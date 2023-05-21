IPL 2023: GT win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

RCB need to win the match to qualify for the play-offs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 19:48 ist
Credit: PTI and AFP Photos

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. RCB need to win the match to qualify for the play-offs.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
GT
RCB

