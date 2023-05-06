IPL 2023: CSK restrict MI to 139/8

IPL 2023: CSK restrict MI to 139/8

The match is taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 17:18 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 139/8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Nehal Wadhera scored 64 for MI while Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets for CSK.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
CSK
MI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 