IPL 2023: GT opt to bat against KKR; Rashid to lead side in place of unwell Hardik

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 09 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 15:40 ist
Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan will lead GT in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell and will miss the game.

GT made one forced change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of regular skipper Hardik.

KKR made two changes with Lockie Ferguson and N Jagadeesan coming in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c) Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy.

