IPL 2023: GT beat RR by 9 wickets

IPL 2023: GT beat RR by 9 wickets

Titans completed the win with 37 balls in hand.

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 22:29 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Indian Premier League on Friday.

The Titans completed the win with 37 balls in hand.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
Indian Premier League
Sports News
Cricket
GT
RR

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

 