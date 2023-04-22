IPL 2023: GT elect to bat against LSG

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans opt to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2023, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 15:10 ist
Credit: Agency Photos

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in match no 30 of the Indian Premier League, at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya's GT are currently in 4th position with 6 points, while the K L Rahul-led side sits in the 2nd spot with 8 points.

More to follow...

Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants

