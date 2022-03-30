IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Has Southee brought this home for KKR?

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. DH is covering ball-by-ball updates of every match of the ongoing IPL 2022.
RCB 112/7 after 18 overs
Southee to bowl, DK is on strike
17.1Southee to DK, wide
17.1Southee to DK, 1 run
17.2Southee to Rutherford,OUT!! EDGED!! WHAT A CATCH FROM SHELDON JACKSON!! Full length ball, Rutherford tries to hoick it, inside edge and Sheldon Jackson dives to his left and takes a brilliant low catch.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the next batter.
17.3Southee to Hasaranga, no run
17.4Southee to Hasaranga,FOUR!!Slash away to the point boundary, outside off stump.
17.5Southee to Hasaranga,OUT!!Short ball, this time tries to hit it over long-off, but lacks power, Dre Russ takes a comfortable catch.
Harshal Patel is the new batter.
17.6Southee to Patel, 1 run
RCB 105/5 after 17 overs
Narine to bowl, Rutherford is on strike. DK is the new batter.
16.1 Narine to Rutherford, 1 run
16.2Narine to DK, no run
16.3Narine to DK, 1 run
16.4Narine to Rutherford, 1 run
16.5Narine to DK, 1 run
16.6Narine to Rutherford, no run
RCB 101/5 after 16 overs
Varun to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
15.1 Varun to Shahbaz, 1 run
15.2Varun to Rutherford, no run
15.3Varun to Rutherford, no run
15.4Varun to Rutherford, 1 run
15.5Varun to Shahbaz,SIX!!Goes for it, in his slot, dances down the track and clears mid-wicket comfortably.
15.6Varun to Shahbaz,OUT!! STUMPED!!Dances down the track, misses it completely.
RCB 93/4 after 15 overs
Southee to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
14.1 Southee to Shahbaz, wide
14.1Southee to Shahbaz, no run
14.2Southee to Shahbaz, no run
14.3Southee to Shahbaz, 2 runs
14.4Southee to Shahbaz, 1 run
14.5Southee to Rutherford, no run, Length ball, Rutherford looks to hoick it for a six, play and a miss,PLAYERS APPEAL!!KKR reviews.NOT OUT
14.6Southee to Rutherford, no run
RCB 89/4 after 14 over
Umesh to bowl, Rutherford is on strike.
13.1 Umesh to Rutherford, 1 run
13.2Umesh to Shahbaz, 1 run
13.3Umesh to Rutherford, 1 run
13.4Umesh to Shahbaz, no run
13.5Umesh to Shahbaz, no run
13.6Umesh to Shahbaz, 1 run
RCB 85/4 after 13 overs
Dre Russ to bowl, Shahbaz Ahmed is on strike.
12.1Dre Russ to Shahbaz, no run
12.2Dre Russ to Shahbaz, 1 run (no ball)
12.2Dre Russ to Rutherford,(FREE HIT) - 1 run
12.3Dre Russ to Shahbaz,SIX!!Waited for it and muscles it over cow corner, length ball begging to be hit.
12.4Dre Russ to Shahbaz, no run
12.5Dre Russ to Shahbaz,SIX!!Makes room, length ball, swivels it over square leg boundary.
12.6Dre Russ to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 70/4 after 12 overs
Varun to bowl, Rutherford is on strike. Shahbaz Ahmed is the new batter.
11.1 Varun to Rutherford, 1 run
11.2Varun to Shahbaz, 1 run
11.3Varun to Rutherford,FOUR!!Cuts it away, short ball outside off.
11.4Varun to Rutherford, 1 run
11.5Varun to Shahbaz, no run
11.6 Varun to Shahbaz, 1 run
RCB 62/4 after 11 overs
Narine to bowl, Rutherford is on strike.
10.1 Narine to Rutherford, no run
10.2Narine to Rutherford, 1 run
10.3Narine to Willey, 1 run
10.4Narine to Rutherford, no run
10.5Narine to Rutherford, 1 run
10.6Narine to Willey,OUT!! CAUGHT!! good length ball, flicks it to short mid wicket
RCB 59/3 after 10 overs
Varun to bowl, Rutherford is on strike.
9.1Varun to Rutherford, 1 run
9.2Varun to Willey,FOUR!!Cracked it, Short length, rocks back and lofts it over cow corner.
9.3Varun to Willey, no run
9.4Varun to Willey, wide
9.4Varun to Willey, no run, beautiful ball angling away from Willey, misses it completely. as ball goes past his bat. Jackson is fast to removethe bails, NOT OUT
9.5Varun to Willey, no run
9.6Varun to Willey, no run
RCB 53/3 after 9 overs
Narine to bowl, Rutherford is on strike.
8.1 Narine to Rutherford, no run
8.2Narine to Rutherford, 1 run
8,3Narine to Willey, no run
8,4Narine to Willey, no run
8,5Narine to Willey, no run
8.6Narine to Willey, no run
RCB 52/3 after 8 overs
Varun to bowl, Willey is on strike.
7.1Varun to Willey,FOUR!! Short ball, cut away in the gap.
7.2Varun to Willey, 1 leg bye
7.3Varun to Rutherford,SIX!!!In his slot, launched it over cow corner for a massive six, short ball there to be hit.
7.4Varun to Rutherford, no run
7.5Varun to Rutherford, 1 run
7.6Varun to Willey, no run
RCB 40/3 after 7 overs
Narine to bowl, Rutherford on strike.
6.1 Narine to Rutherford, no run
6.2Narine to Rutherford, 1 run
6.3Narine to Willey, no run
6.4Narine to Willey, 2 runs
6.5Narine to Willey, 1 run
6.6Narine to Rutherford,no run
RCB 36/3 after 6 overs
Dre Russ to bowl, Willey is on strike.
5.1 Dre Russ to Willey, 1 run
5.2Dre Russ to Rutherford, no run
5.3Dre Russ to Rutherdord, 1 run
5.4Dre Russ to Willey, 5 wide. Short ball goes over the keeper.
5.4Dre Russ to Willey, no run
5.5Dre Russ to Willey,FOUR!! Good length, cuts it to point.
5.6Dre Russ to Willey, no run
RCB 25/3 after 5 overs
Umesh to bowl his third over, Willey is on strike.
4.1 Umesh to Willey, no run
4.2Umesh to Willey, no run
4.3Umesh to Willey, no run
4.4Umesh to Willey, no run
4.5Umesh to Willey, no run
4.6Umesh to Willey, 1 run
RCB 24/3 after 4 overs
Southee to continue, Rutherford is on strike.
3.1Southee to Rutherford, no run
3.2Southee to Rutheford, no run
3.3Southee to Rutherford, no run
3.4Southee to Rutherford, no run
3.5Southee to Rutherford, no run
3.6Southee to Rutherford, 2 runs
RCB 22/3 after 3 overs
Umesh Yadav to continue, Virat Kohli is on strike. (David Willey is the new batter)
2.1 Umesh to Virat,OUT!!Edge and gone. Again testing line for Virat, outside off, he looks to guide it to third man and only manages to edge it wicketkeeper.
Rutherford is the new batter
2.2Umesh to Rutherford, too much pace as ball races to the fine leg boundary. FOUR BYES.
2.3Umesh to Rutherford, no run
2.4Umesh to Rutherford, no run
2.5Umesh to Rutherford, 1 run
2.6Umesh to Willey, no run
RCB 17/2 after 2 overs
Tim Southee to share the new ball, Virat is on strike
1.1 Southee to Virat, no run
1.2Southee to Virat, no run
1.3Southee to Virat,3 runs, down the track and guides it in between cover and point
1.4Southee toFaf, no run
1.5Southee to Faf,FOUR!!Wide outside off, hangs back and cuts it infront of extra cover! STAND AND DELIVER.
1.6Southee to Faf,OUT!! CAUGHT!Angling on leg, straightens, looks to play it on legside and edges it to point
RCB 10/1 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start, Faf du Plessis is on strike
0.1 Umesh to Faf,1 run
0.2Umesh to Anuj, no run
0.3Umesh to Anuj,OUT!! GONE!! EDGED!!What a bowl, angling away from him, he edges it to keeper,
Virat Kohli walks out to bat.
0.4Umesh to Virat,FOUR!!First ball and punches it to the off side boundary
0.5Umesh to Virat, FOUR!!
0.6Umesh to Virat, 1 run
We are live with the second innings.The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat march to the middle.
KKR all out for128
Akash to bowl, Umesh Yadav is on strike.
18.1 Akash to Umesh,SIXXX!! Full toss, Umesh Yadav puts it away over mid-wicket. BRUTE FORCE!
18,2Akash to Umesh, no run
18.3Akash to Umesh, no run
18.4Akash to Umesh,FOUR!!Full on fifth stump, slashes it to deep point, Hasaranga again fumbles. OVER RAN THIS TIME.
18.5Akash to Umesh,OUT!!BOWLED'IM!!! Yorker. leg stump out of thr ground.
KKR 118/9 after 18 overs
Harshal Patel to bowl, Varun on strike.
17.1 Harshal to Varun, no run
17.2Harshal to Varun,FOUR! Attempted yorker, Varun just puts his bat down, outside edge runs to third man.
17.3Harshal to Varun, no run,
17.4Harshal to Varun, no run
17.5Harshal to Varun,FOUR!!Length ball, taps it to point, Hasaranga misfields it and ball goes to point boundary.
17.6Harshal to Varun, no run
KKR 110/9 after 17 overs
M. Siraj to bowl, Umesh Yadav is on strike.
16.1 Siraj to Umesh, 1 run
16.2Siraj to Varun, no run
16.3Siraj to Varun, no run
16.4Siraj to Varun, 1 run
16.5Siraj to Umesh,FOUR!!Yorker, inside edge runs to fine leg boundary
16.6Siraj to Umesh, no run
KKR 104/9 after 16 overs
Harshal Patel to bowl, Umesh Yadav is on strike.
15.1 Harshal to Umesh, 1 run
15.2Harshal to Varun, 1 run
15.3Harshal to Umesh, 1 run
15.4Harshal to Varun, no run
15.5Harshal to Varun, no run
15.6Harshal to Varun, no run
KKR 101/9 after 15 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Tim Southee is on strike.
14.1 Hasaranga to Southee, 1 run
14.2Hasaranga to Umesh, 1 run
14.3Hasaranga to Southee,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Another one bites the dust, no wear near for Tim to hit, just hits it straight to Faf du Plessis stationed at long-on.
Varun Chakravarthy is the last man in. KKR 101/9.
14.4Hasaranga to Varun, .no run
14.5Hasaranga to Varun, no run
14.6Hasaranga to Varun, no run
KKR 99/8 after 14 overs
Harshal to bowl,Dre Russel on strike.
13.1 Harshal to Dre Russ, no run
13.2Harshal to Dre Russ,no run
13.3Harshal to Dre Russ, no run
13.4Harshal to Dre Russ, no run
13.5Harshal to Dre Russ,OUTT!! CAUGHT BEHIND!!DRE RUSS is gone, quick ball, wide outside off, tries to slash it over third man, edges it to DK.
Umesh Yadav is the next batter.
13.6Harshal to Umesh, no run
KKR 99/7 after 13 overs
Shahbaz Amhed to bowl, Dre Russ is on strike.
12.1 Ahmed to Dre Russ, no run
12.2Ahmed to Dre Russ,SIX!!There for him, clears the front leg, slog sweeps it over cow corner.
12.3Ahmed to Dre Russ, wide
12.3Ahmed to Dre Russ, 2 runs
12.4Ahmed to Dre Russ,SIX!!Launched it, again in his zone, tonks it to long-off outside off stump.
12.5Ahmed to Dre Russ, 1 run
12.6Ahmed to Southee, no run
KKR 83/7 after 12 overs
Harshal to bowl, Sam is on stirke.
11.1 Harshal to Sam, no run
11.2Harshal to Sam, no run
11.3Harshal to Sam, no run
11.4Harshal to Sam,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, quicket one from Harshal. Tries to hit it front of long-on. VIrat Kohjli takes it comfortably at long-on
Tim Southee is the next batter.
11.5Harshal to Southee, no run
11.6Harshal to Southee, no run
KKR 83/6 after 11 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Sam is on strike.
10.1 Hasaranga to Sam, no run
10.2Hasaranga to Sam, 1 run
10.3Hasaranga to Dre Russ, no run
10.4Hasaranga to Dre Russ, no run
10.5Hasaranga to Dre Russ,SIX!!In his slot on the stumps, launches it overlong-on
10.6Hasaranga to Dre Russ, no run
KKR 76/6 after 10 overs
Siraj to bowl, Sam on strike. Andre Russell is the new batter.
9.1Siraj to Sam, 2 runs
9.2Siraj to Sam, 1 run
9.3Siraj to Dre Russ, 2 byes.Short ball, even DK couldn't keep it down, batters run for byes.
9.4Siraj to Dre Russ,FOUR!!Short ball, Dre hangs back, muscles it over extra cover.
9.5Siraj to Dre Russ, no run
9.6Siraj to Dre Russ, no run
KKR 67/6 after 9 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Sam on strike.
8.1Hasaranga to Sam, 2 runs
8.2Hasaranga to Sam,SIX!!!Full toss dances down the track, hits it to square leg boundary.
8.3Hasaranga to Sam, no run
8.4Hasaranga to Sam, 1 run
8.5Hasaranga to Narine,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, googly, Narine tries to hit it on backfoot over long-off, miscues and edges it to the point fielder.
Sheldon Jackson is the next batter
8.6Hasaranga to Jackson, OUT!! BOWLED'IM!!googly first ball, Jackson tries to reach forward, misses it, offstump is out of thr ground
KKR 58/4 after 8 overs
Deep to bowl, Narine is on strike.
7.1 Deep to Narine,FOUR!!Just short of full on off, hangs back, opens his front leg, hits it over mid-ff.
7.2Deep to Narine,SIX!! Short length ball, top edgedand balls goes over third man boundary.
7.3Deep to Narine, no run
7.4Deep to Narine, 1 run
7.5Deep to Sam, 1 run
7.6Deep to Narine, no run
KKR 46/4 after 7 overs
Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
6.1 Hasaranga to Shreyas, no run
6.2Hasaranga to Shreyas, 1 run
6.3Hasaranga to Narine, 1 run
6.4Hasaranga to Shreyas,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Captain gone, on middle stump, Iyer fancies down the track, does not reach the pitch of the ball. HIts it straight to Faf du Plessis at long on.
Sam Billings is the next batter.
6.5Hasaranga to Sam, no run
6.6Hasaranga to Sam, no run
KKR 44/3 after 6 overs
Akash to bowl, Shreyas on strike. NItish Rana is the new batter.
5.1 Akash to Shreyas, 1run
5.2Akash to Rana,SIX!!! Just there in his zone, on fifth stump, launches it over mid-wicket
5.3Akash to Rana, no ball
5.3 Akash to Rana, (FREE HIT) -FOUR!!! Full outside off stump, wide yorker, places it in between point and fine leg fielder.
5.4Akash to Rana, no run
5.5Akash to Rana,OUT! CAUGHT!!What a catch by David Willey running backward from short fine. NItish gone, short of good length, Rana tries to pull it, splices it.
Sunil Narine is the new batter
5.6Akash to Narine, no run
KKR 32/2 after 5 overs
Siraj to bowl, Shreyas on strike.
4.1 Siraj to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short length ball, on his pads, glances it to fine leg.
4.2Siraj to Shreyas,1 run
4.3Siraj to Rahane, 1 run
4.4Siraj to Shreyas, no run
4.5Siraj to Shreyas, 1 run
4.6Siraj to Rahane,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, pulls it straight to deep square leg fielder.
KKR 25/1 after 4 overs
Akash Deep tobowl, Iyer on strike.
3.1 Akash to Iyer, OUT!! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!Short ball, on his body, cramped him, just miscues it in air, as Akash Deep runs and takes a simple catch at mid-wicket.
Venkatesh Iyer goes, Shreyas Iyer walks in.
3.2Akash to Shreyas,FOUR!!! Full length ball, hits a glorious cover drive.
3.3Akash to Shreyas, 1 run
3.4Akash to Rahane, 2 runs
3.5Akash to Rahane, no run
3.6Akash to Rahane,FOUR!!Short length, guides it to third man
KKR 14/0 after 3 overs
David Willey to continue, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.
2.1 Willey to Rahane, 1 run
2.2Willey to Iyer, no run
2.3Willey to Iyer, 1lb
2.4Willey to Rahane, 1 run
2.5Willey to Iyer, no run
2.6Willey to Iyer, 1 run
KKR 10/0 after 2 overs
M.Siraj to bowl the second over, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike.
1.1 Siraj to Iyer,FOUR!!Full length, there for the drive, square drives it.
1.2Siraj to Iyer, no run
1.3Siraj to Iyer, no run, comes back in, almost hitthe stumps
1.4Siraj to Iyer, no run, full length, play and a miss, as the ball shapes away
1.5Siraj to Iyer, no run
1.6Siraj to Iyer, 2 runs
KKR 4/0 after 1 over
David Willey to open the bowling, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.
0.1 Willey to Rahane, 1 run
0.2Willey to Iyer, no run
0.3Willey to Iyer, 2run
0.4Willey to Iyer,1 run
0.5Willey to Rahane, no run
0.6Willey to Rahane, no run
Teams
RCB:Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
KKR:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Toss
RCB Captain Faf du Plessis opt to bowl first.
ForKKR, they ticked all the boxes in their lung-opener against CSK and they would be hoping that they can repeat their performance.The biggest positive forKKRwas Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs.
Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime.
ForRCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein.Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.