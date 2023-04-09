IPL 2023: GT opt to bat against KKR; Rashid to lead side in place of unwell Hardik

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Afghan spinner Rashid Khan will lead GT in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell and will miss the game.
GT made one forced change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of regular skipper Hardik.
KKR made two changes with Lockie Ferguson and N Jagadeesan coming in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh.
Teams:
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c) Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters
PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger
A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ
Finding order within the disorder
Thailand’s charming culture
IPL 2023 | Defeating T20's own purpose
Poor sleep quality affecting heart health of young
Denotified tribes: Strangers in their own land
Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature
Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story