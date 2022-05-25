IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: Bowlers propel RCB to victory against LSG; Bangalore to face RR in qualifiers

The Lucknow Super Giants juggernaut finally halts at Kolkata after a sensational bowling effort from Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda were going great but the pressure caught on Hooda, who perished while hitting a non-existent six. Eventually, it was too much for KL Rahul and Lewis to get. RCB will now play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on the 27th. at Ahmedabad.