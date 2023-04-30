IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings to bat first against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings in match no 41 of the Indian Premier League at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka
Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?