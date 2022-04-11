IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live: Hardik Pandya's fifty takes GT to 162/7
IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live: Hardik Pandya's fifty takes GT to 162/7
updated: Apr 11 2022, 21:19 ist
Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Stay tuned for live updates.
21:09
GT 162/7 after 20 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Tewatia, is on strike
19.1Natarajan to Tewatia, 1 run, yorker on legs, slices it to third man
19.2Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Full and wide, he guides it to fine leg
19.3Natarajan to Tewatia,FOUR!! Low full and he swings it away to deep square leg
19.4Natarajan to Tewatia, no run, slow and short, swing and a miss.Hardik runs and Pooran throws it bowler who hits the wicket.Rahul Tewatia run out
Rashid Khan is new batter
19.5Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, yorker.
19.6Natarajan to Rashid,OUT! Bowled'im around his legs
21:03
GT 155/5 after 19 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Hardik is on strike
18.1Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 leg bye, yorker on leg stump
18.2Bhuvi to Manohar, 1 run, Slow, length ball and wide. Lofted and dropped yet again at long off
18.3Bhuvi to Hardik, wide, Banged in short, over the head
18.3Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run, Low full toss on leg stump, whipped to deep square leg
18.4Bhuvi to Manohar, 2 runs, Length ball, heaves it into night sky to square leg
18.5Bhuvi to Manohar,OUT!! FINALLY SOMEONE HOLDS ON TO IT!! HEAVED AND TAKEN AT LONG ON
Rahul Tewatia is new batter
18.6Bhuvi to Tewatia, 1 run
20:57
GT 148/4 after 18 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
17.1Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Full and wide, lofted to long on
17.2Natarajan to Manohar, 1 run,Low full, lofts it straight to long off, Markram drops.
17.3Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, In the blockhole and defends it.
17.4Natarajan to Manohar,SIX!! Low full toss on his pads, bludgeones it over deep mid wicket
17.5Natarajan to Manohar, no run, full, wide, swing and a miss
17.6Natarajan to Manohar,FOUR!! Full and wide, dugs this and hits it to extra cover
20:53
GT 135/4 after 17 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
16.1Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run, Length ball and guided to deep mid wicket
16.2Bhuvi to Manohar,FOUR!! Short and on his body, top edges it to long leg
16.3Bhuvi to Manohar, no run
16.4Bhuvi to Manohar, 1 run, Slower one, on fourth stump, guided to third man
16.5Bhuvi to Hardik, 2 runs, on his body, whipped to deep square leg
16.6Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run
20:45
GT 126/4 after 16 overs
Jansen to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
15.1 Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, back of length cut away to deep point
15.2Jansen to Manohar, no run, Short and tucked to point
15.3Jansen to Manohar, wide, over the head
15.3Jansen to Manohar, no run, Full and wide, driven to extra cover
15.4Jansen to Manohar, 1 run, back of length, defended to covers
15.5Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, Good length and driven to long off
15.6Jansen to Manohar,FOUR!! Short backs away and slashes it over third man
20:41
GT 118/4 after 15 overs
Malik to bowl, Manohar is on strike,
14.1 Malik to Manohar, no run, full, fast and straight
14.2Malik to Manohar,FOUR!! Short, quick and wide, top edge over first slip
14.3Malik to Manohar,FOUR!! Short and quick again, this time egde goes in between keeper and slip
14.4Malik to Manohar, no run,
14.5Malik to Manohar, 1 run, Slower one on fifth stump guided to third man
14.6Malik to Hardik, 1 run
20:34
GT 108/4 after 14 overs
Jansen to bowl, Miller is on strike.
13.1 Jansen to Miller, 1 run, Short and edged away to third man
13.2Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, Slower one and full, driven to deep mid wicket
13.3Jansen to Miller,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Banged in short and he comes down the track and hit it straight to short mid wicket
Abhinav Manohar is new batter
13.4Jansen to Manohar, 1 run, Short, slow and gloved to leg side
13.5Jansen to Hardik, wide
13.5 Jansen to Hardik, 1 run,Banged in short to mid on
13.6Jansen to Manohar, 1 run
20:28
GT 102/3 after 13 overs
Malik to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
12.1 Malik to Hardik, no run, quick and hit straight to covers
12.2Malik to Hardik, no run, full and driven straight to wide mid on
12.3Malik to Hardik, wide + 4
12.3Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! Full on legs, smashed it over deep mid wicket
12.4Malik to Hardik, 2 runs, slower one, cuts it to deep point
12.5Malik to Hardik, 1 run, Low full toss on middle stump, driven to long on
12.6Malik to Miller, 1 run
20:23
GT 89/3 after 12 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Miller is on strike
11.1 Natarajan to Miller, no run, length ball, fended off the backfoot
11.2Natarajan to Miller,no run, length ball and fended off
11.3Natarajan to Miller, wide
11.3Natarajan to Miller, 1 run, Length ball on his body, clipped to deep square leg
11.4Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Slow and on fourth stump, cut away to deep point
11.5Natarajan to Miller, 1 run, Short and cut to short third man
11.6Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run
20:20
GT 84/3 after 11 overs
Sundar to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
10.1Sundar to Hardik, no run
10.2Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, Full and on stumps, driven to long on
10.3Sundar to Miller, 1 run, short and on stumps, guided to short third man
10.4Sundar to Hardik, no run, On the stumps pushed to mid wicket
10.5Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, short and wide, cut to long off
10.6Sundar to Miller, 1 run
20:15
GT 80/3 after 10 overs
Malik tobowl, Hardik is on strike.
9.1 Malik to Hardik, 1 run, back of length and tucked to deep mid wicket
9.2Malik to Miller, 2 runs, back of length, tucked to fine leg
9.3Malik to Miller, no run
9.4Malik to Miller, 1 run, Yorker and clipped to mid wicket
9.5Malik to Hardik, 1 run, back of length, flicked to backward square leg
9.6Malik to Miller, 2 runs
20:09
GT 73/3 after 9 overs
Markram to bowl, Hardik is on strike.David Miller is new batter
8.1 Markram to Hardik, no run
8.2Markram to Hardik, 1 run, pushed down the ground
8.3Markram to Miller, 1 run, back of length, pushed to long on
8.4Markram to Hardik,SIX!! Full and in his arc.Hammers it to long on
8.5Markram to Hardik, 1 run, full and driven away to long off
8.6Markram to Miller, no run
20:03
GT 64/3 after 8 overs
Malik to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
7.1Malik to Hardik, no run, short and quick, hits him infront his helmet.
7.2Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! Full length and drives it to extra cover
7.3Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! short this time at chest height, slammed to deep mid wicket
7.4Malik to Hardik, no run, hit straight to mid on
7.5 Malik to Hardik, 1 run, edged to third man
7.6Malik to Wade,OUT!! Fast and full, hit him in front of stumps, Umpire raises his finger!
20:00
GT 55/2 after 7 overs
Sundar to bowl, Wade is on strike.
6.1Sundar to Wade, 1 run
6.2Sundar to Hardik, no run, stands tall and pushed to mid wicket
6.3Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, Short ball, cut away behind point
6.4Sundar to Wade, 1 run, Full and pushed to deep mid wicket
6.5Sundar to Hardik, 1 run
6.6Sundar to
19:53
GT 51/2 after 6 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Wade is on strike.
5.1 Natarajan to Wade, no run. full and driven to mid on
5.2Natarajan to Wade, 1runs, touch fuller, comes back in, pushed to point
5.3Natarajan to Sai,FOUR!! On his pads, worked away to deep square leg
5.4Natarajan to Sai,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Touch shorter, extra bounce and hits his top half of bat and ball goes to mid-off.
Hardik Pandya is new batter.
5.5Natarajan to Hardik, no run, full onstumps, defended back
5.6Natarajan to Hardik,FOUR!! Full on fourth stump driven down the ground
19:49
GT 42/1 after 5 overs
Jansen to bowl, Sai is on strike.
4.1Jansen to Sai, no run, short ball, pushed to point
4.2Jansen to Sai,FOUR!! Short ball, hangs back and swivels and pulls. top edge over first slip
4.3Jansen to Sai, 1 run, on his pads, tucked away to fine leg
4.4Jansen to Wade, no run, back of length, wants to ramp it, missed.
4.5Jansen to Wade, 1 run, short ball, tucked tosquare leg
4.6Jansen to Sai, no run
19:45
GT 36/1 after 4 overs
Sundar tobowl, Wade is on strike
3.1Sundar to Wade, no run, full on off stump, defended
3.2Sundar to Wade, no run. pushed back to bowler
3.3Sundar to Wade, , flat and quick on the stumps, defended back to bowler
3.4Sundar to Wade,FOUR!! Full this time on middle, reverse sweeps it infront of point
3.5Sundar to Wade, 1 run, short of length, cut away to deep cover
3.6Sundar to Sai, 1 run
19:40
GT 30/1 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Gill is on strike
2.1Bhuvi to Gill, no run, full on fifth stump, defended
2.2Bhuvi to Gill,OUT!! Full on fifth stump again, he drives it uppishly and Tripathi holds on to a stunner at covers.
Sai Sudarshan is new batter.
2.3Bhuvi to Sai, no run, back of length, defended to point
2.4Bhuvi to Sai, 1 run, touch fuller, and guided to third man
2.5Bhuvi to Wade,FOUR!! Full on his middle stump, drives it down the ground
2.6Bhuvi to Wade, 1 run
19:36
GT 24/0 after 2 overs
Marco Jensen to bowl, Gill is on strike.
1.1Jensen to Gill, no run, full on off stump, pushed to covers
1.2Jensen to Gill,FOUR!! Full and on fifth stump, one step down the track. Smokes it over wide long on
1.3Jensen to Gill, no run,Back of length, defended
1.4Jensen to Gill, 1 leg bye
1.5Jensen to Wade, 1 run, pushed it to covers, Jensen runs and throws it at non strikerand scampers for a single
1.6Jensen to Gill, 1 run
19:27
GT 17/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Mathew Wade is on strike.
0.1 Bhuvneshwar to Wade,FOUR!! Full, on leg stump, swings away, he edges and goes past second slip to third man
0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4, down the leg, missed everyone
0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, 1 leg bye
0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, wide
0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, no run, full and swinging away, left on the frontfoot
0.4Bhuvneshwar to Gill, 1 run, Full, on fifth stump, pushed to covers
0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4
0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run, full and defended
0.6Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wademarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
18:59
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to bowl first
18:34
Both the teams are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination and considering dew, the toss becomes crucial as it has proved to be the case in majority of the games.
18:34
For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one againstGujarat.
18:34
Three consecutive wins in theIPLhave givenGujaratTitans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.
