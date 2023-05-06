IPL: CSK opt to bowl against MI

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2023, 15:10 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 15:21 ist
Credit: Agency Photos

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in match no 49 of the Indian Premier League at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians

