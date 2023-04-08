IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 11 of the Indian Premier League at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Saturday.
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan are currently at 5th place, having won and lost a game each, while David Warner-led Delhi currently sits at eight place, having failed to win their last two games.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030
Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder
Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential
Three nights in Kamathipura
Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore
Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed
Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs