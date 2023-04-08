CSK opt to bowl against MI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Saturday.

CSK are playing Dwaine Pretorius and Ajinkya Rahane in place of an injured Ben Stokes and an unwell Moeen Ali.

MI have rested pacer Jofra Archer in a precautionary move, according to Rohit.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.