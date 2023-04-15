IPL 2023: DC win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 20th match of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

Delhi, who are yet to win a game this season, made one change as Mitchell Marsh came in place of Rovman Powell.

"We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have a change. Marsh comes in for Powell," said Warner at the toss.

Bangalore, who also lost their game, also made a change, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga in place of David Willey. Vyshak Vijaykumar is also making his IPL debut for RCB.

"Would have done the same. Hopefully, it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey," said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak