IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad opt to field against Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 09 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 15:32 ist
Credit: PTI, IANS Photos

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Sunrisers made two changes, handing debuts to Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen. Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd were left out.

For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana comes in place of Dwaine Pretorius.

Both teams are searching for their first win of the season.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

