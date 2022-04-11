IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live: Hardik Pandya's fifty takes GT to 162/7

  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 21:19 ist
Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 21:09

    GT 162/7 after 20 overs

    Natarajan to bowl, Tewatia, is on strike

    19.1Natarajan to Tewatia, 1 run, yorker on legs, slices it to third man

    19.2Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Full and wide, he guides it to fine leg

    19.3Natarajan to Tewatia,FOUR!! Low full and he swings it away to deep square leg

    19.4Natarajan to Tewatia, no run, slow and short, swing and a miss.Hardik runs and Pooran throws it bowler who hits the wicket.Rahul Tewatia run out

    Rashid Khan is new batter

    19.5Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, yorker.

    19.6Natarajan to Rashid,OUT! Bowled'im around his legs

  • 21:03

    GT 155/5 after 19 overs

    Bhuvi to bowl, Hardik is on strike

    18.1Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 leg bye, yorker on leg stump

    18.2Bhuvi to Manohar, 1 run, Slow, length ball and wide. Lofted and dropped yet again at long off

    18.3Bhuvi to Hardik, wide, Banged in short, over the head

    18.3Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run, Low full toss on leg stump, whipped to deep square leg

    18.4Bhuvi to Manohar, 2 runs, Length ball, heaves it into night sky to square leg

    18.5Bhuvi to Manohar,OUT!! FINALLY SOMEONE HOLDS ON TO IT!! HEAVED AND TAKEN AT LONG ON

    Rahul Tewatia is new batter

    18.6Bhuvi to Tewatia, 1 run

  • 20:57

    GT 148/4 after 18 overs

    Natarajan to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    17.1Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Full and wide, lofted to long on

    17.2Natarajan to Manohar, 1 run,Low full, lofts it straight to long off, Markram drops.

    17.3Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, In the blockhole and defends it.

    17.4Natarajan to Manohar,SIX!! Low full toss on his pads, bludgeones it over deep mid wicket

    17.5Natarajan to Manohar, no run, full, wide, swing and a miss

    17.6Natarajan to Manohar,FOUR!! Full and wide, dugs this and hits it to extra cover

  • 20:53

    GT 135/4 after 17 overs

    Bhuvi to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    16.1Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run, Length ball and guided to deep mid wicket

    16.2Bhuvi to Manohar,FOUR!! Short and on his body, top edges it to long leg

    16.3Bhuvi to Manohar, no run

    16.4Bhuvi to Manohar, 1 run, Slower one, on fourth stump, guided to third man

    16.5Bhuvi to Hardik, 2 runs, on his body, whipped to deep square leg

    16.6Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run

  • 20:45

    GT 126/4 after 16 overs

    Jansen to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    15.1 Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, back of length cut away to deep point

    15.2Jansen to Manohar, no run, Short and tucked to point

    15.3Jansen to Manohar, wide, over the head

    15.3Jansen to Manohar, no run, Full and wide, driven to extra cover

    15.4Jansen to Manohar, 1 run, back of length, defended to covers

    15.5Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, Good length and driven to long off

    15.6Jansen to Manohar,FOUR!! Short backs away and slashes it over third man

  • 20:41

    GT 118/4 after 15 overs

    Malik to bowl, Manohar is on strike,

    14.1 Malik to Manohar, no run, full, fast and straight

    14.2Malik to Manohar,FOUR!! Short, quick and wide, top edge over first slip

    14.3Malik to Manohar,FOUR!! Short and quick again, this time egde goes in between keeper and slip

    14.4Malik to Manohar, no run,

    14.5Malik to Manohar, 1 run, Slower one on fifth stump guided to third man

    14.6Malik to Hardik, 1 run

  • 20:34

    GT 108/4 after 14 overs

    Jansen to bowl, Miller is on strike.

    13.1 Jansen to Miller, 1 run, Short and edged away to third man

    13.2Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, Slower one and full, driven to deep mid wicket

    13.3Jansen to Miller,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Banged in short and he comes down the track and hit it straight to short mid wicket

    Abhinav Manohar is new batter

    13.4Jansen to Manohar, 1 run, Short, slow and gloved to leg side

    13.5Jansen to Hardik, wide

    13.5 Jansen to Hardik, 1 run,Banged in short to mid on

    13.6Jansen to Manohar, 1 run

  • 20:28

    GT 102/3 after 13 overs

    Malik to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    12.1 Malik to Hardik, no run, quick and hit straight to covers

    12.2Malik to Hardik, no run, full and driven straight to wide mid on

    12.3Malik to Hardik, wide + 4

    12.3Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! Full on legs, smashed it over deep mid wicket

    12.4Malik to Hardik, 2 runs, slower one, cuts it to deep point

    12.5Malik to Hardik, 1 run, Low full toss on middle stump, driven to long on

    12.6Malik to Miller, 1 run

  • 20:23

    GT 89/3 after 12 overs

    Natarajan to bowl, Miller is on strike

    11.1 Natarajan to Miller, no run, length ball, fended off the backfoot

    11.2Natarajan to Miller,no run, length ball and fended off

    11.3Natarajan to Miller, wide

    11.3Natarajan to Miller, 1 run, Length ball on his body, clipped to deep square leg

    11.4Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Slow and on fourth stump, cut away to deep point

    11.5Natarajan to Miller, 1 run, Short and cut to short third man

    11.6Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run

  • 20:20

    GT 84/3 after 11 overs

    Sundar to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    10.1Sundar to Hardik, no run

    10.2Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, Full and on stumps, driven to long on

    10.3Sundar to Miller, 1 run, short and on stumps, guided to short third man

    10.4Sundar to Hardik, no run, On the stumps pushed to mid wicket

    10.5Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, short and wide, cut to long off

    10.6Sundar to Miller, 1 run

  • 20:15

    GT 80/3 after 10 overs

    Malik tobowl, Hardik is on strike.

    9.1 Malik to Hardik, 1 run, back of length and tucked to deep mid wicket

    9.2Malik to Miller, 2 runs, back of length, tucked to fine leg

    9.3Malik to Miller, no run

    9.4Malik to Miller, 1 run, Yorker and clipped to mid wicket

    9.5Malik to Hardik, 1 run, back of length, flicked to backward square leg

    9.6Malik to Miller, 2 runs

  • 20:09

    GT 73/3 after 9 overs

    Markram to bowl, Hardik is on strike.David Miller is new batter

    8.1 Markram to Hardik, no run

    8.2Markram to Hardik, 1 run, pushed down the ground

    8.3Markram to Miller, 1 run, back of length, pushed to long on

    8.4Markram to Hardik,SIX!! Full and in his arc.Hammers it to long on

    8.5Markram to Hardik, 1 run, full and driven away to long off

    8.6Markram to Miller, no run

  • 20:03

    GT 64/3 after 8 overs

    Malik to bowl, Hardik is on strike.

    7.1Malik to Hardik, no run, short and quick, hits him infront his helmet.

    7.2Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! Full length and drives it to extra cover

    7.3Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! short this time at chest height, slammed to deep mid wicket

    7.4Malik to Hardik, no run, hit straight to mid on

    7.5 Malik to Hardik, 1 run, edged to third man

    7.6Malik to Wade,OUT!! Fast and full, hit him in front of stumps, Umpire raises his finger!

  • 20:00

    GT 55/2 after 7 overs

    Sundar to bowl, Wade is on strike.

    6.1Sundar to Wade, 1 run

    6.2Sundar to Hardik, no run, stands tall and pushed to mid wicket

    6.3Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, Short ball, cut away behind point

    6.4Sundar to Wade, 1 run, Full and pushed to deep mid wicket

    6.5Sundar to Hardik, 1 run

    6.6Sundar to

  • 19:53

    GT 51/2 after 6 overs

    Natarajan to bowl, Wade is on strike.

    5.1 Natarajan to Wade, no run. full and driven to mid on

    5.2Natarajan to Wade, 1runs, touch fuller, comes back in, pushed to point

    5.3Natarajan to Sai,FOUR!! On his pads, worked away to deep square leg

    5.4Natarajan to Sai,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Touch shorter, extra bounce and hits his top half of bat and ball goes to mid-off.

    Hardik Pandya is new batter.

    5.5Natarajan to Hardik, no run, full onstumps, defended back

    5.6Natarajan to Hardik,FOUR!! Full on fourth stump driven down the ground

  • 19:49

    GT 42/1 after 5 overs

    Jansen to bowl, Sai is on strike.

    4.1Jansen to Sai, no run, short ball, pushed to point

    4.2Jansen to Sai,FOUR!! Short ball, hangs back and swivels and pulls. top edge over first slip

    4.3Jansen to Sai, 1 run, on his pads, tucked away to fine leg

    4.4Jansen to Wade, no run, back of length, wants to ramp it, missed.

    4.5Jansen to Wade, 1 run, short ball, tucked tosquare leg

    4.6Jansen to Sai, no run

  • 19:45

    GT 36/1 after 4 overs

    Sundar tobowl, Wade is on strike

    3.1Sundar to Wade, no run, full on off stump, defended

    3.2Sundar to Wade, no run. pushed back to bowler

    3.3Sundar to Wade, , flat and quick on the stumps, defended back to bowler

    3.4Sundar to Wade,FOUR!! Full this time on middle, reverse sweeps it infront of point

    3.5Sundar to Wade, 1 run, short of length, cut away to deep cover

    3.6Sundar to Sai, 1 run

  • 19:40

    GT 30/1 after 3 overs

    Bhuvi to bowl, Gill is on strike

    2.1Bhuvi to Gill, no run, full on fifth stump, defended

    2.2Bhuvi to Gill,OUT!! Full on fifth stump again, he drives it uppishly and Tripathi holds on to a stunner at covers.

    Sai Sudarshan is new batter.

    2.3Bhuvi to Sai, no run, back of length, defended to point

    2.4Bhuvi to Sai, 1 run, touch fuller, and guided to third man

    2.5Bhuvi to Wade,FOUR!! Full on his middle stump, drives it down the ground

    2.6Bhuvi to Wade, 1 run

  • 19:36

    GT 24/0 after 2 overs

    Marco Jensen to bowl, Gill is on strike.

    1.1Jensen to Gill, no run, full on off stump, pushed to covers

    1.2Jensen to Gill,FOUR!! Full and on fifth stump, one step down the track. Smokes it over wide long on

    1.3Jensen to Gill, no run,Back of length, defended

    1.4Jensen to Gill, 1 leg bye

    1.5Jensen to Wade, 1 run, pushed it to covers, Jensen runs and throws it at non strikerand scampers for a single

    1.6Jensen to Gill, 1 run

  • 19:27

    GT 17/0 after 1 over

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Mathew Wade is on strike.

    0.1 Bhuvneshwar to Wade,FOUR!! Full, on leg stump, swings away, he edges and goes past second slip to third man

    0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4, down the leg, missed everyone

    0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, 1 leg bye

    0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, wide

    0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, no run, full and swinging away, left on the frontfoot

    0.4Bhuvneshwar to Gill, 1 run, Full, on fifth stump, pushed to covers

    0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4

    0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run, full and defended

    0.6Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run

  • 19:26

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wademarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:03

    Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

    Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

  • 18:59

    Toss

    SRH won the toss and opt to bowl first

  • 18:34

    Both the teams are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination and considering dew, the toss becomes crucial as it has proved to be the case in majority of the games.

  • 18:34

    For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one againstGujarat.

  • 18:34

    Three consecutive wins in theIPLhave givenGujaratTitans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.