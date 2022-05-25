IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Match delayed due to rain

In search of their maiden title, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are full of superstars, will take on K L Rahul's versatile Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
There is a slight delay in the toss as the winds have picked up speed at Eden Gardens
Over the years, RCB have a batting-dominating side, which eventually used to lead to an unbalanced playing XI. However, things have changed this year and theBangalore-based franchise has one of the best bowling attacks in the league.
The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side (Rajasthan Royals) from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
LSG, who are playing their firstIPLseason, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.