to Bairstow, no run
19:34
PBKS 11/1 after 2 overs
Hardik Pandya to bowl, Mayank is on strike.
1.1 Hardik to Mayank, 1 leg bye
1.2Hardik to Shikhar,FOUR!! Short ball, on fifth stump, inside egde and ball goes past wicketkeeper
1.3Hardik to Shikhar, no run
1.4Hardik to Shikhar, 1 run
1.5Hardik to Mayank, no run
1.6Hardik to Mayank,OUT! Short ball on his body, rushed him as he looked to pull it, only miscues it and Rashid catches it at mid-wicket
19:27
PBKS 5/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Shami to start for GT, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1Shami to Mayank, no run
0.2Shami to Mayank, no run
0.3Shami to Mayank, no run
0.4Shami to Mayank,FOUR!! On his pads, lofts it over mid-on
0.5Shami to Mayank, no run
0.6Shami to Mayank, 1 run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawanmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bowl first.
18:35
In case ofPunjab, they have two match-winning bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar but Arshdeep Singh, debutant Vaibhav Arora and Livingstione himself did a commendable job against Chennai.
18:35
Ferguson and Mohammed Shami make for the most potent new ball pair after the first two weeks. With head coach Anil Kumble they would like to devise a strategy to keepPunjabKings under check during the Powerplay overs.
18:34
Punjabin their three games have shown that the approach this year would be to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs and set the tempo for the rest of the innings.
