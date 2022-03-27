IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Top rivals look to outdo each other

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have to battle it out with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a match that will be keenly watched as top rivals try to outdo each other. Stay tuned for more updates.
    Toss

    Punjab Kings have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first

    Punjab and Bangalore look to play ‘out of their skin’ | IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis

    Whether it is a fragile middle order or the problem of not sticking with the same core for a long time, both PBKS and RCB have been in a constant state of turmoil.

    Virat Kohli calls RCB fans as '12th Man Army', thanks them for unwavering support

    With fans returning to the stadiums for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a hiatus of a couple of years, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli has talked about the role fans have played in his career.

    IPL 2022 | Still eyeing maiden title triumphs, RCB and Punjab Kings look to begin afresh

    Quitting captaincy may unburden Virat Kohli the batter but the focus willstillremain on the maestro in Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL-15 opener againstPunjabKingshere on Sunday.

