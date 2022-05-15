IPL 2022: Saha takes GT to 45/0 against CSK after five overs

Wriddhiman Saha's 37 off 23 took the Gujarat Titans to 45 for no loss against the Chennai Super Kings after five overs. They need 89 more from 90 balls to win the match.

Earlier, the Titans had restricted CSK to a total of just 133/5. Gaikwad's 53 from 49 balls was the lone bright spot for CSK.

While Gujarat fielded an unchanged XI, Chennai made as many as four changes with N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana coming in for Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.