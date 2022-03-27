IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB steady with Virat and Faf at the crease at 9 overs with 57/1
IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB steady with Virat and Faf at the crease at 9 overs with 57/1
updated: Mar 27 2022, 20:26 ist
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have to battle it out with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a match that will be keenly watched as top rivals try to outdo each other. Stay tuned for more updates.
20:25
RCB 78/1 after 11 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl the 11th over
10.1Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 1 run, full, on middle, wristed to long-on
10.2Rahul Chahar to Kophli,1 run, tossed up ball and tapped in front of cover for a single
10.3Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,2 runs, clipped through mid-wicket
10.4Rahul Chahar todu Plessis,1 run, leans forward and opens the face to the bat to nudge it towards the cover point region
10.5Rahul Chahar to Kohli1 run, flat, on the legs, glanced to fine leg
10.6Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 2 run, whips it towards mid-on
20:15
RCB 70/1 after 10 overs
Harpreet Brar to bowl the 10th over
9.1Harpreet Brar to Kohli, 2 runs, big swing by Virat, gets it to the inside half of the bat and drags it to long-on
9.2Harpreet Brar to Kohli,2 runs, too short and flat and Virat pulls it easily for a couple more
9.3Harpreet Brar to Kohli,no run
9.4Harpreet Brar to Kohli, SIX.First short of authority from the bat of Kohli this season and it was smoked, properly smoked
9.5 Hapreet Brar to Kohli,1 run
9.6Harpreet Brar to du Plessis2 wides,
9.6Harpreet Brar to Kohli, 1 run
20:11
RCB 57/1 after 9 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl the 9th over
8.1Rahul Chahar toKohli, 1 run, nudges it around the corner
8.2Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,2 runs, backs away from the ball and cuts it for a couple
8.3Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,no run,
8.4Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,no run,
8.5Rahul Chahar to du Plessis, no run
8.6Rahul Chahar to du Plessis, no run
20:07
RCB 54/1 after 8 overs
Harpreet Brar to bowl the 8th over
7.1Harpreet Brar todu Plessis, 1 run, full ball, punched down to long-on
7.2Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli,1 run, to long-off
7.3Harpreet Brar to du Plessis, 1 run,licked to deep mid-wicket
7.4Harpreet Brar to Kohli, no run
7.5Harpreet Brar toKohli, 1 run, presents the full face of the bat and runs it down to long off
7.6Harpreet Brar todu Plessis, no run
20:02
RCB 50/1 after 7 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl the 7th over
6.1Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, no run
6.2Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 2runs, leans forward and slaps it down the ground
6.3Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 1 run. Well tossed up ball, the RCB skipper drills it towards the long-off region
6.4Rahul Chahar toAnuj Rawat, 2 runs, miscues the slog sweep but manages to get a couple of runs
6.5Rahul Chahar to Anuj Rawat, FOUR byes.And it is 50 up for RCB
6.6Rahul Chahar to Anuj Rawat. OUT.PBKS gets the first wicket as Rahul Chahar clean bowled Rawat
19:56
RCB 41/0 after 6 overs
Odean Smith to bowl the 6th over
5.1Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, no run
5.2Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, no run
5.3Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, no run
5.4Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, 2 runs. In between the balls, the captain went for a word with his batter and the tip seemed to have worked for Anuj Rawat.
5.5Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, FOUR.What a good shot that is. The batter goes onto the backfoot and unleashes a disdaneful pull shot
5.6Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, FOUR.Another boundary, this time through the cover region. RCB end their powerplay with a flair
19:51
RCB 31/0 after 5 overs
Arshdeep Singh to bowl the 5th over
4.1Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, 1 run, short and wide and the batter slaps it to deep point
4.2Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis, wide.And PBKS bowlers just continue to leak the extra runs
4.2Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis, 2 runs, the batter goes for the pull shot but it was not perfectly timed
4.3Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis, 1 run, good shot, squeezed in front of mid-on for a quick single
4.4Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, no run
4.5Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, no run
4.6Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, 1runto mid-on
19:47
RCB 25/0 after 4 overs
Odean Smith to bowl the 4th over
3.1Odean Smith todu Plessis, 1 run, nudgedin front of mid-on off for a single
3.2Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat,no run
3.3Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, 1run, tucked to mid-wicket
3.4Odean Smith to du Plessis, dropped.A chance gone begging. The ball went straight into the hands of the short mid-wicket fielder but Shahrukh Khan fails to hold on the ball
3.5Odean Smith todu Plessis, no run
3.6Odean Smith todu Plessis, no run
19:41
RCB 23/0 after 3 overs
Sandeep Sharma to bowl the 3rd over
2.1Sandeep Sharmato du Plessis, no run
2.2Sandeep Sharmato du Plessis, FOUR.Blistering strike from the new RCB captain to break the shackles
2.3Sandeep Sharma to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball and the batter tucks it down to midwicket
2.4Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, SIX.Anuj Rawat also gets into the act and bangs the ball for a maximum. Good over for RCB to get into some early momentum
2.5Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, no run
2.6Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, no run
19:36
RCB 12/0 after 2 overs
Arshdeep Singhto bowl the 2nd over
1.1Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis,5 wides, wayward start from the bowler
1.1Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis, no run
1.2Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis,4 leg byes. Arshdeep singh is not able to maintain a channel
1.3Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis,no run
1.4Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis,no run
1.5Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis,1 leg bye. There have been 10 extra runs given in this over already
1.6Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat,wide.The bowler is not learning from his mistakes, has to reload this ball again
1.6Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, no run
19:27
RCB 1/0 after 1 over
Sandeep Sharma to bowl the first over
0.1 Sandeep Sharma todu Plessis,no run
0.2 Sharma to du Plessis, no run
0.3Sharma todu Plessis,no run
0.4Sharma todu Plessis,no run, outswing, good ball by Sandeep Sharma
0.5Sharma todu Plessis, 1run,
0.6Sharma to Anuj Rawat, no run
19:23
Welcome to the second match of this year's first double header and what a mouth-watering clash it is. Punjab Kings under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore under Faf Du Plessis. Both teams would be looking to get an advantage over each other early on and maintain that lead until the very end. The match is happening at DY Patil Stadium and according to the pitch report 165 seems to be the par score. All in all, this clash promises to be very exciting.
Virat Kohli calls RCB fans as '12th Man Army', thanks them for unwavering support
With fans returning to the stadiums for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a hiatus of a couple of years, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli has talked about the role fans have played in his career.
Teams
Punjab Kings Playing XI:
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI:
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Toss
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first
Punjab and Bangalore look to play ‘out of their skin’ | IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis
Whether it is a fragile middle order or the problem of not sticking with the same core for a long time, both PBKS and RCB have been in a constant state of turmoil.
Virat Kohli calls RCB fans as '12th Man Army', thanks them for unwavering support
With fans returning to the stadiums for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a hiatus of a couple of years, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli has talked about the role fans have played in his career.
IPL 2022 | Still eyeing maiden title triumphs, RCB and Punjab Kings look to begin afresh
Quitting captaincy may unburden Virat Kohli the batter but the focus willstillremain on the maestro in Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL-15 opener againstPunjabKingshere on Sunday.
