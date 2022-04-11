IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live: SRH opt to bowl

Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Stay tuned for live updates.
- Monday 11 Apr 2022
- updated: 7:34 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
GT 17/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Mathew Wade is on strike.
0.1 Bhuvneshwar to Wade,FOUR!! Full, on leg stump, swings away, he edges and goes past second slip to third man
0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4, down the leg, missed everyone
0.2Bhuvneshwar to Wade, 1 leg bye
0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, wide
0.3Bhuvneshwar to Gill, no run, full and swinging away, left on the frontfoot
0.4Bhuvneshwar to Gill, 1 run, Full, on fifth stump, pushed to covers
0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, wide + 4
0.5Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run, full and defended
0.6Bhuvneshwar to Wade, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Mathew Wademarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to bowl first
Both the teams are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination and considering dew, the toss becomes crucial as it has proved to be the case in majority of the games.
For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one againstGujarat.
Three consecutive wins in theIPLhave givenGujaratTitans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.