IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings to bat first against Punjab Kings

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 15:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photos

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings in match no 41 of the Indian Premier League at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings

