IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: KKR look to consolidate position as RCB eye first win

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. DH is covering ball-by-ball updates of every match of the ongoing IPL 2022.
ForKKR, they ticked all the boxes in their lung-opener against CSK and they would be hoping that they can repeat their performance.The biggest positive forKKRwas Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs.
Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime.
ForRCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein.Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.