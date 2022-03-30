IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: KKR in 'Deep' trouble after powerplay!

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. DH is covering ball-by-ball updates of every match of the ongoing IPL 2022.
KKR 58/4 after 8 overs
Deep to bowl, Narine is on strike.
7.1 Deep to Narine,FOUR!!Just short of full on off, hangs back, opens his front leg, hits it over mid-ff.
7.2Deep to Narine,SIX!! Short length ball, top edgedand balls goes over third man boundary.
7.3Deep to Narine, no run
7.4Deep to Narine, 1 run
7.5Deep to Sam, 1 run
7.6Deep to Narine, no run
KKR 46/4 after 7 overs
Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
6.1 Hasaranga to Shreyas, no run
6.2Hasaranga to Shreyas, 1 run
6.3Hasaranga to Narine, 1 run
6.4Hasaranga to Shreyas,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Captain gone, on middle stump, Iyer fancies down the track, does not reach the pitch of the ball. HIts it straight to Faf du Plessis at long on.
Sam Billings is the next batter.
6.5Hasaranga to Sam, no run
6.6Hasaranga to Sam, no run
KKR 44/3 after 6 overs
Akash to bowl, Shreyas on strike. NItish Rana is the new batter.
5.1 Akash to Shreyas, 1run
5.2Akash to Rana,SIX!!! Just there in his zone, on fifth stump, launches it over mid-wicket
5.3Akash to Rana, no ball
5.3 Akash to Rana, (FREE HIT) -FOUR!!! Full outside off stump, wide yorker, places it in between point and fine leg fielder.
5.4Akash to Rana, no run
5.5Akash to Rana,OUT! CAUGHT!!What a catch by David Willey running backward from short fine. NItish gone, short of good length, Rana tries to pull it, splices it.
Sunil Narine is the new batter
5.6Akash to Narine, no run
KKR 32/2 after 5 overs
Siraj to bowl, Shreyas on strike.
4.1 Siraj to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short length ball, on his pads, glances it to fine leg.
4.2Siraj to Shreyas,1 run
4.3Siraj to Rahane, 1 run
4.4Siraj to Shreyas, no run
4.5Siraj to Shreyas, 1 run
4.6Siraj to Rahane,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, pulls it straight to deep square leg fielder.
KKR 25/1 after 4 overs
Akash Deep tobowl, Iyer on strike.
3.1 Akash to Iyer, OUT!! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!Short ball, on his body, cramped him, just miscues it in air, as Akash Deep runs and takes a simple catch at mid-wicket.
Venkatesh Iyer goes, Shreyas Iyer walks in.
3.2Akash to Shreyas,FOUR!!! Full length ball, hits a glorious cover drive.
3.3Akash to Shreyas, 1 run
3.4Akash to Rahane, 2 runs
3.5Akash to Rahane, no run
3.6Akash to Rahane,FOUR!!Short length, guides it to third man
KKR 14/0 after 3 overs
David Willey to continue, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.
2.1 Willey to Rahane, 1 run
2.2Willey to Iyer, no run
2.3Willey to Iyer, 1lb
2.4Willey to Rahane, 1 run
2.5Willey to Iyer, no run
2.6Willey to Iyer, 1 run
KKR 10/0 after 2 overs
M.Siraj to bowl the second over, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike.
1.1 Siraj to Iyer,FOUR!!Full length, there for the drive, square drives it.
1.2Siraj to Iyer, no run
1.3Siraj to Iyer, no run, comes back in, almost hitthe stumps
1.4Siraj to Iyer, no run, full length, play and a miss, as the ball shapes away
1.5Siraj to Iyer, no run
1.6Siraj to Iyer, 2 runs
KKR 4/0 after 1 over
David Willey to open the bowling, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.
0.1 Willey to Rahane, 1 run
0.2Willey to Iyer, no run
0.3Willey to Iyer, 2run
0.4Willey to Iyer,1 run
0.5Willey to Rahane, no run
0.6Willey to Rahane, no run
Teams
RCB:Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
KKR:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Toss
RCB Captain Faf du Plessis opt to bowl first.
ForKKR, they ticked all the boxes in their lung-opener against CSK and they would be hoping that they can repeat their performance.The biggest positive forKKRwas Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs.
Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime.
ForRCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein.Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.