IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 45 of the Indian Premier League at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.
Both teams are with 10 points each, with Lucknow currently placed 3rd, while Chennai at 4th spot.
LSG will be without skipper K L Rahul, with the batter likely to miss the entire edition of the domestic league, with the baton being passed on to all-rounder Krunal Pandya.
More to follow...
