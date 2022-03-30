IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: KKR look to consolidate position as RCB eye first win

  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 18:29 ist
Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. DH is covering ball-by-ball updates of every match of the ongoing IPL 2022.
  • 18:27

    ForKKR, they ticked all the boxes in their lung-opener against CSK and they would be hoping that they can repeat their performance.The biggest positive forKKRwas Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs.

  • 18:27

    Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime.

  • 18:26

    ForRCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein.Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.