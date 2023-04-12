IPL 2023: CSK elect to ball against RR

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

The visitors, led by Sanju Samson are currently in 2nd place while Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side are in 5th position

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 19:10 ist
Credit: Agency Photos

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match no 17 of the Indian Premier League at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, led by Sanju Samson are currently in 2nd place while Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side are in 5th position.

This also marks Dhoni's 200th match as CSK skipper.

 

Sports News
Cricket
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
IPL
Indian Premier League

