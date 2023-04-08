Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan are currently at 5th place, having won and lost a game each, while David Warner-led Delhi currently sits at eight place

IANS
IANS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 08 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 16:33 ist
Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Credit: AFP Photos

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rajasthan are coming off a five-run loss to Punjab Kings at this venue which happened a couple of days ago while Delhi are winless after losing their first two matches of IPL 2023.

After winning the toss, Warner said Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell come in the playing eleven. There's no Mitchell Marsh as he has flown back home to Perth for his wedding while Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan are slotted in the substitutes for this game.

Also Read | Head coach Lara not happy with SRH losing wickets in clumps
 

"Don't know what's gonna happen. Hopefully we will start well. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him," he said.

A confused-sounding Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said his team has also got a couple of changes, which will be seen in the team sheet, and confirmed that Jos Buttler is fit to play despite injuring his little finger while taking a catch in their last game against Punjab.

For Rajasthan, pacer Sandeep Sharma comes in for KM Asif while Devdutt Padikkal is too out of the eleven. "I think it looks like a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high scoring game. Let's see how we turn up. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways," he stated.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Anrich Nortje

Substitutes: Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain &amp; wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Donovan Ferreira

