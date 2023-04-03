IPL 2023: CSK defeat LSG by 12 runs

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2023, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 23:36 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in the sixth match of Tata IPL 2023 on Monday.

More to follow...

ipl 2023
Sports News
Cricket
CSK
LSG

