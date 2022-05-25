IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Patidar and Kohli are off to a flyer

In search of their maiden title, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are full of superstars, will take on K L Rahul's versatile Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
RCB 60/1 after 7 overs
Patidar is on strike,Chameera to bowl.
6.1 Chameera to Patidar, 2 runs, fuller on middle and leg, clipped wide of long-on
6.2Chameera to Patidar, no run, length ball down the legside tries to flick it, hits the pads
6.3Chameera to Patidar, no run, back of a length looks for a big shot down the ground, misses
6.4Chameera to Patidar, 1 run, slower ball on a length around off slaps it to long-on
6.5Chameera to Kohli, 1 run, back of a length around off stump, steered to third
6.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump slaps it over midwicket for a four
RCB 52/1 after 6 overs
Krunal to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
5.1 Krunal to Kohli, 1 run, tossed up around legs, pushed to square leg
5.2Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around middle and off, slaps it on the up over mid-on
5.3Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Floated this time on middle and leg, this time hammers it straight down the groun
5.4Krunal to Patidar,SIX!! Length ball touch fuller outside off, clobbered over mid-off
5.5Krunal to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punches it through cover
5.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 32/1 after 5 overs
Patidar is on strike, Avesh Khan to bowl.
4.1 Avesh to Patidar, no run, back of a length angling in hits him on his body.
4.2 Avesh to Patidar,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off, slices it over cover and point for a four
4.3Avesh to Patidar,FOUR!! back of a length wide outside off hangs back and pulls it over midwicket
4.4Avesh to Patidar, no run, back of a length outside off, looks to punch it and misses
4.5Avesh to Patidar, no run, length ball angling in on off stump punched back to Avesh.
4.6Avesh to Patidar, no run
RCB 24/1 after 4 overs
Kohli is on strike, Krunal to bowl.
3.1 Krunal to Kohli, 1 run, fuller drifting in on legs, pushed to deep midwicket
3.2Krunal to Patidar, no run, length ball around middle and off, defended
3.3Krunal to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to deep midwicket
3.4Krunal to Kohli, no run, fuller on leg stump, flicks it to midwicket
3.5Krunal to Kohli, length ball around leg and middle tucked to square leg
3.6Krunal to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 20/1 after 3 overs
Mohsin to bowl. Kohli is on strike.
2.1 Moshin to Kohli,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off drives it on the rise just wide of diving cover's fielder.
2.2Moshin to Kohli, no run. back of a length around off rises from a length angling across, beaten
2.3Moshin to Kohli, 2 runs
2.4Moshin to Kohli, no run, back of a length ball on middle tucked to midwicket
2.5Moshin to Kohli, 1 run, back of a length slower bowl, pushed to extra cover
2.6Moshin to Patidar, no run
RCB 13/1 after 2 overs
Dushmantha Chammera to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Kohli,FOUR!! Length ball slightly overpitched on his pads flicks in between midwicket and mid-off
1.2Chameera to Kohli, no run, back of a length around fifth stump, lets it go.
1.3Chameera to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off stump, pushed to cover
1.4Chameera to Kohli, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, taps it to the right of Chameera and they take a quick single
1.5Chameera to Patidar, no run, length ball around off steered to point
1.6Chameera to Patidar,FOUR!! Length ball around the sixth stump, punches it through extra cover
RCB 4/1 after 1 over
Mohsin Khan to start for LSG, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length around off and middle, fended off the backfoot
0.2Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length angling away from him, pokes at it, beats the outside edge
0.3Mohsin to Kohli, no run, back of a length on middle and leg, tucked to midwicket
0.4Mohsin to Kohli, wide, length ball too far down the legside
0.4Mohsin to Kohli, 3 runs, length ball just outside off, lofts it over extra cover.
0.5Mohsin to du Plessis,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length around off angling across from him, pokes at it and an outside edge to Quinton de Kock. Faf Du Plessis has to go for a duck.
Rajat Patidar is out in the middle
0.6Mohsin to Patidar, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
Toss
LSG won the toss and chose to bowl first
There is a slight delay in the toss as the winds have picked up speed at Eden Gardens
Over the years, RCB have a batting-dominating side, which eventually used to lead to an unbalanced playing XI. However, things have changed this year and theBangalore-based franchise has one of the best bowling attacks in the league.
The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side (Rajasthan Royals) from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
LSG, who are playing their firstIPLseason, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.