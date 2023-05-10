IPL 2023: CSK win toss against DC, opt to bat first

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Delhi Capitals

The match is taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • May 10 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 20:37 ist
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday.

"We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish the plan. Try to execute the plans," CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals made one change, bringing in Lalit Yadav for Manish Pandey.

DC skipper David Warner said: "A little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our power-play batting. Try and execute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey."

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
Sports News
Cricket
CSK
Indian Premier League
DC

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

 