IPL 2023: Gaikwad and Conway power CSK to 217 against LSG

IPL: Gaikwad and Conway power CSK to 217 against LSG

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 03 2023, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 21:44 ist
Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Credit: PTI Photo

Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Devon Conway (47 off 29) as Chennai Super Kings posted a commanding 217 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match, here on Monday.

Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and Mark Wood (3/49) scalped three wickets apiece for LSG.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Mark Wood 3/49) vs CSK.

CSK
LSG
ipl 2023
Sports News
Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants

