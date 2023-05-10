IPL 2023: DC restrict CSK to 167/8

IPL 2023: DC restrict CSK to 167/8

None of the CSK batters could cross the 30-run mark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2023, 21:22 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 21:22 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals restricted a powerful Chennai Super Kings batting line up to just 167/8 in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. None of the CSK batters could cross the 30-run mark. For the Capitals, all rounder Mitchell Marsh took three wickets.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
IPL
Cricket
Indian Premier League
CSK
DC

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

 