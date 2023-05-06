IPL 2023: CSK beat MI by 6 wickets

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

CSK had restricted MI to 139/8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2023, 19:02 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 19:03 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

CSK beat MI by wickets. MS Dhoni's side had opted to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's team. 

Matheesha Pathirana made a dent in the opponent's batting order, claiming three wickets in the game taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Devon Conway posted 44 while Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to score 30 for the winning side. 

More to follow...

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CSK
MI
IPL
Cricket
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 