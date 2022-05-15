IPL 2022: Ruturaj, Moeen Ali take CSK to 73/2 against GT after 10 overs

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and English batter Moeen Ali guided Chennai Super Kings to 73/2 after ten overs against the Gujarat Titans. While Ali was dismissed for 21 off 17 balls, he was replaced by Narayan Jagadeesan who picked up 5 runs off 4 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad had 38 runs from 31 balls.
While Gujarat fielded an unchanged XI, Chennai made as many as four changes with N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana coming in for Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu.
Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.
