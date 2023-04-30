IPL 2023: Conway's 92 powers CSK to 200/4 against PBKS

M S Dhoni smashed two sixes of the last two balls to take Chennai to 200.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2023, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 17:21 ist
Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway. Credit: PTI Photo

Devon Conway hit 92 not out as Chennai Super Kings scored 200/4 against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai on Sunday. M S Dhoni smashed two sixes of the last two balls to take Chennai to 200.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
CSK
PBKS

