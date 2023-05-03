IPL 2023: CSK to bowl against LSG

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Both teams are with 10 points each, with Lucknow currently placed 3rd while Chennai at 4th spot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 15:42 ist
Credit: Agency Photos

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 45 of the Indian Premier League at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams are with 10 points each, with Lucknow currently placed 3rd, while Chennai at 4th spot.

LSG will be without skipper K L Rahul, with the batter likely to miss the entire edition of the domestic league, with the baton being passed on to all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants
ipl 2023

