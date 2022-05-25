IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Hasaranga finally sends back Hooda
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Hasaranga finally sends back Hooda
updated: May 25 2022, 23:39 ist
A proper blockbuster of an innings from Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajat Patidar in the first innings. A late surge from Dinesh Karthik helped RCB reach 207 against a clueless LSG bowling line-up.
23:33
LSG 143/3 after 15 overs
Hooda is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
14.1 Hasaranga to Hooda,SIX!! Floated on off stump, goes on one knee and hits it high and long over midwicket
14.2 Hasaranga to Hooda, no run, Tossed up outside off a bit slower wrong'un, beats his swing
14.3Hasaranga to Hooda,SIX!! Comes down the track, flighted on leg stump, powers this over long-on for a six.
71 needed from 33
14.4Hasaranga to Hooda,OUT! Bowled'im!! Floated this time on and around off, wrong'un, Hooda looks to slog sweep it, misses and the ball hits the top off, Hasaranga and the crowd let's out a huge roar.
Here's Stoinis.
14.5Hasaranga to Stoinis, no run, googly on a length inside edge just wide of him
14.6Hasaranga to Stoinis,SIX!! Tossed up outside off slog sweep it over midwicket
23:26
LSG 125/2 after 14 overs
KL Rahul is on strike, Hazlewoodto bowl.
13.1Hazlewoodto KL, SIX!! Slower ball on a length, KL clears his front leg and smacks it wide of long-on
50 for Hazlewood
13.2 Hazlewood to KL, 2 runs, length ball around leg, punched towards long-on
13.3Hazlewood to KL, no run, short ball outside off, swing and a miss
13.4Hazlewood to KL, 1 run, back of a length on leg lacks timing on the pull as it goes to deep backward square
13.5Hazlewood to Hooda,SIX!! Slower outside off on a length opens up and hits it flat down the ground.
84 from 37
13.6Hazlewood to Hooda,1 run
23:21
LSG 109/2 after 13 overs
KL Rahul is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
12.1 Shahbaz to KL, 1 run, short and wide slapped to cover
105 needed from 47
12.2Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run, short ball around off slapped to deep extra cover
12.3Shahbaz to KL, 1 run, slower outside off on a lengh comes down and knocks it to the offside
12.4Shahbaz to Hooda, 2 runs, length ball outside off punched wide of long-off
12.5Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run, fuller on legs slips as he looks to heave it
12.6Shahbaz to KL, 1 run
23:16
LSG 102/2 after 12 overs
Hooda is on strike, Harshal to bowl.
11.1 Harshal toHooda, 1 leg bye
11.2Harshal to KL, no run, short ball slower one outside off, goes for a pull under edges it to keeper
11.3Harshal to KL, 1 run, short ball angling in swivels it to deep square leg
11.4Harshal to Hooda, 1 run, back of a length around off slapped to long-off
11.5Harshal to KL, no run, another slow ball bouncer this time on middle and off, lets it go
11.6Harshal to KL, 1 run
23:11
LSG 98/2 after 11 overs
KL Rahul is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
10.1 Shahbaz to KL,FOUR! Length ball on off, reverse laps it fine of short third.
10.2Shahbaz to KL, 1 run, flatter on middle punched to midwicket
10.3Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run, flatter and fired on legs drilled to long-on
10.4Shahbaz to KL, 1 run,floated outside off on a length slashed and edges it to short third
10.5Shahbaz to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off swings at it, misses and the bat flies to square leg
10.6Shahbaz to Hooda, wide
10.6 Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run
23:04
LSG 89/2 after 10 overs
KL Rahul is on strike, Harshal Patel to bowl.
9.1 Harshal to KL, no run, back of a length around the fifth stump punched to point
9.2Harshal to KL, 1 run, back of a length outside off, cut away to short third
9.3Harshal to Hooda, 1 run,Hasaranga almost caught it, short ball wide outside off, slashes at it to deep point, Hasarnag runs in and takes a stunner catch and an equally stunning effort at the boundary.
9.4Harshal to KL, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg pushed to square leg
9.5Harshal to Hooda, 1 run, slow ball on a back of a length miscues the pull to square leg
9.6Harshal to KL, 1 run
22:59
LSG 84/2 after 9 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, KL Rahul is on strike,
8.1 Hasaranga to KL, 1 run, short ball outside off, worked to the onside
8.2Hasaranga to Hooda, 1 run, flighted on a length around middle and worked to the onside
8.3Hasaranga to KL, 1 run, length ball on off pushed to long-on
8.4Hasaranga to Hooda, 1 run, comes down and gets it off the inner half and to square
8.5Hasaranga to KL, no run, tossed up outside off misses slog sweep
8.6Hasaranga to KL, 1 run
22:54
LSG 79/2 after 8 overs
KL Rahul is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
7.1 Shahbaz to KL, no run, length ball flatter on middle and leg, pushed back
7.2Shahbaz to KL, 1 run, short ball outside off, cut away to deep point
7.3Shahbaz to Hooda, 1 run, comes down and fired on his leg stump, hoicks it to deep midwicket
7.4Shahbaz to KL, 1 run, fuller on pads turned to deep square leg
7.5Shahbaz to Hooda,SIX!! Floated outside off on a full length and slaps it over extra cover for a six
7.6Shahbaz to Hooda, wide
7.6 Shahbaz to Hooda, 2 runs
22:50
LSG 67/2 after 7 overs
KL Rahul is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
6.1 Hasaranga to KL, 1 run, slow low full toss on middle punched to long-on
6.2Hasaranga to Hooda, 1 run, flighted outside off steps down and heaves it to deep midwicket
6.3Hasaranga to KL, no run, slower through the air around off, defended
6.4Hasaranga to KL, 1 run, flighted full outside off driven to cover point
6.5Hasaranga to Hooda, 1 run, very full outside off drills it to long-off
6.6Hasaranga to KL, 1 run
22:43
LSG 62/2 after 6 overs
Siraj to bowl, KL Rahul is on strike.
5.1 Siraj to KL,FOUR!! Length ball on off clears the front leg, and hoicks it to vacant deep midwicket
5.2Siraj to KL,SIX!! Back of a length angling in and helps it over fine leg for a six
5.3Siraj to KL, no run, short ball on off stump, leading edge almost flies to short third
5.4Siraj to KL,SIX!! Length ball this time outside off picks it up and deposits it to over midwicket
5.5Siraj to KL, no run, full outside off squeezed out to Hasaranga at the point who stops a blinder.Has he caught it? The TV umpire will have a look, just short Hasaranga.
5.6Siraj to KL, 1 run
22:36
LSG 45/2 after 5 overs
Vohra is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl
4.1 Hazlewood to Vohra,FOUR!! length ball touch fuller on his pads flicks it to square leg
4.2Hazlewood to Vohra,SIX! Full and overpitched on off stump, stands and deliver it straight down the ground
4.3Hazlewood to Vohra,OUT! Caught! Another one bites the dust! Short ball this time around off, rushes him and mistimes the pull to Shabaz at midwicket.
Here's Hooda.
4.4Hazlewood to Hooda, no run, full and outside off driven to cover
4.5Hazlewood to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off driven tocover
4.6Hazlewood to Hooda,FOUR!! length ball outside off this time manages to get past the fielder
22:32
LSG 31/1 after 4 overs
Vohra is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
3.1 Shahbaz to Vohra,4 byes!! length ball angling in, Vohra misses, Karthik misses and its four byes
3.2Shahbaz to Vohra,SIX!! Fuller outside off whips it to deep midwicket
3.3Shahbaz to Vohra, 1 run, short ball around off punches it aerially and falls short of du Plessis at long-on
3.4Shahbaz to KL, no run, fired in on a length around middle and leg, flicks it to midwicket
3.5Shahbaz to KL, no run, slower and fuller outside off, pushed to cover
3.6Shahbaz to KL, no run
22:25
LSG 20/1 after 3 overs
Siraj is to bowl, KL Rahul is on strike.
2.1 Siraj to KL, 2 runs, length ball outside off punches it to deep point
2.2Siraj to KL, 1 run, short ball outside off, cut away to deep point
2.3Siraj to Vohra, no run, touch shorter outside off, pushed back to Siraj
2.4Siraj to Vohra, no run, length ball on a hard length fended off the backfoot
2.5Siraj to Vohra, 1 + wide
2.5 Siraj to KL, 1 run, length ball angling in on his pads clipped to deep square
2.6Siraj to Vohra, 1 run
22:20
LSG 13/1 after 2 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, KL Rahul is on strike.
1.1 Hazlewood to KL, no run, length ball around off stays low and KL is beaten.
1.2Hazlewood to KL, 3 runs, length ball on his pads, flicks it infront of midwicket
Here's Vohra.
1.3Hazlewood to Vohra, 1 run, length ball outside off steered to third
1.4Hazlewood to KL, no run, length ball outside off punched to point
1.5Hazlewood to KL, 1 run, length ball on off stump clipped to midwicket
1.6Hazlewood to Vohra, no run
22:12
LSG 8/1 after 1 over
Quinton de Kock is on the strike, Mohmmad Siraj to start for RCB.
0.1 Siraj to QDK, no run, Full ball swinging in hits him outside leg stump.
0.2Siraj to QDK, no run, length ball on a hard length around off hint of shape in, inside edge on to the pads
0.3Siraj to QDK, 1 leg bye,Dropped? leg byes given
0.4Siraj to KL, 1 run, back of a length on his hips tucked to fine leg
0.5Siraj to QDK,SIX!! Length ball outside leg stump clears front leg and flicks it over fine leg
0.6Siraj to QDK,OUT! Six and gone! Length ball just around off stump, miscues a shot to Faf du Plessis right at mid-on
22:12
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:52
RCB 207/4 after 20 overs
Avesh to bowl, DK is on strike.
19.1 Avesh to DK, 2 runs, full toss outside off heaves it to deep midwicket
19.2Avesh to DK,FOUR!! Full ball outside off, and clobbers it down the ground.
200 up for RCB
19.3Avesh to DK, no run, slow bouncer wide outside off, beats the upper-cut
19.4Avesh to DK, no run, fuller wide outside off moves in the line and looking to ramp it, misses, he's livid with himself
19.5Avesh to DK, 4 + wide, bouncer and just flies over QDK.
19.5Avesh to DK, 1 run, fuller outside off, slaps it on one bounce to long-on
19.6Avesh to Patidar, 1 run
21:45
RCB 194/4 after 19 overs
DK is on strike, Chameera to bowl.
18.1 Chameera to DK, low full toss from around the wicket, moves across to flick it behind short fine leg, hits the pads?Umpire thinks he's out. DK reviews!! He has edged it. NOT OUT!
18.2Chameera to DK,SIX!! Low full toss around off moves in the line and smashes it over long-on
18.3Chameera to DK,FOUR!! Wide yorker outside off, squeezed out wide of short third
18.4Chameera to DK, 1 run, very full around off looks to heave inside edge to short fine leg
18.5Chameera to Patidar,SIX!! He ain't stopping tonight!! Slower ball on a length had plenty of time and smokes it wide of long-on
18.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Full outside off moves in the line and laps it over short fine leg
21:40
RCB 173/4 after 18 overs
Patidar is on strike, Mohsin to bowl.
17.1 Mohsin to Patidar, no run, slower ball short around off, beats him on the punch
17.2Mohsin to Patidar, no run, slower ball short again, looks to pull and beaten again.
17.3Mohsin toPatidar, 2 runs, length ball slower again, looks to heave it on the onside, top edge a skier, goes third man
17.4Mohsin toPatidar,SIX!! A Century from Patidar! Short ball on the stumps, hangs back and smashes it over deep square leg
100 for Rajat Patidar.
17.5Mohsin to Patidar, no run, slower ball on a good length angling away from him as he looks to heave it
17.6Mohsin toPatidar, no run
21:35
RCB 165/4 after 17 overs
DK is on strike, Avesh to bowl.
16.1 Avesh to DK, no run, full wide outside off, looks to lap it, misses
16.2Avesh to DK,FOUR! Full outside off moves in the line and drills it to deep extra cover
16.3Avesh to DK,FOUR!! length ball touch fuller outside off drives it hard and along the ground past extra cover
16.4Avesh to DK, wide
16.4Avesh to DK,FOUR!! Short ball outside off goes for a pull, top edge flies to third man boundary
16.5Avesh to DK, 1 run, Yorker outside off, steered to backward point
16.6Avesh to Patidar, 1 run
21:29
RCB 150/4 after 16 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, DK is on strike.
15.1 Bishnoi to DK, 1 run, Flighted outside off makes room and drills it to cover sweeper
15.2Bishnoi to Patidar,SIX!! Short ball down the leg side, goes backand pumps it over deep midwicket
15.3Bishnoi to Patidar,FOUR!! Short ball again this time goes back and whacks it flatter and wider of Deepak Hooda at deep midwicket
15.4Bishnoi toPatidar,SIX!! Flighted this time outside off hangs back at it and smokes it down the ground
15.5Bishnoi toPatidar,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, hangs back and slaps it wide of long-off
15.6Bishnoi toPatidar,SIX!! Tossed up outside off hangs back and hammers it over long-on
21:24
RCB 123/4 after 15 overs
Patidar is on strike, Moshin to bowl.
14.1 Mohsin to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length outside off slaps it to long-off
14.2Mohsin to DK,1 run, back of a length around leg stump, tucked to fine leg
14.3Mohsin to Patidar, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off
14.4Mohsin to DK, no run, length ball pace off delivery steered to point
14.5Mohsin to DK, 2 runs, length ball on middle and off punches it aerially down the ground, KL Rahul runs in from long-off, holds on to it, but drops it as soon as he hits the ground.
14.6Mohsin to DK, 1 run
21:15
RCB 117/4 after 14 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
13.1 Bishnoi to Lomror,OUT! Caught!! Fired it very full wide outside off reaches for it and slaps it hard and low to KL Rahul at cover.
Here's DK.
13.2Bishnoi to DK, no run, length ball a leg break outside off, beats DK's outside edge
13.3Bishnoi to DK, no run, floated around off, wrong'un, DK is caught off guard and the ball spins and hits the paf.LSG have reviews this one! umpire calls, NOT OUT!
13.4Bishnoi to DK, no run, length ball wrong'un, sweeps it short fine leg
13.5Bishnoi to DK, 1 run, fuller outside off sweeps it to deep square leg
13.6Bishnoi to Patidar, 1 run
21:11
RCB 115/3 after 13 overs
Patidar is on strike, Krunal to bowl.
12.1 Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on his pads worked to the onside
12.2Krunal to Lomror, 1 run, short ball on middle and off whips it to deep midwicket
12.3Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, Floated on middle and leg, goes for a heave, hits the toe end and goes wide of QDK
12.4Krunal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller around middle and off flicked to long-on
12.5Krunal to Patidar, wide
12.5Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Short ball around off goes for a pull, top edge flies past Moshin at short third
12.6Krunal to Patidar, no run
21:04
RCB 106/3 after 12 overs
Patidar is on strike, Chameera to bowl.
11.1 Chameera toPatidar, 1 run,no ball, full toss over the waist, guides it to the offside.
Free hit,
11.1 Chameera to Lomror, no run, Wide yorker, tries to dug it out, misses
11.2Chameera to Lomror, 1 run, length ball around off steered to third
11.3Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Low full toss on off stump, makes room, and slices it over extra cover.
11.4Chameera to Patidar, 1 run, very full on the stumps jammed out to long-on
11.5Chameera to Lomror,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump pulls it fine of fine leg
11.6Chameera to Lomror,FOUR!! Length ball outside off opens the face of the bat and ball rushes in between point and third
20:58
RCB 90/3 after 11 overs
Maxwell is on strike,Krunal to bowl.
10.1 Krunal to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep midwicket
10.2Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, short ball on pads clipped to long-on
50 for Rajat Patidar.
10.3Krunal to Maxwell,OUT! Caught! Short ball angling down the leg side, looks to pump it over deep square, finds Evin Lewis.
Here's Lomror.
10.4Krunal to Lomror, 2 runs, short and wide outside off, cut away to wide of deep cover
10.5Krunal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg clipped to deep square
10.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
20:54
RCB 84/2 after 10 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.
9.1 Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, length ball outside off clips it midwicket
9.2Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, fuller outside off and looks reverse sweeps it over offside, misses
9.3Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, short and wide, looks to cut it, misses
9.4Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, length ball outside off straighter one, beaten
9.5Bishnoi to Maxwell,SIX!! Floated on off stump holds back and pumps it down the ground
9.6Bishnoi to Maxwell, 1 run
20:49
RCB 77/2 after 9 overs
Patidar is on strike, andAvesh is to bowl.
8.1 Avesh to Patidar, 1 run, yorker outside off squeezed out to the deep point
8.2 Avesh to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off tries to hit it down the ground, cuts him in half.
8.3Avesh to Kohli,OUT! Caught! Backs away bouncer outside off upper cuts it to Moshin Khan at third.
Here's Maxwell.
8.4Avesh to Maxwell, no run, touch fuller on middle and leg, pushed back to him
8.5Avesh to Maxwell, 1 run, short ball wide outside off punched to deep cover
8.6Avesh to Patidar,SIX!! 50 for Patidar, Short ball angling down the legside flicks it over fine leg
20:44
RCB 69/1 after 8 overs
Kohli is on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.
7.1 Bishnoi to Kohli, 1 run, flatter on a length on his pads tucked to long-on
7.2 Bishnoi to Patidar, 1 run, short ball angling down the legside, helped to fine leg
7.3Bishnoi to Kohli, wide
7.3Bishnoi to Kohli, 2 runs, Fuller on middle and leg clipped to backward square leg
7.4Bishnoi to Kohli, 1 run, short ball on the stumps punched to long-on
7.5Bishnoi to Patidar, 1 run, Fuller outside off wrong'un, inside edge onto pads
7.6Bishnoi to Kohli, 2 runs
20:38
RCB 60/1 after 7 overs
Patidar is on strike,Chameera to bowl.
6.1 Chameera to Patidar, 2 runs, fuller on middle and leg, clipped wide of long-on
6.2Chameera to Patidar, no run, length ball down the legside tries to flick it, hits the pads
6.3Chameera to Patidar, no run, back of a length looks for a big shot down the ground, misses
6.4Chameera to Patidar, 1 run, slower ball on a length around off slaps it to long-on
6.5Chameera to Kohli, 1 run, back of a length around off stump, steered to third
6.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump slaps it over midwicket for a four
20:34
RCB 52/1 after 6 overs
Krunal to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
5.1 Krunal to Kohli, 1 run, tossed up around legs, pushed to square leg
5.2Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around middle and off, slaps it on the up over mid-on
5.3Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Floated this time on middle and leg, this time hammers it straight down the groun
5.4Krunal to Patidar,SIX!! Length ball touch fuller outside off, clobbered over mid-off
5.5Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punches it through cover
5.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
20:29
RCB 32/1 after 5 overs
Patidar is on strike, Avesh Khan to bowl.
4.1 Avesh to Patidar, no run, back of a length angling in hits him on his body.
4.2 Avesh to Patidar,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off, slices it over cover and point for a four
4.3Avesh to Patidar,FOUR!! back of a length wide outside off hangs back and pulls it over midwicket
4.4Avesh to Patidar, no run, back of a length outside off, looks to punch it and misses
4.5Avesh to Patidar, no run, length ball angling in on off stump punched back to Avesh.
4.6Avesh to Patidar, no run
20:25
RCB 24/1 after 4 overs
Kohli is on strike, Krunal to bowl.
3.1 Krunal to Kohli, 1 run, fuller drifting in on legs, pushed to deep midwicket
3.2Krunal to Patidar, no run, length ball around middle and off, defended
3.3Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to deep midwicket
3.4Krunal to Kohli, no run, fuller on leg stump, flicks it to midwicket
3.5Krunal to Kohli, length ball around leg and middle tucked to square leg
3.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
20:21
RCB 20/1 after 3 overs
Mohsin to bowl. Kohli is on strike.
2.1 Moshin to Kohli,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off drives it on the rise just wide of diving cover's fielder.
2.2Moshin to Kohli, no run. back of a length around off rises from a length angling across, beaten
2.3Moshin to Kohli, 2 runs
2.4Moshin to Kohli, no run, back of a length ball on middle tucked to midwicket
2.5Moshin to Kohli, 1 run, back of a length slower bowl, pushed to extra cover
2.6Moshin to Patidar, no run
20:17
RCB 13/1 after 2 overs
Dushmantha Chammera to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Kohli,FOUR!! Length ball slightly overpitched on his pads flicks in between midwicket and mid-off
1.2Chameera to Kohli, no run, back of a length around fifth stump, lets it go.
1.3Chameera to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off stump, pushed to cover
1.4Chameera to Kohli, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, taps it to the right of Chameera and they take a quick single
1.5Chameera to Patidar, no run, length ball around off steered to point
1.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around the sixth stump, punches it through extra cover
20:10
RCB 4/1 after 1 over
Mohsin Khan to start for LSG, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off and middle, fended off the backfoot
0.2Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length angling away from him, pokes at it, beats the outside edge
0.3Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length on middle and leg, tucked to midwicket
0.4Mohsin to Kohli, wide, length ball too far down the legside
0.4Mohsin to Kohli, 3 runs, length ball just outside off, lofts it over extra cover.
0.5Mohsin to du Plessis,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length around off angling across from him, pokes at it and an outside edge to Quinton de Kock. Faf Du Plessis has to go for a duck.
Rajat Patidar is out in the middle
0.6Mohsin to Patidar, no run
20:02
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
20:00
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
19:55
Toss
LSG won the toss and chose to bowl first
19:01
There is a slight delay in the toss as the winds have picked up speed at Eden Gardens
18:20
Over the years, RCB have a batting-dominating side, which eventually used to lead to an unbalanced playing XI. However, things have changed this year and theBangalore-based franchise has one of the best bowling attacks in the league.
18:10
The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side (Rajasthan Royals) from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
18:00
LSG, who are playing their firstIPLseason, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.
