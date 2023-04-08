Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan are currently at 5th place, having won and lost a game each, while David Warner-led Delhi currently sits at eight place

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 08 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 15:06 ist
Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Credit: AFP Photos

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 11 of the Indian Premier League at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Saturday.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan are currently at 5th place, having won and lost a game each, while David Warner-led Delhi currently sits at eight place, having failed to win their last two games.

More to follow...

