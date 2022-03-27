IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Top rivals look to outdo each other

Virat Kohli calls RCB fans as '12th Man Army', thanks them for unwavering support
With fans returning to the stadiums for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a hiatus of a couple of years, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli has talked about the role fans have played in his career.
Toss
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first
Punjab and Bangalore look to play ‘out of their skin’ | IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis
Whether it is a fragile middle order or the problem of not sticking with the same core for a long time, both PBKS and RCB have been in a constant state of turmoil.
IPL 2022 | Still eyeing maiden title triumphs, RCB and Punjab Kings look to begin afresh
Quitting captaincy may unburden Virat Kohli the batter but the focus willstillremain on the maestro in Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL-15 opener againstPunjabKingshere on Sunday.
