IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: KL Rahul and de Kock are out to chase 208 in a do-or-die match
updated: May 25 2022, 22:12 ist
A proper blockbuster of an innings from Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajat Patidar in the first innings. A late surge from Dinesh Karthik helped RCB reach 207 against a clueless LSG bowling line-up.
22:12
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:52
RCB 207/4 after 20 overs
Avesh to bowl, DK is on strike.
19.1 Avesh to DK, 2 runs, full toss outside off heaves it to deep midwicket
19.2Avesh to DK,FOUR!! Full ball outside off, and clobbers it down the ground.
200 up for RCB
19.3Avesh to DK, no run, slow bouncer wide outside off, beats the upper-cut
19.4Avesh to DK, no run, fuller wide outside off moves in the line and looking to ramp it, misses, he's livid with himself
19.5Avesh to DK, 4 + wide, bouncer and just flies over QDK.
19.5Avesh to DK, 1 run, fuller outside off, slaps it on one bounce to long-on
19.6Avesh to Patidar, 1 run
21:45
RCB 194/4 after 19 overs
DK is on strike, Chameera to bowl.
18.1 Chameera to DK, low full toss from around the wicket, moves across to flick it behind short fine leg, hits the pads?Umpire thinks he's out. DK reviews!! He has edged it. NOT OUT!
18.2Chameera to DK,SIX!! Low full toss around off moves in the line and smashes it over long-on
18.3Chameera to DK,FOUR!! Wide yorker outside off, squeezed out wide of short third
18.4Chameera to DK, 1 run, very full around off looks to heave inside edge to short fine leg
18.5Chameera to Patidar,SIX!! He ain't stopping tonight!! Slower ball on a length had plenty of time and smokes it wide of long-on
18.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Full outside off moves in the line and laps it over short fine leg
21:40
RCB 173/4 after 18 overs
Patidar is on strike, Mohsin to bowl.
17.1 Mohsin to Patidar, no run, slower ball short around off, beats him on the punch
17.2Mohsin to Patidar, no run, slower ball short again, looks to pull and beaten again.
17.3Mohsin toPatidar, 2 runs, length ball slower again, looks to heave it on the onside, top edge a skier, goes third man
17.4Mohsin toPatidar,SIX!! A Century from Patidar! Short ball on the stumps, hangs back and smashes it over deep square leg
100 for Rajat Patidar.
17.5Mohsin to Patidar, no run, slower ball on a good length angling away from him as he looks to heave it
17.6Mohsin toPatidar, no run
21:35
RCB 165/4 after 17 overs
DK is on strike, Avesh to bowl.
16.1 Avesh to DK, no run, full wide outside off, looks to lap it, misses
16.2Avesh to DK,FOUR! Full outside off moves in the line and drills it to deep extra cover
16.3Avesh to DK,FOUR!! length ball touch fuller outside off drives it hard and along the ground past extra cover
16.4Avesh to DK, wide
16.4Avesh to DK,FOUR!! Short ball outside off goes for a pull, top edge flies to third man boundary
16.5Avesh to DK, 1 run, Yorker outside off, steered to backward point
16.6Avesh to Patidar, 1 run
21:29
RCB 150/4 after 16 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, DK is on strike.
15.1 Bishnoi to DK, 1 run, Flighted outside off makes room and drills it to cover sweeper
15.2Bishnoi to Patidar,SIX!! Short ball down the leg side, goes backand pumps it over deep midwicket
15.3Bishnoi to Patidar,FOUR!! Short ball again this time goes back and whacks it flatter and wider of Deepak Hooda at deep midwicket
15.4Bishnoi toPatidar,SIX!! Flighted this time outside off hangs back at it and smokes it down the ground
15.5Bishnoi toPatidar,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, hangs back and slaps it wide of long-off
15.6Bishnoi toPatidar,SIX!! Tossed up outside off hangs back and hammers it over long-on
21:24
RCB 123/4 after 15 overs
Patidar is on strike, Moshin to bowl.
14.1 Mohsin to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length outside off slaps it to long-off
14.2Mohsin to DK,1 run, back of a length around leg stump, tucked to fine leg
14.3Mohsin to Patidar, 1 run, fuller around off, punched to long-off
14.4Mohsin to DK, no run, length ball pace off delivery steered to point
14.5Mohsin to DK, 2 runs, length ball on middle and off punches it aerially down the ground, KL Rahul runs in from long-off, holds on to it, but drops it as soon as he hits the ground.
14.6Mohsin to DK, 1 run
21:15
RCB 117/4 after 14 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
13.1 Bishnoi to Lomror,OUT! Caught!! Fired it very full wide outside off reaches for it and slaps it hard and low to KL Rahul at cover.
Here's DK.
13.2Bishnoi to DK, no run, length ball a leg break outside off, beats DK's outside edge
13.3Bishnoi to DK, no run, floated around off, wrong'un, DK is caught off guard and the ball spins and hits the paf.LSG have reviews this one! umpire calls, NOT OUT!
13.4Bishnoi to DK, no run, length ball wrong'un, sweeps it short fine leg
13.5Bishnoi to DK, 1 run, fuller outside off sweeps it to deep square leg
13.6Bishnoi to Patidar, 1 run
21:11
RCB 115/3 after 13 overs
Patidar is on strike, Krunal to bowl.
12.1 Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on his pads worked to the onside
12.2Krunal to Lomror, 1 run, short ball on middle and off whips it to deep midwicket
12.3Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, Floated on middle and leg, goes for a heave, hits the toe end and goes wide of QDK
12.4Krunal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller around middle and off flicked to long-on
12.5Krunal to Patidar, wide
12.5Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Short ball around off goes for a pull, top edge flies past Moshin at short third
12.6Krunal to Patidar, no run
21:04
RCB 106/3 after 12 overs
Patidar is on strike, Chameera to bowl.
11.1 Chameera toPatidar, 1 run,no ball, full toss over the waist, guides it to the offside.
Free hit,
11.1 Chameera to Lomror, no run, Wide yorker, tries to dug it out, misses
11.2Chameera to Lomror, 1 run, length ball around off steered to third
11.3Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Low full toss on off stump, makes room, and slices it over extra cover.
11.4Chameera to Patidar, 1 run, very full on the stumps jammed out to long-on
11.5Chameera to Lomror,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump pulls it fine of fine leg
11.6Chameera to Lomror,FOUR!! Length ball outside off opens the face of the bat and ball rushes in between point and third
20:58
RCB 90/3 after 11 overs
Maxwell is on strike,Krunal to bowl.
10.1 Krunal to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep midwicket
10.2Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, short ball on pads clipped to long-on
50 for Rajat Patidar.
10.3Krunal to Maxwell,OUT! Caught! Short ball angling down the leg side, looks to pump it over deep square, finds Evin Lewis.
Here's Lomror.
10.4Krunal to Lomror, 2 runs, short and wide outside off, cut away to wide of deep cover
10.5Krunal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg clipped to deep square
10.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
20:54
RCB 84/2 after 10 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.
9.1 Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, length ball outside off clips it midwicket
9.2Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, fuller outside off and looks reverse sweeps it over offside, misses
9.3Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, short and wide, looks to cut it, misses
9.4Bishnoi to Maxwell, no run, length ball outside off straighter one, beaten
9.5Bishnoi to Maxwell,SIX!! Floated on off stump holds back and pumps it down the ground
9.6Bishnoi to Maxwell, 1 run
20:49
RCB 77/2 after 9 overs
Patidar is on strike, andAvesh is to bowl.
8.1 Avesh to Patidar, 1 run, yorker outside off squeezed out to the deep point
8.2 Avesh to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off tries to hit it down the ground, cuts him in half.
8.3Avesh to Kohli,OUT! Caught! Backs away bouncer outside off upper cuts it to Moshin Khan at third.
Here's Maxwell.
8.4Avesh to Maxwell, no run, touch fuller on middle and leg, pushed back to him
8.5Avesh to Maxwell, 1 run, short ball wide outside off punched to deep cover
8.6Avesh to Patidar,SIX!! 50 for Patidar, Short ball angling down the legside flicks it over fine leg
20:44
RCB 69/1 after 8 overs
Kohli is on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.
7.1 Bishnoi to Kohli, 1 run, flatter on a length on his pads tucked to long-on
7.2 Bishnoi to Patidar, 1 run, short ball angling down the legside, helped to fine leg
7.3Bishnoi to Kohli, wide
7.3Bishnoi to Kohli, 2 runs, Fuller on middle and leg clipped to backward square leg
7.4Bishnoi to Kohli, 1 run, short ball on the stumps punched to long-on
7.5Bishnoi to Patidar, 1 run, Fuller outside off wrong'un, inside edge onto pads
7.6Bishnoi to Kohli, 2 runs
20:38
RCB 60/1 after 7 overs
Patidar is on strike,Chameera to bowl.
6.1 Chameera to Patidar, 2 runs, fuller on middle and leg, clipped wide of long-on
6.2Chameera to Patidar, no run, length ball down the legside tries to flick it, hits the pads
6.3Chameera to Patidar, no run, back of a length looks for a big shot down the ground, misses
6.4Chameera to Patidar, 1 run, slower ball on a length around off slaps it to long-on
6.5Chameera to Kohli, 1 run, back of a length around off stump, steered to third
6.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump slaps it over midwicket for a four
20:34
RCB 52/1 after 6 overs
Krunal to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
5.1 Krunal to Kohli, 1 run, tossed up around legs, pushed to square leg
5.2Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around middle and off, slaps it on the up over mid-on
5.3Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Floated this time on middle and leg, this time hammers it straight down the groun
5.4Krunal to Patidar,SIX!! Length ball touch fuller outside off, clobbered over mid-off
5.5Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punches it through cover
5.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
20:29
RCB 32/1 after 5 overs
Patidar is on strike, Avesh Khan to bowl.
4.1 Avesh to Patidar, no run, back of a length angling in hits him on his body.
4.2 Avesh to Patidar,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off, slices it over cover and point for a four
4.3Avesh to Patidar,FOUR!! back of a length wide outside off hangs back and pulls it over midwicket
4.4Avesh to Patidar, no run, back of a length outside off, looks to punch it and misses
4.5Avesh to Patidar, no run, length ball angling in on off stump punched back to Avesh.
4.6Avesh to Patidar, no run
20:25
RCB 24/1 after 4 overs
Kohli is on strike, Krunal to bowl.
3.1 Krunal to Kohli, 1 run, fuller drifting in on legs, pushed to deep midwicket
3.2Krunal to Patidar, no run, length ball around middle and off, defended
3.3Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to deep midwicket
3.4Krunal to Kohli, no run, fuller on leg stump, flicks it to midwicket
3.5Krunal to Kohli, length ball around leg and middle tucked to square leg
3.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
20:21
RCB 20/1 after 3 overs
Mohsin to bowl. Kohli is on strike.
2.1 Moshin to Kohli,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off drives it on the rise just wide of diving cover's fielder.
2.2Moshin to Kohli, no run. back of a length around off rises from a length angling across, beaten
2.3Moshin to Kohli, 2 runs
2.4Moshin to Kohli, no run, back of a length ball on middle tucked to midwicket
2.5Moshin to Kohli, 1 run, back of a length slower bowl, pushed to extra cover
2.6Moshin to Patidar, no run
20:17
RCB 13/1 after 2 overs
Dushmantha Chammera to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Kohli,FOUR!! Length ball slightly overpitched on his pads flicks in between midwicket and mid-off
1.2Chameera to Kohli, no run, back of a length around fifth stump, lets it go.
1.3Chameera to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off stump, pushed to cover
1.4Chameera to Kohli, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, taps it to the right of Chameera and they take a quick single
1.5Chameera to Patidar, no run, length ball around off steered to point
1.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around the sixth stump, punches it through extra cover
20:10
RCB 4/1 after 1 over
Mohsin Khan to start for LSG, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off and middle, fended off the backfoot
0.2Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length angling away from him, pokes at it, beats the outside edge
0.3Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length on middle and leg, tucked to midwicket
0.4Mohsin to Kohli, wide, length ball too far down the legside
0.4Mohsin to Kohli, 3 runs, length ball just outside off, lofts it over extra cover.
0.5Mohsin to du Plessis,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length around off angling across from him, pokes at it and an outside edge to Quinton de Kock. Faf Du Plessis has to go for a duck.
Rajat Patidar is out in the middle
0.6Mohsin to Patidar, no run
20:02
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
20:00
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
19:55
Toss
LSG won the toss and chose to bowl first
19:01
There is a slight delay in the toss as the winds have picked up speed at Eden Gardens
18:20
Over the years, RCB have a batting-dominating side, which eventually used to lead to an unbalanced playing XI. However, things have changed this year and theBangalore-based franchise has one of the best bowling attacks in the league.
18:10
The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side (Rajasthan Royals) from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
18:00
LSG, who are playing their firstIPLseason, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.
