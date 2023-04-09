IPL: Dhawan's 99 helps PBKS post 143 against SRH

IPL 2023: Dhawan's 99 helps PBKS post 143 against SRH

Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 09 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 21:38 ist
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan (L) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 9, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Sam Curran (22) was the other batter to reach double digit, as other PBKS batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike.

Mayank Markande (4/15) scalped four wickets, while the pace duo of Marco Jansen (2/16) and Umran Malik (2/32) took two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 143 for 9 in 20 overs (S Dhawan 99 not out; M Markande 4/15).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ipl 2023
IPL
Shikhar Dhawan
Sports News
SRH
PBKS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 