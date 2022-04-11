IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live: Kane and Pooran toying with GT bowlers
IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live: Kane and Pooran toying with GT bowlers
updated: Apr 11 2022, 22:57 ist
Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Stay tuned for live updates.
22:52
SRH 129/1 after 16 overs
Lockie to bowl, Pooran is on strike
15.1 Lockie to Pooran, 1 run, touch fuller and a leading edge to point
15.2Lockie to Kane, no run, full and defended
15.3Lockie to Kane,SIX!! Touch short and walks to his off stump and ramps it over keeper
15.4Lockie to Kane, wide, Slower ball bouncer over the head
15.4Lockie to Kane,FOUR!! Full and on his stump, makes room and drives to wide long off
15.5Lockie to Kane, no run, short and quick, pushed to backward point
15.6Lockie to Kane, 1 run
22:47
SRH 116/1 after 15 overs
Rashid to bowl, Kane is on strike.
14.1 Rashid to Kane, 1run, Googly, fuller and turned to fine leg
14.2Rashid to Pooran, 2 runs, Full and lofted in between long on and mid wicket
14.3Rashid to Pooran, 2 runs
14.4Rashid to Pooran, 1 run, Googly and full pushed to point
14.5Rashid to Kane,1 run, Flighted on the fourth stump, flicked to mid wicket
14.6Rashid to Pooran, 1 run
22:41
SRH 108/1 after 14 overs
Tewatia to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
13.1 Tewatia to Rahul,SIX!! Launches it!! Flighted and hits it down the ground. He is having cramps on his right leg.
Rahul Tripathigoing off the field. Nicholas Pooran is walking in.
13.2Tewatia to Pooran, no run, short and wide cut to cover
13.3Tewatia to Pooran, 1 run, Short and wide, cut away to deep point
13.4Tewatia to Kane, 1 run, full and punched to long on
13.5Tewatia to Pooran, 1 run
13.6 Tewatia toKane, 1 run
22:30
SRH 98/1 after 13 overs
Hardik to bowl, Kane is on strike
12.1Hardik to Kane, no run
12.2Hardik to Kane,SIX!! Short ball, moves away and top edge over keeper
12.3Hardik to Kane,SIX!! Back to back!! Short ball and this time connects it over fine leg.
12.4Hardik to Kane, 2 runs, touch shorter this time and tucked away todeep square leg
12.5Hardik to Kane,1 run
12.6Hardik to Rahul, 1 run
22:26
SRH 82/1 after 12 overs
Rashid to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
11.1 Rashid to Rahul, no run, full and leading edge short of cover
11.2Rashid to Rahul, 1 run, Googly and pushed to square leg
11.3Rashid to Kane, no run
11.4Rashid to Kane,1 run, Short and punched to long on
11.5Rashid to Rahul, 1 run, short and guided to short third man
11.6Rashid to Kane, 1 run
22:21
SRH 78/1 after 11 overs
Lockie to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
10.1Lockie to Rahul, no run
10.2Lockie to Rahul, 1 leg bye, yorker, moves way outside off and manages to goof up
10.3Lockie to Kane, no runfull and pushed to point
10.4Lockie to Kane, 1 bye, Quick on fourth stumpand missed his edge
10.5Lockie to Rahul, 1 run, Full, angling in, pushed to mid on
10.6Lockie to Kane, no run
22:16
SRH 75/1 after 10 overs
Nalkande to bowl, Kane is on strike
9.1Nalkande to Kane, no run, Touch fuller and defended to backward point
9.2Nalkande to Kane, 2 runs, short and wide, cut away to deep extra cover
9.3Nalkande to Kane, 1 run, Short and pulled straight to fine leg
9.4Nalkande to Rahul, wide
9.4Nalkande to Rahul,FOUR!! Touch full and wide, drives it to extra cover
9.5Nalkande to Rahul, 1 run, on his pads, chipped to fine leg
9.6Nalkande to Kane, no run
22:10
SRH 66/1 after 9 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike
8.1Rashid to Sharma, no run, full and hit his pad
8.2Rashid to Sharma,FOUR!! Googly and lofted over backward point
8.3Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, short on his pads, flicked it to mid wicket
8.4Rashid to Kane, 1 run, Full on fifth stump, pushed to point
8.5Rashid to Sharma,OUT! CAUGHT!! Short and pulled to deep mid wicket
Rahul Tripathis is new batter
8.6Rashid to Tripathi, 2 runs
22:04
SRH 58/0 after 8 overs
Nalkande to bowl, Sharma is on strike
7.1Nalkande to Sharma, 2 runs, Short and wide, hit over point
7.2Nalkande to Sharma, 2 runs,Short and wide, lofted over point
7.3Nalkande to Sharma, no run, Full and wide. Swing and a miss
7.4Nalkande to Sharma, 1 run, Full and on his body, pushes it to cover
7.5Nalkande to Kane, no run
7.6Nalkande to Kane, 2 runs
21:59
SRH 51/0 after 7 overs
Rashid to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
6.1Rashid to Sharma, 1 run, on his pads, tucked to fine leg
6.2Rashid to Kane, 1 run, On off stump, punched to mid wicket
6.3Rashid to Sharma,FOUR!! Googly and wide, lofts it over cover
6.4Rashid to Sharma, 2 runs, touch short, goes back and pushes it to deep mid wicket
6.5Rashid to Sharma, 1 run
6.6.Rashid to Kane, no run
21:54
SRH 42/0 after 6 overs
Lockie to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
5.1 Lockie to Sharma, FOUR!! Full and wide, times it through covers
5.2Lockie to Sharma,FOUR!! Touch short and wide. Punches it to covers
5.3Lockie to Sharma,FOUR!!Touch short and on fifth stump, guided in between short third man and point
5.4Lockie to Sharma, no run, on his pads, flicks it straight to short fine leg
5.5Lockie to Sharma,FOUR!! 4th four!! Short and tucked away to third man
5.6Lockie to Sharma, 1 run,
21:48
SRH 25/0 after 5 overs
Shami to bowl, Kaneis on strike
4.1 Shami to Kane,FOUR!! Back of length, swivels and pulls it to deep square leg
4.2Shami to Kane,SIX!! Short on his body, hooks it over fine leg
4.3Shami to Kane, 1 run, short and tucked away to fine leg
4.4Shami to Sharma, no run, back of length, on his stumps and straightens after pitching
4.5Shami to Sharma, 2 runs, Full on his pads, lofts it to deep square leg
4.6Shami to Kane, 1 run
21:43
SRH 11/0 after 4 overs
Hardik to bowl, Sharma is on strike
3.1Hardik to Sharma, norun, Full and driven to cover.
3.2Hardik to Sharma, 1 run, Short and body, pushed to square leg
3.3Hardik to Kane, no run, short and wide, hit straight to point
3.4Hardik to Kane, 1 run, Back of length, moves away and cramped. Hit to short cover
3.5Hardik to Sharma, 1 run, Short and pulled away to deep square leg
3.6Hardik to Kane,1 run
21:38
SRH 7/0 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Kane is on strike
2.1Shami to Kane, 1 run, length ball on his body turned away to fine leg
2.2Shami to Sharma, no run, short and ducked
2.3Shami to Sharma, no run,Short and cut to point
2.4Shami to Sharma, no run, Short and cut again to point
2.5Shami to Sharma, no run, back of length, defended.
2.6Shami to Sharma, 1 run
21:35
SRH 5/0 after 2 overs
Hardik to bowl, Kane is on strike
1.1Hardik to Kane, no run
1.2Hardik to Kane, no run
1.3Hardik to Kane, no run, Full and defended
1.4Hardik to Kane, no run, Full and wide, left away
1.5Hardik to Kane, 1 run, full and on his stumps, defended.
1.6Hardik to Sharma, no run
21:27
SRH 4/0 after 1 over
Shami to start for GT, Abhishek Sharma is on strike
0.1Shami to Sharma, 1 run, full and wide, edge to square leg
0.2Shami to Kane, 2 runs, short and on his body, turned away to fine leg
0.3Shami to Kane, no run, full and swings away, left
0.4Shami to Kane, no run, fuller and comes back in.
0.5Shami to Kane, 1 run, on his body, turned away to square leg
0.6Shami to Sharma, no run
21:25
he match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamsonmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:09
GT 162/7 after 20 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Tewatia, is on strike
19.1Natarajan to Tewatia, 1 run, yorker on legs, slices it to third man
19.2Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Full and wide, he guides it to fine leg
19.3Natarajan to Tewatia,FOUR!! Low full and he swings it away to deep square leg
19.4Natarajan to Tewatia, no run, slow and short, swing and a miss.Hardik runs and Pooran throws it bowler who hits the wicket.Rahul Tewatia run out
Rashid Khan is new batter
19.5Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, yorker.
19.6Natarajan to Rashid,OUT! Bowled'im around his legs
21:03
GT 155/5 after 19 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Hardik is on strike
18.1Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 leg bye, yorker on leg stump
18.2Bhuvi to Manohar, 1 run, Slow, length ball and wide. Lofted and dropped yet again at long off
18.3Bhuvi to Hardik, wide, Banged in short, over the head
18.3Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run, Low full toss on leg stump, whipped to deep square leg
18.4Bhuvi to Manohar, 2 runs, Length ball, heaves it into night sky to square leg
18.5Bhuvi to Manohar,OUT!! FINALLY SOMEONE HOLDS ON TO IT!! HEAVED AND TAKEN AT LONG ON
Rahul Tewatia is new batter
18.6Bhuvi to Tewatia, 1 run
20:57
GT 148/4 after 18 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
17.1Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Full and wide, lofted to long on
17.2Natarajan to Manohar, 1 run,Low full, lofts it straight to long off, Markram drops.
17.3Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, In the blockhole and defends it.
17.4Natarajan to Manohar,SIX!! Low full toss on his pads, bludgeones it over deep mid wicket
17.5Natarajan to Manohar, no run, full, wide, swing and a miss
17.6Natarajan to Manohar,FOUR!! Full and wide, dugs this and hits it to extra cover
20:53
GT 135/4 after 17 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
16.1Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run, Length ball and guided to deep mid wicket
16.2Bhuvi to Manohar,FOUR!! Short and on his body, top edges it to long leg
16.3Bhuvi to Manohar, no run
16.4Bhuvi to Manohar, 1 run, Slower one, on fourth stump, guided to third man
16.5Bhuvi to Hardik, 2 runs, on his body, whipped to deep square leg
16.6Bhuvi to Hardik, 1 run
20:45
GT 126/4 after 16 overs
Jansen to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
15.1 Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, back of length cut away to deep point
15.2Jansen to Manohar, no run, Short and tucked to point
15.3Jansen to Manohar, wide, over the head
15.3Jansen to Manohar, no run, Full and wide, driven to extra cover
15.4Jansen to Manohar, 1 run, back of length, defended to covers
15.5Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, Good length and driven to long off
15.6Jansen to Manohar,FOUR!! Short backs away and slashes it over third man
20:41
GT 118/4 after 15 overs
Malik to bowl, Manohar is on strike,
14.1 Malik to Manohar, no run, full, fast and straight
14.2Malik to Manohar,FOUR!! Short, quick and wide, top edge over first slip
14.3Malik to Manohar,FOUR!! Short and quick again, this time egde goes in between keeper and slip
14.4Malik to Manohar, no run,
14.5Malik to Manohar, 1 run, Slower one on fifth stump guided to third man
14.6Malik to Hardik, 1 run
20:34
GT 108/4 after 14 overs
Jansen to bowl, Miller is on strike.
13.1 Jansen to Miller, 1 run, Short and edged away to third man
13.2Jansen to Hardik, 1 run, Slower one and full, driven to deep mid wicket
13.3Jansen to Miller,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Banged in short and he comes down the track and hit it straight to short mid wicket
Abhinav Manohar is new batter
13.4Jansen to Manohar, 1 run, Short, slow and gloved to leg side
13.5Jansen to Hardik, wide
13.5 Jansen to Hardik, 1 run,Banged in short to mid on
13.6Jansen to Manohar, 1 run
20:28
GT 102/3 after 13 overs
Malik to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
12.1 Malik to Hardik, no run, quick and hit straight to covers
12.2Malik to Hardik, no run, full and driven straight to wide mid on
12.3Malik to Hardik, wide + 4
12.3Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! Full on legs, smashed it over deep mid wicket
12.4Malik to Hardik, 2 runs, slower one, cuts it to deep point
12.5Malik to Hardik, 1 run, Low full toss on middle stump, driven to long on
12.6Malik to Miller, 1 run
20:23
GT 89/3 after 12 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Miller is on strike
11.1 Natarajan to Miller, no run, length ball, fended off the backfoot
11.2Natarajan to Miller,no run, length ball and fended off
11.3Natarajan to Miller, wide
11.3Natarajan to Miller, 1 run, Length ball on his body, clipped to deep square leg
11.4Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run, Slow and on fourth stump, cut away to deep point
11.5Natarajan to Miller, 1 run, Short and cut to short third man
11.6Natarajan to Hardik, 1 run
20:20
GT 84/3 after 11 overs
Sundar to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
10.1Sundar to Hardik, no run
10.2Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, Full and on stumps, driven to long on
10.3Sundar to Miller, 1 run, short and on stumps, guided to short third man
10.4Sundar to Hardik, no run, On the stumps pushed to mid wicket
10.5Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, short and wide, cut to long off
10.6Sundar to Miller, 1 run
20:15
GT 80/3 after 10 overs
Malik tobowl, Hardik is on strike.
9.1 Malik to Hardik, 1 run, back of length and tucked to deep mid wicket
9.2Malik to Miller, 2 runs, back of length, tucked to fine leg
9.3Malik to Miller, no run
9.4Malik to Miller, 1 run, Yorker and clipped to mid wicket
9.5Malik to Hardik, 1 run, back of length, flicked to backward square leg
9.6Malik to Miller, 2 runs
20:09
GT 73/3 after 9 overs
Markram to bowl, Hardik is on strike.David Miller is new batter
8.1 Markram to Hardik, no run
8.2Markram to Hardik, 1 run, pushed down the ground
8.3Markram to Miller, 1 run, back of length, pushed to long on
8.4Markram to Hardik,SIX!! Full and in his arc.Hammers it to long on
8.5Markram to Hardik, 1 run, full and driven away to long off
8.6Markram to Miller, no run
20:03
GT 64/3 after 8 overs
Malik to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
7.1Malik to Hardik, no run, short and quick, hits him infront his helmet.
7.2Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! Full length and drives it to extra cover
7.3Malik to Hardik,FOUR!! short this time at chest height, slammed to deep mid wicket
7.4Malik to Hardik, no run, hit straight to mid on
7.5 Malik to Hardik, 1 run, edged to third man
7.6Malik to Wade,OUT!! Fast and full, hit him in front of stumps, Umpire raises his finger!
20:00
GT 55/2 after 7 overs
Sundar to bowl, Wade is on strike.
6.1Sundar to Wade, 1 run
6.2Sundar to Hardik, no run, stands tall and pushed to mid wicket
6.3Sundar to Hardik, 1 run, Short ball, cut away behind point
6.4Sundar to Wade, 1 run, Full and pushed to deep mid wicket
6.5Sundar to Hardik, 1 run
6.6Sundar to
19:53
GT 51/2 after 6 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Wade is on strike.
5.1 Natarajan to Wade, no run. full and driven to mid on
5.2Natarajan to Wade, 1runs, touch fuller, comes back in, pushed to point
5.3Natarajan to Sai,FOUR!! On his pads, worked away to deep square leg
5.4Natarajan to Sai,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Touch shorter, extra bounce and hits his top half of bat and ball goes to mid-off.
Hardik Pandya is new batter.
5.5Natarajan to Hardik, no run, full onstumps, defended back
5.6Natarajan to Hardik,FOUR!! Full on fourth stump driven down the ground
19:49
GT 42/1 after 5 overs
Jansen to bowl, Sai is on strike.
4.1Jansen to Sai, no run, short ball, pushed to point
4.2Jansen to Sai,FOUR!! Short ball, hangs back and swivels and pulls. top edge over first slip
4.3Jansen to Sai, 1 run, on his pads, tucked away to fine leg
4.4Jansen to Wade, no run, back of length, wants to ramp it, missed.
4.5Jansen to Wade, 1 run, short ball, tucked tosquare leg
4.6Jansen to Sai, no run
19:45
GT 36/1 after 4 overs
Sundar tobowl, Wade is on strike
3.1Sundar to Wade, no run, full on off stump, defended
3.2Sundar to Wade, no run. pushed back to bowler
3.3Sundar to Wade, , flat and quick on the stumps, defended back to bowler
3.4Sundar to Wade,FOUR!! Full this time on middle, reverse sweeps it infront of point
3.5Sundar to Wade, 1 run, short of length, cut away to deep cover
3.6Sundar to Sai, 1 run
19:40
GT 30/1 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Gill is on strike
2.1Bhuvi to Gill, no run, full on fifth stump, defended
2.2Bhuvi to Gill,OUT!! Full on fifth stump again, he drives it uppishly and Tripathi holds on to a stunner at covers.
Sai Sudarshan is new batter.
2.3Bhuvi to Sai, no run, back of length, defended to point
2.4Bhuvi to Sai, 1 run, touch fuller, and guided to third man
2.5Bhuvi to Wade,FOUR!! Full on his middle stump, drives it down the ground
2.6Bhuvi to Wade, 1 run
19:36
GT 24/0 after 2 overs
Marco Jensen to bowl, Gill is on strike.
1.1Jensen to Gill, no run, full on off stump, pushed to covers
1.2Jensen to Gill,FOUR!! Full and on fifth stump, one step down the track. Smokes it over wide long on
1.3Jensen to Gill, no run,Back of length, defended
1.4Jensen to Gill, 1 leg bye
1.5Jensen to Wade, 1 run, pushed it to covers, Jensen runs and throws it at non strikerand scampers for a single
1.6Jensen to Gill, 1 run
19:27
GT 17/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Mathew Wade is on strike.
0.1 Bhuvneshwar to Wade,FOUR!! Full, on leg stump, swings away, he edges and goes past second slip to third man
0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4, down the leg, missed everyone
0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, 1 leg bye
0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, wide
0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, no run, full and swinging away, left on the frontfoot
0.4Bhuvneshwar to Gill, 1 run, Full, on fifth stump, pushed to covers
0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4
0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run, full and defended
0.6Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wademarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
18:59
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to bowl first
18:34
Both the teams are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination and considering dew, the toss becomes crucial as it has proved to be the case in majority of the games.
18:34
For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one againstGujarat.
18:34
Three consecutive wins in theIPLhave givenGujaratTitans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.
