IPL 2023: GT beat KKR by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar scored a half century

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 19:50 ist
Vijay Shankar. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar scored a half century.

More to follow...

Gujarat Titans
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League

